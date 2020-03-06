BIRCH RUN, Mich., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for the second year, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is primed to nurture more relationships in the Michigan cannabusiness market by bringing exhibitors and attendees together for the 2nd Annual Business of Cannabis Michigan Expo at the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center in Birch Run from March 18-19.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with exhibitors starting at 10 a.m. With a wide array of regional and national companies, the full spectrum of cannabusiness products and services will be on display.
"Our expos are designed to focus on the business side of the emerging cannabis industry," said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. "Our goal is to help connect buyers and sellers…, while providing education to entrepreneurs preparing to enter this market and helping current business owners stay up-to-date with latest changes," Wynn added.
True to our B2B model, new companies and industries are joining the cannabusiness market and taking advantage of this $30 billion opportunity.
Featured Exhibitors:
- Sun Valley Health - cannabusiness franchise opportunities, Booth 139.
- Aljan Packaging - packaging solutions, Booth 335.
- Access Point ATM - ATMs, Booth 316.
- Mjtec - POS systems, Booth 154.
- MJS Packaging - glass/plastic packaging, Booth 318.
- MSW Plastics - plastic extrusion company, Booth 306.
- Shelving Inc. - storage products, Booth 163.
- Lee Industrial Contracting - turn-key solutions, Booth 324.
Seminars begin at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the event center, overlooking the expo floor, and attendees with full access tickets will hear from industry leaders throughout the two-day summit.
Featured Speakers:
- Surviving and Thriving Through the Maze of Tilted Taxation - Bryan McDonald.
- Michigan Recreational Marijuana Micro Licensing - Scott Roberts.
- Operating in Legal Recreational Markets and Preparing for Federal Legalization - Jana Weltzin.
- Selecting Synchronous Technology to Optimize the Cannabis Environment and Operations - Ash Ganley.
- Extraction Purification: Making Your Cannabis Product as Valuable as Possible - Ezra Pryor.
- The Municipality Challenge - Using Education and Influence to Open Up Michigan's Toughest Communities - Jamie Cooper.
Curious to learn more? Contact Cannabis Industrial Marketplace at (810) 547-1349.
Tickets: http://micannabisexpo.com/tickets.
Contact: Jen Wynn – 235490@email4pr.com -- 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Clio, MI 48420