LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company's 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock").

The cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be payable on or about July 31, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2020.

The depositary shares trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "RILYP."

For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.

