LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million vs. $165.2 million for Q4 2019
- Record investment banking results driven by increased activity and larger transactions
- Net income of $170.1 million vs. $16.9 million, EPS of $6.55 vs. $0.59 per diluted share
- Operating revenues of $270.0 million vs. $130.5 million, Operating EBITDA of $126.8 million vs. $16.4 million
- Q4 total adjusted EBITDA of $260.5 million vs. $50.3 million
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
- Record annual total revenues of $902.7 million vs. $652.1 million for FY 2019
- Net income of $200.4 million vs. $81.3 million, EPS of $7.56 vs. $2.95 per diluted share
- Operating revenues of $798.7 million vs. $545.6 million, Operating EBITDA of $311.7 million vs. $113.6 million
- Annual investment gains of approximately $104 million
- Annual total adjusted EBITDA of $406.8 million vs. $207.9 million
Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Given the strength and performance of both our episodic and steady recurring businesses, we are increasingly confident in the earnings power of our platform. The increase in our regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 reflects the continued growth of our recurring businesses, namely our brands, advisory, and principal investments; and our special $3.00 dividend reflects the strength of our episodic businesses, including brokerage and retail liquidation. While these businesses tend to be cyclical, we believe issuing a special dividend allows us to maintain flexibility. As we continue to see extremely attractive uses for our capital, we also believe it is important to reward our shareholders with the cash flow that we generate. We feel strongly that a balanced capital allocation policy includes substantial dividends to our partners."
"Our results demonstrated increased profitability from all of our businesses, and particularly our brokerage. Investment banking delivered an impressive quarter driven not only by an acceleration in capital markets activity, but also from an increased number of larger transactions and significant retail restructuring assignments. In addition, SPAC activity contributed strong earnings, while our at-the-market (ATM) business saw another record quarter," continued Riley.
Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "During the quarter, we also made further enhancements to our platform with the addition of a venture capital business, an operations management vertical, and our investment in the Justice brand. Our growth has enabled us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners and to attract talent to our platform."
"As we continue to invest in strategically scaling service offerings that complement core capabilities, our acquisition of National Holdings meaningfully enhances both steady and episodic results and further solidifies our small-cap capital markets leadership. While B. Riley's momentum has never been stronger, we will remain focused on delivering for our clients and partners as we continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Riley.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Operating Revenues (2)
$
270,046
$
130,504
$
798,703
$
545,649
Investment Gains (4)
140,160
34,733
104,018
106,463
Total Revenues
$
410,206
$
165,237
$
902,721
$
652,112
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
126,787
$
16,394
$
311,673
$
113,603
Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)
133,699
33,875
95,145
94,282
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
260,486
$
50,269
$
406,818
$
207,885
For the three months ended December 31, 2020:
- B. Riley Financial reported record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million, up from $165.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net income available to common shareholders totaled $170.1 million, or $6.55 per diluted share, up from $16.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $260.5 million from $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Operating revenues (2) increased to $270.0 million compared to $130.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased to $126.8 million from $16.4 million for the prior-year quarter.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:
- B. Riley Financial reported record annual total revenues of $902.7 million, up from $652.1 million for 2019.
- Net income available to common shareholders was $200.4 million, or $7.56 per diluted share, up from $81.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for 2019.
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $406.8 million compared to $207.9 million for the prior-year period.
- Operating revenues (2) increased to $798.7 million compared to $545.6 million for 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) totaled $311.7 million for the year, compared to $113.6 million for 2019.
The Company reported quarterly investment gains (4) of approximately $140 million, resulting in investment gains (4) of approximately $104 million for the year. Investment gains (4) are primarily unrealized mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company. Gains for the year represented a sharp recovery from the markdown in the first quarter of 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, cash and investments (7) totaled approximately $1.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million. B. Riley Financial's cash and investments, (7) net of debt, totaled over $315 million at year-end.
Segment Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Capital
Auction and
Financial
Principal
Brands
Operating Revenues (2)
$
201,065
$
15,667
$
26,480
$
21,383
$
5,451
Investment Gains (4)
140,160
-
-
-
-
Segment Revenue
$
341,225
$
15,667
$
26,480
$
21,383
$
5,451
Segment Operating Income (6)
102,503
$
7,460
$
6,873
$
7,300
$
4,054
Investment Gains Income (5)
133,699
-
-
-
-
Segment Income
$
236,202
$
7,460
$
6,873
$
7,300
$
4,054
For the fourth quarter of 2020:
- Capital Markets operating revenues totaled $201.1 million with segment operating income of $102.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Record investment banking activity, profits from institutional brokerage, and wealth management contributed to strong earnings for the quarter. Investment banking benefitted from an increase in larger capital markets transactions and significant retail and consumer restructuring advisory engagements completed during the fourth quarter.
- Auction and Liquidation quarterly results included revenues of $15.7 million and segment income of $7.5 million from B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group) retail liquidation and store closing projects.
- Financial Consulting revenues totaled $26.5 million, up from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment income totaled $6.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the prior-year period. Results were primarily driven by B. Riley Advisory Services bankruptcy, forensic accounting and appraisal assignments.
- Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed fourth quarter revenues of $21.4 million and segment income of $7.3 million.
- Brands generated revenues of $5.5 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore ("six brands").
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Capital
Auction and
Financial
Principal
Brands
Operating Revenues (2)
$
514,721
$
88,764
$
91,622
$
87,138
$
16,458
Investment Gains (4)
104,018
-
-
-
-
Segment Revenue
$
618,739
$
88,764
$
91,622
$
87,138
$
16,458
Segment Operating Income (6)
208,630
$
25,769
$
22,543
$
33,360
$
(1,789)
Investment Gains Income (5)
95,145
-
-
-
-
Segment Income (Loss)
$
303,775
$
25,769
$
22,543
$
33,360
$
(1,789)
For the full year of 2020:
- Capital Markets operating revenues increased to $514.7 million with segment operating income of $208.6 million, compared to operating revenues of $341.9 million and segment operating income of $77.4 million in 2019.
- Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $88.8 million and segment income of $25.8 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2020.
- Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $91.6 million from $76.3 million in 2019. Segment income increased to $22.5 million, up from $17.8 million for the prior-year period.
- Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack and United Online contributed revenues of $87.1 million and segment income of $33.4 million.
- Brands contributed licensing revenues of $16.5 million for 2020. The Brands segment was established in October 2019.
The Company has presented information related to its operating results and investments to provide investors with additional metrics regarding its performance and overall results of operations. Additional information related to operating and investment results can be found in a Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website.
Segment Reclassification
The Company has realigned its segment reporting structure to reflect certain organizational changes. In conjunction with the new reporting structure, the Company recast its segment presentation. Valuation and Appraisal are reported in the Financial Consulting segment. Bankruptcy, forensic accounting, and real estate results that were previously reported in the Capital Markets segment are now reported as part of the Financial Consulting segment.
Declaration of Common Stock Dividend
A total fourth quarter dividend of $3.50 per share will be paid to common stockholders of record as of March 10, 2021 on or about March 24, 2021. The Company has increased its regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share from the previous $0.375 regular dividend and has declared a special quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share. B. Riley Financial intends to continue to review its dividend policy to align with its business outlook. Upon payment of the fourth quarter dividend, the Company will have returned a total of $4.475 per share in common dividends related to its fiscal 2020 earnings.
Conference Call Details
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results followed by a question and answer period today, February 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.
Date:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time:
4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free:
1-855-327-6838
International:
1-604-235-2082
Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, March 4, 2021)
Toll Free:
1-844-512-2921
International:
1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin:
10013068
For more information, visit B. Riley Financial's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.
B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.
Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)
- Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.
- Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
- Investment gains is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.
- Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment gains income are defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.
- Segment operating income is defined as segment income excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
- Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of securities sold not yet purchased, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2021, as well as statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA , net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except par value)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Assets
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
103,602
$
104,268
Restricted cash
1,235
471
Due from clearing brokers
7,089
23,818
Securities and other investments owned, at fair value
777,319
408,213
Securities borrowed
765,457
814,331
Accounts receivable, net
46,518
46,624
Due from related parties
986
5,832
Advances against customer contracts
200
27,347
Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $295,809 from related parties at December 31, 2020)
390,689
43,338
Loans receivable, at cost (includes $157,080 from related parties at December 31, 2019)
—
225,848
Prepaid expenses and other assets
87,262
81,808
Operating lease right-of-use assets
48,799
47,809
Property and equipment, net
11,685
12,727
Goodwill
227,046
223,697
Other intangible assets, net
190,745
220,525
Deferred tax assets, net
4,098
31,522
Total assets
$
2,662,730
$
2,318,178
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,722
$
4,477
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
168,478
130,714
Deferred revenue
68,651
67,121
Deferred tax liabilities, net
34,248
—
Due to related parties and partners
327
1,750
Due to clearing brokers
#
13,672
#
—
Securities sold not yet purchased
10,105
41,820
Securities loaned
759,810
810,495
Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests
4,700
4,616
Operating lease liabilities
60,778
61,511
Notes payable
37,967
38,167
Loan participations sold
17,316
12,478
Term loan
74,213
66,666
Senior notes payable, net
870,783
688,112
Total liabilities
2,123,770
1,927,927
Commitments and contingencies
B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 3,971 and 2,349 shares
—
—
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation
preference of $99,260 and $58,723 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,777,796 and 26,972,332
3
3
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Additional paid-in capital
310,326
323,109
Retained earnings
203,080
39,536
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(823)
(1,988)
Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity
512,586
360,660
Noncontrolling interests
26,374
29,591
Total equity
538,960
390,251
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,662,730
$
2,318,178
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Services and fees
$
237,270
$
103,518
$
667,069
$
460,493
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
140,160
34,733
104,018
106,463
Interest income - Loans and securities lending
30,116
23,074
102,499
77,221
Sale of goods
2,660
3,912
29,135
7,935
Total revenues
410,206
165,237
902,721
652,112
Operating expenses:
Direct cost of services
9,250
17,109
60,451
58,824
Cost of goods sold
1,018
3,740
12,460
7,575
Selling, general and administrative expenses
137,088
97,256
428,537
385,219
Restructuring charge
—
—
1,557
1,699
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
12,500
—
Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold
11,782
9,565
42,451
32,144
Total operating expenses
159,138
127,670
557,956
485,461
Operating income
251,068
37,567
344,765
166,651
Other income (expense):
Interest income
27
248
564
1,577
(Loss) income from equity investments
(478)
2,618
(623)
(1,431)
Interest expense
(16,712)
(15,075)
(65,249)
(50,205)
Income before income taxes
233,905
25,358
279,457
116,592
Provision for income taxes
(62,060)
(7,842)
(75,440)
(34,644)
Net income
171,845
17,516
204,017
81,948
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
251
387
(1,131)
337
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
171,594
17,129
205,148
81,611
Preferred stock dividends
1,480
264
4,710
264
Net income available to common shareholders
$
170,114
$
16,865
$
200,438
$
81,347
Basic income per common share
$
6.72
$
0.64
$
7.83
$
3.08
Diluted income per common share
$
6.55
$
0.59
$
7.56
$
2.95
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
25,331,918
26,547,023
25,607,278
26,401,036
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
25,966,501
28,412,871
26,508,397
27,529,157
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
204,017
$
81,948
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19,369
19,048
Provision for doubtful accounts
3,385
2,126
Share-based compensation
18,588
15,916
Fair value adjustments, non-cash
21,954
12,258
Non-cash interest and other
(16,810)
(12,267)
Effect of foreign currency on operations
(460)
(78)
Loss from equity investments
623
1,431
Dividends from equity investments
1,343
3,194
Deferred income taxes
61,619
10,874
Impairment of leaseholds and intangibles, lease loss accrual and gain on disposal of fixed assets
14,107
(286)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,556)
—
Income allocated and fair value adjustment for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,230
1,220
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Amounts due to/from clearing brokers
30,401
13,920
Securities and other investments owned
(331,759)
(178,023)
Securities borrowed
48,873
117,015
Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts
24,488
(33,927)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,423
9,588
Accounts payable, accrued payroll and related expenses, accrued expenses and other liabilities
31,301
32,553
Amounts due to/from related parties and partners
3,423
(4,781)
Securities sold, not yet purchased
(31,715)
4,197
Deferred revenue
1,530
(3,098)
Securities loaned
(50,685)
(120,026)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
57,689
(27,198)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of loans receivable
(207,466)
(343,811)
Repayments of loans receivable
90,083
159,186
Sale of loan receivable to related party
1,800
—
Proceeds from loan participations sold
6,900
31,806
Repayment of loan participations sold
(2,233)
(18,911)
Asset acquisition - BR Brand, net of cash acquired $2,160
—
(114,912)
Acquisition of magicJack, net of cash acquired $53,875
—
—
Acquisition of other businesses
(1,500)
—
Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack
—
6,196
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets
(2,045)
(3,461)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets
1
513
Purchases of equity investments
(13,986)
(33,391)
Distributions from equity investments
—
18,195
Net cash used in investing activities
(128,446)
(298,590)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from asset based credit facility
—
140,439
Repayment of asset based credit facility
(37,096)
(103,343)
Proceeds from notes payable
—
—
Repayment of notes payable
(357)
(478)
Payment of participating note payable and contingent consideration
(4,250)
(4,250)
Proceeds from term loan
75,000
10,000
Repayment of term loan
(67,266)
(22,734)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
186,796
281,924
Redemption of senior notes
(1,829)
(52,154)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(3,359)
(3,425)
Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock
(22,578)
(2,022)
Common dividends paid
(38,792)
(41,138)
Preferred dividends paid
(4,710)
(264)
Repurchase of common stock
(48,248)
(4,273)
Repurchase of warrants
—
(2,777)
Distribution to noncontrolling interests
(3,826)
(1,958)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
604
—
Proceeds from offering common stock
—
63
Proceeds from offering preferred stock
39,455
56,566
Net cash provided by financing activities
69,544
250,176
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,213)
(75,612)
Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,311
73
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
98
(75,539)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
104,739
180,278
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
104,837
$
104,739
Supplemental disclosures:
Interest paid
$
98,595
$
75,625
Taxes paid
$
2,368
$
8,649
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Segment Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Capital Markets segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
$
170,949
$
103,975
$
412,222
$
264,703
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
140,160
34,733
104,018
106,463
Interest income - Loans and securities lending
30,116
23,074
102,499
77,221
Total revenues
341,225
161,782
618,739
448,387
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(92,260)
(64,501)
(267,330)
(239,716)
Restructuring (charge) recovery
—
—
(917)
4
Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold
(11,782)
(9,565)
(42,451)
(32,144)
Depreciation and amortization
(981)
(1,100)
(4,266)
(4,858)
Segment income
236,202
86,616
303,775
171,673
Auction and Liquidation segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
13,761
(47,385)
63,101
18,296
Revenues - Sale of goods
1,906
2,990
25,663
4,220
Total revenues
15,667
(44,395)
88,764
22,516
Direct cost of services
(4,324)
(11,712)
(40,730)
(33,295)
Cost of goods sold
(406)
(3,024)
(9,766)
(4,016)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(3,477)
(1,685)
(12,357)
(10,731)
Restructuring charge
—
—
(140)
—
Depreciation and amortization
—
(2)
(2)
(7)
Segment income (loss)
7,460
(60,818)
25,769
(25,533)
Financial Consulting segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
26,480
20,109
91,622
76,292
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(19,476)
(15,379)
(68,232)
(58,226)
Restructuring charge
—
—
(500)
—
Depreciation and amortization
(131)
(66)
(347)
(252)
Segment income
6,873
4,664
22,543
17,814
Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
20,629
22,764
83,666
97,147
Revenues - Sale of goods
754
922
3,472
3,715
Total revenues
21,383
23,686
87,138
100,862
Direct cost of services
(4,926)
(5,398)
(19,721)
(25,529)
Cost of goods sold
(612)
(716)
(2,694)
(3,559)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(6,000)
(5,846)
(20,352)
(24,256)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,545)
(2,939)
(11,011)
(12,658)
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
(1,703)
Segment income
7,300
8,787
33,360
33,157
Brands segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
5,451
4,055
16,458
4,055
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(682)
(881)
(2,889)
(881)
Depreciation and amortization
(715)
(507)
(2,858)
(507)
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
(12,500)
—
Segment income (loss)
4,054
2,667
(1,789)
2,667
Consolidated operating income from reportable segments
261,889
41,916
383,658
199,778
Corporate and other expenses
(10,821)
(4,349)
(38,893)
(33,127)
Interest income
27
248
564
1,577
(Loss) income on equity investments
(478)
2,618
(623)
(1,431)
Interest expense
(16,712)
(15,075)
(65,249)
(50,205)
Income before income taxes
233,905
25,358
279,457
116,592
Provision for income taxes
(62,060)
(7,842)
(75,440)
(34,644)
Net income
171,845
17,516
204,017
81,948
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
251
387
(1,131)
337
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
171,594
17,129
205,148
81,611
Preferred stock dividends
1,480
264
4,710
264
Net income available to common shareholders
$
170,114
$
16,865
$
200,438
$
81,347
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
171,594
$
17,129
$
205,148
$
81,611
Adjustments:
Provision for income taxes
62,060
7,842
75,440
34,644
Interest expense
16,712
15,075
65,249
50,205
Interest income
(27)
(248)
(564)
(1,577)
Share based payments
4,321
5,640
18,588
15,916
Depreciation and amortization
4,604
4,831
19,369
19,048
Restructuring costs
—
—
1,557
1,699
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
12,500
—
Transactions related costs and other
1,222
—
9,531
6,339
Total EBITDA adjustments
88,892
33,140
201,670
126,274
Adjusted EBITDA
$
260,486
$
50,269
$
406,818
$
207,885
Operating EBITDA Adjustments:
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
(140,160)
(34,733)
(104,018)
(106,463)
Other investment related expenses
6,461
858
8,873
12,181
Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments
(133,699)
(33,875)
(95,145)
(94,282)
Operating Adjusted EBITDA
$
126,787
$
16,394
$
311,673
$
113,603
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
171,594
$
17,129
$
205,148
$
81,611
Adjustments:
Share based payments
4,321
5,640
18,588
15,916
Amortization of intangible assets
3,769
3,815
15,736
13,846
Restructuring costs
—
—
1,557
1,699
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
12,500
—
Transactions related costs and other
1,222
—
9,531
6,339
Income tax effect of adjusting entries
(2,473)
(2,969)
(15,929)
(11,154)
Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
178,433
$
23,615
$
247,131
$
108,257
Adjusted income per common share:
Adjusted basic income per share
$
7.04
$
0.89
$
9.65
$
4.10
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
6.87
$
0.83
$
9.32
$
3.93
Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share
25,331,918
26,547,023
25,607,278
26,401,036
Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share
25,966,501
28,412,871
26,508,397
27,529,157
