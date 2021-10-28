B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $48.6 million, up 3% year-over-year
  • Total revenues of $381.5 million, up 69% year-over-year
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $114.1 million, up 21% year-over-year
  • Operating revenues (2) of $363.3 million, up 87% year-over-year
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $101.1 million, up 50% year-over-year

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "We have never been more confident in the power of our combined platform and the opportunities we see ahead. In line with our stated commitment to return capital to our shareholders, we have increased our regular quarterly dividend to $1.00 and declared a special dividend of $3.00 for a total third quarter dividend of $4.00 per common share. Upon payment of our third quarter dividend, we will have returned a total of $9.00 per share, or approximately $247 million, in common stock dividends to shareholders for the first three quarters. The increase in our regular dividend reflects our increasing confidence in our recurring cash flows, as well as the continued growth in our episodic businesses. Our balance sheet continues to be very strong, and our capital base has continued to increase, reflecting the growing cash flows and strong fundamentals of our business. We acknowledge that our diversified business can be difficult to analyze and believe a recurring dividend is an important measure for our shareholders. Our goal is to continue to utilize our cash flows to enhance our business, make accretive acquisitions, and return capital to our shareholders. Over the last year, we have made meaningful progress in reducing our debt expense by redeeming two of our higher rate corporate bonds and issuing debt at a rate that is over 200 basis points lower. We will continue to seek opportunities to improve our capital structure in the coming quarters."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Over the last year, B. Riley Securities has established itself as a preferred investment banking partner for small- and mid-cap companies. Our investment banking division drove our strong quarterly performance, supported by contributions from our newly expanded wealth management division, cash flow generated by our principal investment companies, and growth in our brands. The momentum of our combined platform continues to benefit each of our distinct businesses. Our strengthened execution capabilities have enabled us to uncover additional new business opportunities while attracting talented professionals to our platform. During the quarter, we acquired 272 Capital in line with our stated intent to build out asset management and named a senior professional to lead the expansion of our fixed income division. We also added several quality financial advisors to our roster as we work to combine our legacy wealth management business with National Holdings. We are continuing to recruit across our business lines and believe our ability to attract talent of this caliber speaks to the value of our diversified platform."

Declaration of Common Dividend

B. Riley has declared a total quarterly cash dividend of $4.00 per common share which is payable on or about November 23, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of November 9, 2021. The total dividend payment reflects an increased regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 from the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.50, in addition to a $3.00 special one-time dividend.

Bond Redemption and Share Repurchases

In September, the Company redeemed its 7.375% Senior Notes due 2023 in full for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $140.5 million, including accrued interest.

Under the current share repurchase plan, effective as of October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 495,000 of its common shares for an aggregate amount of approximately $12.6 million through September 30, 2021. B. Riley's Board of Directors has approved a new annual share repurchase program for up to $50 million.

Financial Summary





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,































(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

































Net income available to common shareholders

$

48,621



$

47,291



$

375,415



$

30,324

































Basic income per common share 

$

1.76



$

1.86



$

13.75



$

1.18





Diluted income per common share 

$

1.69



$

1.75



$

13.07



$

1.14































For the third quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $48.6 million, or $1.69 diluted earnings per share (EPS). For the first nine months of 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $375.4 million, or $13.07 diluted EPS.





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,































(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

































    Operating Revenues (2)

$

363,325



$

194,500



$

1,000,633



$

528,657





    Investment Gains (Loss)(4)



18,197





31,753





317,818





(36,142)





        Total Revenues

$

381,522



$

226,253



$

1,318,451



$

492,515

































   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

101,091



$

67,222



$

315,932



$

184,886





   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



13,010





26,911





308,537





(38,554)





       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

114,101



$

94,133



$

624,469



$

146,332































For the three months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Total revenues increased 69% to $381.5 million compared to $226.3 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 21% to $114.1 million compared to $94.1 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased 87% to $363.3 million from $194.5 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 50% to $101.1 million from $67.2 million for the prior year period.
  • Quarterly investment gains (4) were $18.2 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.

For the first nine months of 2021:

  • Total revenues increased 168% to $1.3 billion compared to $492.5 million for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 327% to $624.5 million compared to $146.3 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased 89% to $1.0 billion compared to $528.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 71% to $315.9 million from $184.9 million for the prior year period.

As of September 30, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.3 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $378.2 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was $593.4 million.

Segment Financial Summary and Highlights













































    Operating Revenues(2)



    Investment Gains (4)



Total Segment Revenue







Three Months Ended September 30,



Three Months Ended September 30,



Three Months Ended September 30,





(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





Capital Markets



$ 161,718





$ 81,841





$ 16,935





$ 31,399





$ 178,653





$ 113,240





Wealth Management



117,572





17,289





1,262





354





118,834





17,643





Auction and Liquidation



37,072





44,185





-





-





37,072





44,185





Financial Consulting



21,291





25,583





-





-





21,291





25,583





Principal Investments



19,300





21,602





-





-





19,300





21,602





Brands



6,372





4,000





-





-





6,372





4,000















































Segment Operating Income(7)



    Investment Income (5)



Total Segment Income







Three Months Ended September 30,



Three Months Ended September 30,



Three Months Ended September 30,





(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





Capital Markets



$   76,142





$ 33,198





$ 11,748





$ 26,557





$   87,890





$   59,755





Wealth Management



5,322





426





1,262





354





6,584





780





Auction and Liquidation



6,298





12,000





-





-





6,298





12,000





Financial Consulting



2,769





7,248





-





-





2,769





7,248





Principal Investments



6,506





8,368





-





-





6,506





8,368





Brands



4,686





2,292





-





-





4,686





2,292











































Capital Markets segment revenues increased 58% to $178.7 million for the third quarter. Excluding investment gains (4) of $16.9 million, segment operating revenues (2) increased 98% year-over-year to $161.7 million, and segment operating income (7) increased 129% to $76.1 million for the quarter. Strong performance was primarily driven by investment banking and fees generated from several significant debt and equity capital markets transactions completed during the quarter.

Wealth Management segment revenues and segment income increased to $118.8 million and $6.6 million, respectively, reflecting the addition of National Holdings which was acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were approximately $32 billion as of September 30, 2021.

Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $37.1 million, driven by retail liquidation activity in Europe. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack and United Online, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.

Supplemental Financial Data

Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the Third Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details

Management will host an investor call to discuss its third quarter results today, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

Date and Time:

Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial In:

1-855-327-6837 (toll-free) or 1-631-891-4304 (international)

Audio Webcast:

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations





Replay (expires Thursday, November 4, 2021)

Dial In:

1-844-512-2921; 10016591 (pin)

Replay Link:

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts







Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

ir@brileyfin.com

press@brileyfin.com

(212) 409-2424

(646) 885-5425

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)









September 30,



December 31,









2021



2020









(Unaudited)







Assets

Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$

378,205



$

103,602



Restricted cash



927





1,235



Due from clearing brokers



599,715





7,089



Securities and other investments owned, at fair value



1,352,100





777,319



Securities borrowed



1,347,656





765,457



Accounts receivable, net



54,790





46,518



Due from related parties



1,513





986



Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $140,064 and $295,809from related parties at













September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



350,762





390,689



Prepaid expenses and other assets



448,985





87,462



Operating lease right-of-use assets



59,735





48,799



Property and equipment, net



13,720





11,685



Goodwill



237,961





227,046



Other intangible assets, net



196,697





190,745



Deferred tax assets, net



4,085





4,098





Total assets

$

5,046,851



$

2,662,730

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:













Accounts payable

$

4,028



$

2,722



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



277,586





168,478



Deferred revenue



68,310





68,651



Deferred tax liabilities, net



67,023





34,248



Due to related parties and partners



176





327



Due to clearing brokers







13,672



Securities sold not yet purchased



419,211





10,105



Securities loaned



1,345,825





759,810



Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



4,196





4,700



Operating lease liabilities



72,158





60,778



Notes payable



357





37,967



Loan participations sold







17,316



Revolving credit facility



80,000







Term loans, net



252,927





74,213



Senior notes payable, net



1,362,847





870,783





Total liabilities



3,954,644





2,123,770



















Commitments and contingencies 











Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries



345,000





B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:













Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,485 and 3,971 shares issued and 













outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and liquidation preference













of $112,128 and $99,260 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively









Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,554,664 and 25,777,796













issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



3





3



Additional paid-in capital



399,349





310,326



Retained earnings



309,550





203,080



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,207)





(823)





Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity



706,695





512,586

Noncontrolling interests



40,512





26,374





Total equity



747,207





538,960







Total liabilities and equity

$

5,046,851



$

2,662,730

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:

























Services and fees

$

301,497



$

144,823



$

857,109



$

429,799



Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans



18,197





31,753





317,818





(36,142)



Interest income - Loans and securities lending



26,869





26,026





89,280





72,383



Sale of goods



34,959





23,651





54,244





26,475





Total revenues



381,522





226,253





1,318,451





492,515

Operating expenses:

























Direct cost of services



18,019





23,264





41,435





51,201



Cost of goods sold



12,442





9,813





21,394





11,442



Selling, general and administrative expenses



244,218





97,143





635,484





291,449



Restructuring charge







1,557









1,557



Impairment of tradenames















12,500



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



10,097





10,975





40,269





30,669





Total operating expenses



284,776





142,752





738,582





398,818





Operating income



96,746





83,501





579,869





93,697

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



70





67





175





537



Gain on extinguishment of loans and other



1,758









8,267







Income (loss) from equity investments



1,149





409





1,172





(145)



Interest expense



(25,372)





(16,374)





(66,014)





(48,537)





Income before income taxes



74,351





67,603





523,469





45,552

Provision for income taxes



(22,693)





(18,711)





(140,113)





(13,380)





Net income



51,658





48,892





383,356





32,172

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,108





513





2,474





(1,382)





Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

50,550



$

48,379



$

380,882



$

33,554

Preferred stock dividends



1,929





1,088





5,467





3,230





Net income available to common shareholders

$

48,621



$

47,291



$

375,415



$

30,324





























Basic income per common share 

$

1.76



$

1.86



$

13.75



$

1.18

Diluted income per common share 

$

1.69



$

1.75



$

13.07



$

1.14





























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



27,570,716





25,446,292





27,297,917





25,699,735

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



28,794,066





27,050,448





28,726,492





26,689,700

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees

$

134,849



$

55,815



$

431,825



$

189,779



Trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans



16,935





31,399





311,335





(36,536)



Interest income - Loans and securities lending



26,869





26,026





89,280





72,383



    Total revenues



178,653





113,240





832,440





225,626



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(80,152)





(40,920)





(231,765)





(125,844)



Restructuring charge







(917)









(917)



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



(10,097)





(10,975)





(40,269)





(30,669)



Depreciation and amortization



(514)





(673)





(1,526)





(1,864)





Segment income



87,890





59,755





558,880





66,332

Wealth Management segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



117,572





17,289





270,558





51,494



Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans



1,262





354





6,483





394



    Total revenues



118,834





17,643





277,041





51,888



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(110,157)





(16,395)





(260,331)





(49,226)



Depreciation and amortization



(2,093)





(468)





(6,832)





(1,421)





Segment income



6,584





780





9,878





1,241

Auction and Liquidation segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



2,745





21,473





15,637





49,340



Revenues - Sale of goods



34,327





22,712





52,162





23,757



    Total revenues



37,072





44,185





67,799





73,097



Direct cost of services



(13,622)





(18,373)





(27,742)





(36,406)



Cost of goods sold



(11,999)





(9,046)





(19,578)





(9,360)



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(5,153)





(4,625)





(9,719)





(8,880)



Restructuring charge







(140)









(140)



Depreciation and amortization







(1)









(2)





Segment income



6,298





12,000





10,760





18,309

Financial Consulting segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



21,291





25,583





66,435





65,142



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(18,436)





(17,759)





(55,896)





(48,756)



Restructuring charge







(500)









(500)



Depreciation and amortization



(86)





(76)





(273)





(216)





Segment income



2,769





7,248





10,266





15,670

Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



18,669





20,663





57,394





63,037



Revenues - Sale of goods



631





939





2,081





2,718



    Total revenues



19,300





21,602





59,475





65,755



Direct cost of services



(4,397)





(4,891)





(13,693)





(14,795)



Cost of goods sold



(443)





(767)





(1,816)





(2,082)



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(5,458)





(4,840)





(15,096)





(14,352)



Depreciation and amortization



(2,496)





(2,736)





(7,558)





(8,466)





Segment income



6,506





8,368





21,312





26,060

Brands segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



6,372





4,000





15,261





11,007



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(972)





(994)





(2,338)





(2,207)



Depreciation and amortization



(714)





(714)





(2,143)





(2,143)



Impairment of tradenames















(12,500)





Segment income (loss)



4,686





2,292





10,780





(5,843)

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments



114,733





90,443





621,876





121,769





























Corporate and other expenses 



(17,987)





(6,942)





(42,007)





(28,072)

Interest income



70





67





175





537

Gain on extinguishment of loans and other



1,758









8,267





Income (loss) on equity investments



1,149





409





1,172





(145)

Interest expense



(25,372)





(16,374)





(66,014)





(48,537)



Income before income taxes



74,351





67,603





523,469





45,552

Provision for income taxes



(22,693)





(18,711)





(140,113)





(13,380)



Net income



51,658





48,892





383,356





32,172

Net income (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,108





513





2,474





(1,382)



Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.



50,550





48,379





380,882





33,554

Preferred stock dividends



1,929





1,088





5,467





3,230



Net income available to common shareholders

$

48,621



$

47,291



$

375,415



$

30,324

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,



September 30,









2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

50,550



$

48,379



$

380,882



$

33,554

Adjustments:

























Provision for income taxes



22,693





18,711





140,113





13,380



Interest expense



25,372





16,374





66,014





48,537



Interest income



(70)





(67)





(175)





(537)



Share based payments



9,374





4,778





23,508





14,267



Depreciation and amortization



6,142





4,886





19,066





14,765



Restructuring costs  







1,557









1,557



Gain on extinguishment of loans











(6,509)







Impairment of tradenames















12,500



Transactions related costs and other



40





(485)





1,570





8,309



































Total EBITDA adjustments



63,551





45,754





243,587





112,778





































Adjusted EBITDA

$

114,101



$

94,133



$

624,469



$

146,332

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:

























Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans



(18,197)





(31,753)





(317,818)





36,142



Other investment related expenses



5,187





4,842





9,281





2,412



































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments



(13,010)





(26,911)





(308,537)





38,554































Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

101,091



$

67,222



$

315,932



$

184,886

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

50,550



$

48,379



$

380,882



$

33,554

Adjustments:

























Share based payments



9,374





4,778





23,508





14,267



Amortization of intangible assets



5,156





3,919





16,176





11,967



Restructuring costs  







1,557









1,557



Gain on extinguishment of loans











(6,509)







Impairment of tradenames















12,500



Transactions related costs and other



40





(485)





1,570





8,309



Income tax effect of adjusting entries



(4,514)





(2,725)





(9,587)





(13,456)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

60,606



$

55,423



$

406,040



$

68,698



























Adjusted income per common share:

























Adjusted basic income per share 

$

2.20



$

2.18



$

14.87



$

2.67



Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

2.10



$

2.05



$

14.13



$

2.57



























Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share



27,570,716





25,446,292





27,297,917





25,699,735

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share



28,794,066





27,050,448





28,726,492





26,689,700

 

