Combined Company to Become Leading Publicly-Traded Equipment Dealership Platform Business Combination Valued at Approximately $550 Million Significant Opportunity to Consolidate Fragmented Equipment Dealer Market, Including Two Acquisitions by Alta Currently under Non-Binding Letter of Intent Anticipated to Close at Time of Business Combination Closing High Quality Service-Driven Business with Diversified Customer, Product and Geographic Portfolio CEO & Principal Owner Ryan Greenawalt to Roll Significant Equity into the Combined Company Investor Conference Call Scheduled for December 13th at 10:00 a.m. EST