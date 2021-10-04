CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2Z Insurance, the one-stop-shop for online business insurance that uses artificial intelligence to protect small businesses, announces James Norris as its Chief Growth Officer. A seasoned actuary, Norris brings many years of experience in both personal and commercial insurance and Managing General Agent (MGA) programs.
"The team at B2Z is fanatically passionate about building a better insurance experience for our customers. And I am in awe of what they have delivered to the market in a short span of time," said Norris.
The depth of Norris' experience for multiple insurers and reinsurers will help B2Z scale the company and continue to shape the customer experience for small business owners. "I'm very passionate about improving the commercial insurance buying experience for small businesses," said Norris.
"We're excited to announce Norris as Chief Growth Officer. His years of actuarial experience and passion for building a great customer experience will directly contribute to B2Z's growth by delivering products our small business customers need via the experience they want," said B2Z CEO and founder Kuldeep Malik.
B2Z also welcomes the following five Advisory Board members:
- Pooya Sarabandi brings more than 20 years of experience designing and developing innovative products in insurtech and fintech.
- John Belizaire, a highly effective leader and strategist, has founded, built, scaled and sold industry leading B2B software.
- Jim Kilduff is an insurance and insurtech veteran focused on creating solutions that work.
- Tim Courtis brings over 25 years of experience in the property and casualty reinsurance, captive, and insurance industry.
- Joe Zuk brings experience across the property and casualty insurance vertical with a dedicated focus on corporate and business development.
"Our Advisory Board is well positioned to add tremendous value and strength as we continue to transform the small business insurance space," said Malik.
For more information about B2Z Insurance, visit http://www.b2z-insurance.com.
