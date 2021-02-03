PARIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Babilou Groupe, a leading global operator of childcare centers and preschools based in Paris, announced last month (Jan. 11) to thousands of their enrolled U.S. families and employees that David Post had been named Chief Executive Officer of Little Sprouts, LLC.
Mr. Post has 25 years of advocacy and management experience within the childcare industry, including oversight of the successful childcare benefit at Condé Nast, streamlining organizational design, and providing financial and managerial guidance for two of the world's largest childcare providers: Bright Horizons and, starting in 2017, Babilou Groupe.
"Especially during this extremely complicated time in our history, David is the right leader for Little Sprouts and our U.S. operations," said Xavier Ouvrard, Chief Operating Officer, Babilou. "David's extensive background in international business development and financial sustainability, along with his deep appreciation of early education and those who dedicate their careers to caring for our youngest children, is exactly what is needed to ensure that our network of 40 U.S. early learning centers flourishes despite the ongoing effects of COVID-19."
"I may be new to this role, but I am not new to Little Sprouts," said David Post, Chief Executive Officer, Little Sprouts, LLC. "I have served as a founding member on the Little Sprouts Board of Directors, and I brought them to Babilou's attention because of the passion for high-quality care and play-based curriculum that has thrived at Little Sprouts for decades. While the entire field of childcare continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, I remain inspired by our outstanding teams of teachers and school directors. These remarkable professionals continue to show up and make lasting positive differences for our youngest children, no matter what. My commitment is to work as hard for them as they work for the children in their care."
In his first few weeks in the new role, Mr. Post has already found ways to work with his leadership team to roll-back COVID fees for enrolled families, extend school resource budgets for staff appreciation programs, join with state and federal advocacy efforts to help ensure early access to the COVID vaccine for early educators, and begin to fulfill his commitment to meet with all 800 Little Sprouts employees before the end of the summer.
About Little Sprouts, LLC
As the U.S. division of the Babilou Groupe, Little Sprouts, LLC is an award-winning network of childcare centers and preschools in New England. Little Sprouts provides early education and care for thousands of children in Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and Heartworks Preschools, STEAMworks Preschool, and Loveworks Childcare Centers in Vermont. We inspire learning, curiosity, and joy through our child-centered approach and play-based curriculum. For more information, visit littlesprouts.com.
About Babilou Groupe
Founded in 2003, Babilou Groupe is one of the world's largest early education networks. The leading industry player in the European Union, Babilou Groupe is present in more than 12 countries (in the Middle East, South America, the United States, India and Singapore). Our team of more than 10,000 dedicated employees serves nearly 50,000 families across 2,200 Babilou Family centers, nurseries, schools, and programs. For more information, visit http://www.babilou-family.com
Media Contact
Amanda Goodwin, Little Sprouts, LLC, (978) 808-6761, agoodwin@littlesprouts.com
SOURCE Little Sprouts, LLC