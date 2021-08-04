NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market has the potential to grow by USD 226.59 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23%.

The rising demand from developing countries is notably driving the baby monitors market growth, although factors such as risks associated with sensors and signals of smart baby monitors may impede market growth. This baby monitors market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth. 

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior
  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments
Major Five Baby Monitors Market Companies:

  • Angelcare Monitor Inc.
  • Arlo Technologies Inc.
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • Foscam Inc.
  • Hisense International Co. Ltd. 

Advanced Baby Monitor Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The advanced baby monitor market value is projected to grow by USD 385.42 million at a CAGR of 10.42% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report 

