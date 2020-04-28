CELAYA, Mexico, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter ("1Q20") ending March 31, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$"), except earnings per share.
HIGHLIGHTS- 2020 vs. 2019
- Net sales increased 9.9% in 1Q20.
- EBITDA margin was 6.0% in 1Q20 vs 4.6% in 1Q19, our EBITDA was $947.3 million.
- Earnings per basic and diluted share were $3.61
CEO COMMENTS
Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated, "We ended the first quarter of the year with good results, growing in terms of volume both in Mexico and the U.S. Even when we observed a soft demand at the beginning of the year, the industry was able to get back in balance for the remaining period.
As a result, we achieved an overall increase of 6.3% in volume sold and an increase in net sales close to 10%, both when compared to 1Q19.
Prices of our main raw material were stable in USD terms but, volatility by the end of the quarter in the Mexican peso exchange rate vs the US dollar partially offset this benefit.
We managed to keep our SG&A under control as it represents 10.0% of total sales, a rate slightly lower when compared to the same period of 2019.
For 1Q20, we reached an EBITDA of $947.3 for a 6.0% margin. This EBITDA represents an increase when compared with the 4.6% of 1Q19. Earnings per basic and diluted shares were $3.61 for the 1Q20.
The Company remained in a healthy financial condition as we reached a net cash level of $16,527.8 million, which will allow us to continue to support our growth plans.
By the end of the quarter, Mexico started experiencing some of the impacts of pandemic COVID-19. Even when during 1Q20 we did not observe a material impact in our results, as the situation quickly evolves, we might see some economic disruptions in the months to come.
As a result, we will remain focused on efficiencies across all of our processes which allow us to supply our markets and customers as best as we can"
Executive Summary
The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share and per ADR, with comparative figures for the same periods of 2019.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net sales
15,738.4
14,323.6
1,414.8
9.9
Net sales in Mexico
11,067.6
10,311.3
756.2
7.3
Net sales in the U.S.
4,670.8
4,012.3
658.5
16.4
NET SALES BY SEGMENT
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net sales
15,738.4
14,323.6
1,414.8
9.9
Poultry
14,162.8
12,852.8
1,309.9
10.2
Other
1,575.6
1,470.8
104.8
7.1
NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT
In tons
Change
1Q20
1Q19
Volume
%
Total sales volume:
588,018
553,175
34,842.6
6.3
Poultry
457,167
425,745
31,422.0
7.4
Others
130,851
127,430
3,420.7
2.7
In 1Q20, the Company's net sales totaled $15,738.4 million; $1,414.8 million or 9.9% more than $14,323.6 million reported in 1Q19. This was a result of more volume sold in our main business lines as well as better prices in poultry.
In 1Q20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 29.7% of our total sales compared with 28.0% in 1Q19.
GROSS PROFIT
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Cost of sales
13,557.3
12,515.7
1,041.6
8.3
Gross profit
2,181.1
1,807.9
373.2
20.6
Gross margin
13.9%
12.6%
-
-
The cost of sales totaled $13,557.3 million, representing $1,041.6 million or 8.3% higher than $12,515.7 million reported in the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly driven by more volume sold.
The Company's gross profit in 1Q20 was $2,181.1 million, with a gross margin of 13.9%. This result is higher when compared to a gross profit of $1,807.9 million and a gross margin of 12.6% reported in 1Q19.
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A")
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Total SG&A
1,572.7
1,474.4
98.3
6.7
Total SG&A expenses in 1Q20 were $1,572.7 million; $98.3 million or 6.7% more than the $1,474.4 million reported 1Q19. Total SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, represent 10.0% in 1Q20 and 10.3% in 1Q19.
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Other income (expense), net
(4.5)
1.6
(6.1)
(377.8)
Other income or other expenses include the sale of byproducts and unused assets. We register such sales as expenses when the sales price is below the book value of those assets.
OPERATING INCOME
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Operating income
604.0
335.2
268.8
80.2
Operating margin
3.8%
2.3%
-
-
Operating income in 1Q20 totaled $604.0 million for an operating margin of 3.8%; higher than an operating income of $335.2 million and a 2.3% operating margin reported in 1Q19. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher gross profit than in 1Q19.
NET FINANCIAL INCOME
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net Financial Income (Expense)
2,426.5
76.0
2,350.5
3,092.5
Financial Income
2,483.3
135.4
2,348.0
1,734.3
Financial Expense
56.8
59.4
(2.6)
(4.3)
In 1Q20, the Company reported net financial income of $2,426.5 million, compared to net financial income of $76.0 million reported in the same period of 2019.
Given that part of our cash position is in dollar terms, the Mexican peso depreciation with respect to the US dollar by the end of the quarter, resulted in higher financial income when compared to the same period of 2019.
TAXES FOR THE PERIOD
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Total Taxes
860.3
108.7
751.7
691.8
Income tax
910.5
49.3
861.2
1,745.5
Deferred income tax
(50.2)
59.3
(109.5)
(184.6)
Total taxes for the 1Q20 were $860.3 million, compared to $108.7 million in the same period of 2019. This was a result of higher operating income in 1Q20.
NET INCOME
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net income
2,170.2
302.5
1,867.6
617.3
Net margin
13.8%
2.1%
-
-
Non-Controlling Interest income
3.5
3.8
(0.2)
n/a
Net controlling interest income
2,166.6
298.8
1,867.9
n/a
Basic and diluted income per share1
3.61
0.50
3.1
n/a
Basic and diluted income per ADR2
43.34
5.98
37.4
n/a
Weighted average Shares outstanding3
599,843
599,920
-
-
1 In pesos
2 in pesos, an ADR is equal to twelve shares
3 In thousands of shares
The net income for 1Q20 was $2,170.2 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $3.61 pesos per share. This result compares to a net income of $302.5 million, which represented a net income of $0.50 pesos of basic and diluted income per share in 1Q19. Net margin for the 1Q20 was 13.8% compared to 2.1% reported in 1Q19.
EBITDA
In millions of pesos
1Q20
1Q19
Change
$
$
$
%
Net controlling interest income
2,166.6
298.8
1,867.9
625.2
Income tax expense (benefit)
860.3
108.7
751.7
691.8
Result in associates
3.5
3.8
(0.2)
(6.5)
Net finance (income) expense
(2,426.5)
(76.0)
(2,350.5)
3,092.5
Depreciation and amortization
343.3
319.7
23.6
7.4
EBITDA
947.3
654.9
292.4
44.7
EBITDA Margin (%)
6.0%
4.6%
-
-
Net sales
15,738.4
14,323.6
1,414.8
9.9
EBITDA in 1Q20 reached $947.3 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 6.0%, compared to an EBITDA of $654.9 million in 1Q19 with an EBITDA margin of 4.6%.
BALANCE SHEET DATA
BALANCE SHEET DATA
In millions of pesos
Mar 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Change
$
$
$
%
TOTAL ASSETS
60,095.0
55,702.5
4,392.5
7.9
Cash and cash equivalents
20,895.1
19,182.9
1,712.2
8.9
Accounts receivable
4,535.5
3,880.8
654.7
16.9
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,493.9
15,442.2
1,051.8
6.8
Accounts payable
4,907.1
5,235.5
(328.5)
(6.3)
Short-term debt
2,692.2
3,440.4
(748.2)
(21.7)
Long-term debt
1,675.1
1,488.2
186.9
12.6
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
43,601.1
40,260.3
3,340.8
8.3
Capital stock
1,174.2
1,174.3
(0.1)
(0.0)
Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2020 totaled $20,895.1 million; $1,712.2 million or 8.9% higher than $19,182.9 million as of December 31, 2019.
Total debt as of March 31, 2020 totaled $4,367.3 million, compared to $4,928.6 million reported as of December 31, 2019.
Net cash as of March 31, 2020 was $16,527.8 million, compared to net cash of $14,254.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
CAPEX
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
In millions of pesos
2020
2019
Change
$
$
$
%
Capital Expenditures
292.7
409.2
105.2
34.6
Total CAPEX for the 1Q20 was $409.2 million, which was mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all our facilities.
STOCK INFORMATION
As of March 31, 2020
Total Shares
600,000,000
Total free float
26.75%
Market cap (millions of pesos)
$40,488
SHARE PRICE
Mexican Stock Exchange
The New York Stock Exchange
Ticker Symbol: Bachoco
Ticker Symbol: IBA
In nominal pesos per Share
In U.S. Dollar per ADR
Month
High
Low
Close
High
Low
Close
March
71.07
58.76
67.48
44.14
28.67
34.00
February
75.83
68.57
71.07
48.87
42.67
43.04
January
82.40
75.01
75.82
52.70
47.78
48.34
December
83.46
79.77
81.43
52.99
51.09
52.00
November
85.92
80.00
84.69
53.72
49.26
51.18
October
84.46
81.35
86.38
54.99
49.56
53.84
Source: Yahoo Finances
ANALYST COVERAGE
Institution
Analyst name
ACTINVER
José Antonio Cebeira
BBVA BANCOMER
Pablo Abraham Peregrina
GBM
Miguel Tortolero
INTERCAM
Cristian M. Sánchez Arenas
INVEX
Giselle Mojica
JP MORGAN
Ulises Argote
MONEX
Blanca Jimena Colin Fernandez
SANTANDER
Hector Maya López
APPENDICES
For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $23.80 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of March 31, 2020, according to Mexico's National Bank.
- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Consolidated Statement of Income
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Derivatives Position Report
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
-Unaudited-
In U.S. Dollar
March 31,
December 31,
In million pesos
2020
2020
2019*
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,525.0
60,095.0
55,702.5
Total current assets
1,438.7
34,241.3
31,097.2
Cash and cash equivalents
877.9
20,895.1
19,182.9
Total accounts receivable
190.6
4,535.5
3,880.8
Inventories
330.8
7,872.0
6,753.4
Other current assets
39.4
938.6
1,280.1
Total non current assets
1,086.3
25,853.8
24,605.2
Net property, plant and equipment
805.4
19,169.3
18,556.6
Other non current Assets
280.9
6,684.5
6,048.6
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 693.0
16,493.9
15,442.2
Total current liabilities
377.3
8,978.7
8,908.1
Notes payable to banks
113.1
2,692.2
3,440.4
Accounts payable
206.2
4,907.1
5,235.5
Other taxes payable and other accruals
58.0
1,379.4
232.2
Total long-term liabilities
315.8
7,515.3
6,534.0
Long-term debt
70.4
1,675.1
1,488.2
Other non current liabilities
53.2
1,265.2
1,141.3
Deferred income taxes
192.2
4,574.9
3,904.5
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,832.0
43,601.1
40,260.3
Capital stock
49.3
1,174.2
1,174.3
Commission in shares issued
17.4
414.5
414.5
Retained earnings
1,676.1
39,890.2
37,732.9
Others accounts
85.6
2,038.3
858.2
Non controlling interest
3.5
83.9
80.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,525.0
60,095.0
55,702.5
*Audited
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
First Quarter Results, ended March 31st:
-Unaudited-
U.S. Dollar
In millions pesos
2020
2020
2019
Net sales
$ 661.3
15,738.4
14,323.6
Cost of sales
569.6
13,557.3
12,515.7
Gross profit
91.6
2,181.1
1,807.9
SG&A
66.1
1,572.7
1,474.4
Other income (expenses), net
(0.2)
(4.5)
1.6
Operating income
25.4
604.0
335.2
Net finance income
102.0
2,426.5
76.0
Income tax
36.1
860.3
108.7
Net Income
$ 91.2
2,170.2
302.5
Non-controlling interest
0.15
3.5
3.8
Net controlling interest profit
91.0
2,166.6
298.8
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.15
3.61
0.50
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR
1.82
43.34
5.98
Weighted average Shares outstanding1
599,843
599,843
599,920
EBITDA Result
$ 39.8
947.3
654.9
Gross margin
13.9%
13.9%
12.6%
Operating margin
3.8%
3.8%
2.3%
Net margin
13.8%
13.8%
2.1%
EBITDA margin
6.0%
6.0%
4.6%
1 In thousands
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
In million of pesos
-Unaudited-
U.S. Dollar
March 31,
2020
2020
2019
NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
$ 127.3
3,030.5
411.2
ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
14.1
336.5
151.6
Depreciation and others
18.2
433.3
319.7
Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment
0.6
14.1
(3.2)
Other Items
(4.7)
(110.9)
(164.9)
NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES
141.5
3,367.0
562.7
CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION:
(36.8)
(875.3)
(1,310.4)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(23.7)
(564.8)
(458.0)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(37.8)
(899.0)
284.0
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
58.5
1,393.4
(2,653.0)
Other Items
(33.8)
(805.0)
1,516.7
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
104.7
2,491.7
(747.7)
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(9.1)
(216.9)
(100.0)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(12.3)
(292.7)
(409.2)
Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment
0.2
5.6
33.0
Other Items
3.0
70.2
276.3
CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
95.6
2,274.9
(847.6)
Net cash provided by financing activities:
(25.5)
(605.8)
(1,410.9)
Proceeds from loans
103.4
2,459.7
1,992.4
Principal payments on loans
(143.5)
(3,415.5)
(3,211.2)
Other items
14.7
350.0
(192.1)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
70.1
1,669.1
(2,258.5)
Cash and investments at the beginning of year
$ 805.2
19,164.8
18,451.9
CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 875.4
20,833.9
16,193.4
First Quarter 2020
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2020
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
OBJECTIVE
NOTIONAL
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
REASONABLE VALUE
AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR
GUARANTIES REQUIRED
1Q-2020
4Q-2019
1Q-2020
4Q-2019
Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd
Hedge
$ 45,435
$ 23.80
$ 18.89
$ 111,955
$ -9,431
100% in 2020
The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee
Futures for corn and soybean meal
Hedge
$ 656,372
CORN
CORN
-$ 33,818
$ 8,557
90% in 2020 and 10% in 2021
In USD per Bushel
In USD per Bushel
month
price
month
price
May-20
$ 3.408
Mar-20
$ 3.878
Jul-20
$ 3.460
May-20
$ 3.948
Sep-20
$ 3.498
Jul-20
$ 4.010
Dec-20
$ 3.575
Sep-20
$ 4.010
Mar-21
$ 3.685
Dec-20
$ 4.025
May-21
$ 3.745
Jul-21
$ 3.775
Dec-21
$ 3.775
SOYBEAN MEAL
SOYBEAN MEAL
In USD per ton
In USD per ton
month
price
month
price
Jul-20
$ 318.9
Aug-20
$ 314.0
Jan-21
$ 305.4
Mar-21
$ 295.8
Mar-20
$ 304.7
May-21
$ 293.0
May-20
$ 308.5
Jul-21
$ 294.9
Aug-21
$ 295.0
Sep-21
$ 294.0
Oct-21
$ 291.7
Dec-21
$ 292.5
Options of Corn
Hedge
$ 78,635
CORN
CORN
$ 1,912
$ 622
78% in 2020 and 22% in 2021
In USD per Bushel
In USD per Bushel
month
price
month
price
May-20
$ 3.408
Jul-20
$ 3.460
Sep-20
$ 3.498
Mar-20
$ 3.878
Dec-20
$ 3.575
May-20
$ 3.948
Mar-21
$ 3.685
Jul-20
$ 4.010
Options of soybean meal
Hedge
$ 98,064
SOYBEAN MEAL
SOYBEAN MEAL
$ 4,059
$ 10
73% in 2020 and 27% in 2021
In USD per ton
In USD per ton
month
price
month
price
May-20
$ 321.5
Jul-20
$ 318.9
Aug-20
$ 314.0
Sep-20
$ 310.0
Oct-20
$ 308.0
Mar-20
$ 304.7
Dec-20
$ 308.4
May-20
$ 308.5
Jan-21
$ 305.4
Jul-20
$ 312.0
Mar-21
$ 295.8
-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of March 31, 2020.
-The notional value represents the net position as of March 31, 2020 at the exchange rate of Ps. 23.80 per one dollar.
-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.
DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT
First Quarter 2020
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2020
PROBABLE SCENARIO
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
REASONABLE VALUE
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT
EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3)
Reference Value (1)
-2.5%
2.5%
5.0%
-2.5%
2.5%
5.0%
Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd
$ 111,955
$23.21
$ 24.40
$ 24.99
Direct
$ 92,656
$ 118,756
$ 134,485
-5%
5%
10%
-5%
5%
10%
Futures of Corn: (2)
-$ 33,818
$ 3.237
$ 3.578
$ 3.748
The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed
-$ 2,800
-$ 999
$ 31,819
Futures of Soybean Meal: (2)
$ 305.4
$ 337.6
$ 353.7
Options for Corn
$ 1,912
$ 3.237
$ 3.578
$ 3.748
-$ 85
$ 5,844
$ 9,776
Options of Soybean Meal
$ 4,059
$ 305.4
$ 337.6
$ 353.7
-$ 35
$ 8,962
$ 13,866
(1) The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $23.80 per USD as of March 31, 2020.
(2) The reference values are; the future of corn for May 2020, $3.4075 USD/bushel and the future of soybean meal for May 2020, $321.50 USD/ton.
'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown.
(3) The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown.
-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.
First Quarter 2020
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2020
STRESS SCENARIO
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
REASONABLE VALUE
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT
EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW
Reference Value
-50%
-25%
25%
50%
-50%
-25%
25%
50%
Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd
$ 111,955
$11.90
$17.85
$29.75
$35.70
Direct
-$363,903
-$93,565
$218,273
$339,862
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
The Company will host its first quarter 2020 earnings call, on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. The earnings call will take place at 9:00 am Central Time (10:00 am ET).
To participate in the earnings call, please dial:
Toll free in the U.S.: 1 (888) 771-4371
Toll free in Mexico: 001 866 779 0965
Toll Local Mexico: 52 55 6722 5257
Toll in the Brazil: 0800 761 0710
A current list of available local and international free phone telephone numbers: http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UDQOBydiqguyam
Confirmation Number: 49569210
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 28,000 people.
The Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
DISCLAIMER
The document contains certain information that could be considered forward looking statements concerning anticipated future events and performance of the Company. The statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Information Form, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with ownership in the poultry industry, competition for investments within the poultry industry, shareholder liability, governmental regulation, and environmental matters. As a result, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.
IR contact information:
Maria Guadalupe Jaquez
maria.jaquez@bachoco.net
Andrea Guerrero
andrea.guerrero@bachoco.net
T. +52(461)618 3555