CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 Ways to Lead with Heart During Times of Uncertainty and Change, a complimentary 60-minute webinar for people leaders confronting the impacts of COVID-19, is returning in May. The webinar, led by David Grossman of The Grossman Group, includes the "Great Eight" tips, tools and techniques to be the best leader and communicator you can possibly be during this unprecedented time.
David's original webinar series reached more than 1,000 leaders worldwide from a range of associations and industries with challenging needs arising from the global pandemic.
Responding to numerous requests for a follow up webinar, Grossman is sponsoring a new complimentary session on May 5th at 12pm CDT. Seats are limited so reserve here.
"As a leader in these times, it's harder than ever to stay connected with your team and help them stay engaged, motivated and productive," says Grossman, whose consultancy specializes in leadership, change and communications. "Honing your leadership and communication skills has never been more important. We want to help get you up to speed as quickly and as efficiently as we can."
During the webinar, attendees will receive insights on the "Great Eight" ways to communicate in a courageous and thoughtful way during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include:
- Lead Yourself First
- Know Your Audience and Their Needs
- Show Your Human Side
- Communicate Regularly
- Frame the Context and Make It Relevant
- Talk Openly About What's Happening
- Be Respectfully Authentic
- Be Ready to Answer Questions
Feedback from the original webinar series was overwhelmingly positive with some headlines including:
- "Exceptionally valuable content and loved how it was shared."
- "This was exceptionally worthwhile, especially now but certainly useful at all times. Thank you!"
- "I'm definitely sharing this. A lot of us need these reminders of effective communication!"
- "Thanks for the digestible approach that I can share simply with other leaders."
- "Thank you so much for sharing your knowledge and expertise. Such a valuable presentation, and much appreciated that this was free for us. As a non-profit, we are facing some severe financial barriers during this pandemic. Free resources are needed now more than ever!"
- "I loved the course yesterday. Such a great initiative, bravo!!! Super useful including the tools I downloaded and will share with my team."
The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication.
