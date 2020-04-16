CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (BYAS), based in Chicago focused on sustainable entheogen cellular agriculture to develop therapeutics for mental health challenges, today announced that Leonard Lerer MD, Founder and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 20th.
DATE: Monday, April 20th
TIME: 10:30 am ET – 11:00 am ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0420-KCSAVIC
- BYAS is applying unique R&D capacity and techniques derived from cellular agriculture (liquid culture) to the identification and testing of novel entheogen therapeutic molecules to expand treatment options targeting unmet mental health needs including PTSD, OCD, and substance abuse
- BYAS proprietary algae-based growth media is a breakthrough solution for large scale cellular agriculture applications to produce psychoactive plant and animal cell extracts
- Cellular agriculture of entheogens offers a safe, controlled and highly scalable source of therapeutic material at low cost for clinical research and development
About Back of the Yards Algae Sciences
Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (www.algaesciences.com) is a leading industrial biotechnology company working on innovative microalgae-based applications in food, agriculture, health and wellness. Focused on sustainability and the circular economy, BYAS produces alternative proteins for plant-based meats, food colorants, biostimulants for indoor, vertical farming and media and sera for cell culture. BYAS R&D includes a cellular agriculture program for the discovery and pre-clinical development of promising mycelial and plant entheogen therapeutics for major mental health challenges including PTSD.
