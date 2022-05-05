Additional Far-Flung Destinations Open for Visitors – Bali, Nepal, India, Vietnam and Cambodia
BERKELEY, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced its long-awaited return to New Zealand as the country reopens to tourism. The company also announced that it would resume its active adventure tours in other far-flung locations including Vietnam and Cambodia, Bali, India and Nepal with a fresh lineup of biking, hiking and multi-adventure journeys. From hiking in Nepal and on New Zealand's South Island to biking in Vietnam & Cambodia and multi-adventuring in India and Bali, Backroads is ready to host guests on unforgettable active journeys around the globe this year.
Backroads' spring season is off to a tremendous start in Europe, and guests are reporting that it feels wonderful to be back in Europe. "It was the best Backroads trip we've been on yet," said a guest who traveled on the Backroads Provence to the French Riviera Bike Tour this spring. Another guest, who traveled on the Netherlands & Belgium Bike Tour, called the trip a "life-changing adventure." With such positive feedback coming in about international travel with Backroads, the company is excited to return to exploring even further afield in the summer and beyond.
Backroads Trips in Newly Reopened Destinations
- Bali Multi-Adventure Tour
- India Multi-Adventure Tour
- Nepal Lodge-To-Lodge Trekking Tour
- New Zealand Multi-Adventure Tour
- New Zealand Walking & Hiking Tour
- Vietnam & Cambodia Bike Tour
- Vietnam & Cambodia Walking & Hiking Tour
"I've just returned from my first European bike trip since the pandemic began and I was thrilled to be back out on the road doing what I love to do most—traveling actively in the great outdoors," said Backroads Founder and President, Tom Hale. "With more countries opening their doors to travelers every month, now is the time to book adventure travel. We are expecting Backroads to greet more guests in 2022 than ever before with space on most trips filling up quickly."
For the complete collection of Backroads trips and for more information, visit Backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. The company offers biking, walking & hiking and multi-adventure tours, small ship active cruises, Dolce Tempo, private trips and family trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids 20+). Backroads hosts thousands of guests each year—75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests— in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
