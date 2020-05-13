ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedBlack Software LLC, a market leader for portfolio rebalancing and trading, today announced that BakerAvenue Wealth Management, a San Francisco-based registered investment advisor with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management, has entered into a long-term agreement to provide reporting, integrated trading, and order management services. The solution will be fully integrated with Advent Black Diamond, BakerAvenue's cloud-based CRM platform, among other third-party providers.
"Technology is playing an increasingly important role for wealth management firms as a way to gain operational efficiencies and enhance the client experience," said Dan Potter, President of RedBlack. "We are excited to partner with BakerAvenue and confident in our ability to deliver an integrated investment management platform to streamline workflows needed to meet client needs."
BakerAvenue provides wealth management, investment management and family office services to help individuals, families and foundations grow and preserve their wealth. Given its growing trading and rebalancing needs, the firm was looking for a partner to create efficiencies and better integration with its current systems.
"It was important for us to find a partner that would fit within our ecosystem," said Tom Ngo, President and Partner at BakerAvenue. "RedBlack's open architecture allows for collaboration with industry leaders, such as Black Diamond, enterprise cloud-based CRM systems and positions us to provide a best in class solution for our clients. Also, the ability to trade electronically through straight through processing on one platform improves our compliance and operational efficiencies, giving advisors more time to focus on servicing clients. Finding the right solution was on our critical path to fulfilling our strategic plan to scale the business and we are fortunate to have a great solution and partner with RedBlack."
BakerAvenue was also looking to incorporate its rebalancing, trading and order management activities into its CRM platform. RedBlack has CRM capabilities that can provide real-time integrated communications between middle and back office teams. By having an integrated CRM solution, BakerAvenue can create a customizable experience for its clients.
In December 2019, RedBlack was acquired by Invesco Ltd., a global independent investment management firm. The acquisition built on Invesco's record of successfully partnering with and investing in technology to provide advisors with the innovative and flexible tools they need to develop their business, while maintaining an independent, open architecture.
"RedBlack has a strong reputation and creates tremendous value for its clients today," said Bryan Perryman, Head of Digital Strategy at Invesco. "We are investing heavily in RedBlack's core business and its clients to enable further growth in the US and abroad."
To learn more about RedBlack's capabilities, please visit www.RedBlackSoftware.com.
About RedBlack
RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, order management and trading solutions required to manage complex portfolios. At our core is a disciplined focus on client-driven design, innovative technology and agile delivery. RedBlack's solutions continuously evolve to meet the demands of our clients and the industry. Intuitive software, personalized training, and dedicated support deliver an immediate return on investment. RedBlack's clients include single and multi-family offices, wealth advisors, large financial institutions, trust companies, registered investment advisors, pension funds and foundations representing more than $350 billion in assets under management. For more information, please call (603) 232- 9406 or visit www.RedBlackSoftware.com.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
About BakerAvenue Wealth Management
BakerAvenue is a boutique independent SEC Registered Investment Advisor providing wealth management, investment management and family office services to individuals, families and foundations. Founded in 2004, BakerAvenue guides clients through personal and professional transition, by following a core set of beliefs to help make a meaningful impact on people's lives. BakerAvenue is headquartered in San Francisco with satellite offices in Texas and New York. For more information, visit www.bakerave.com.
