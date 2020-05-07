Highlights - First quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per diluted share of 7 cents vs. 34 cents in 2019 - First quarter comparable earnings per diluted share of 61 cents vs. 49 cents in 2019 - Global beverage can volumes up 4 percent - Aerospace contracted backlog of $2.3 billion - Operations supplying essential beverage, food and pharmaceutical packaging and aerospace industries - Strong balance sheet and ample liquidity ensures continuous operations and growth capital investments - Positioned to grow diluted earnings per share and return value to shareholders in 2020 and beyond