Highlights - Third quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per diluted share of 72 cents vs. 27 cents in 2019 - Third quarter comparable earnings per diluted share of 89 cents vs. 70 cents in 2019 - Global beverage can volumes up 9% in the quarter - Aerospace contracted backlog of $2.4 billion; won-not-booked backlog of $4.9 billion - Announced new, multi-line Pittston, Pennsylvania, and Frutal, Brazil, beverage can manufacturing facilities - Ball aluminum cup manufacturing plant production begins in fourth quarter - Strong balance sheet, liquidity and cash from operations enables additional multi-year growth capital investments - Positioned to grow diluted earnings per share and return value to shareholders in 2020 and beyond