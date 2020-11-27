Ballard_Power_Systems_Inc__Ballard_Closes_US_402_5_Million_Bough.jpg

Ballard Power Systems Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

 By Ballard Power Systems Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the closing of the previously announced bought deal offering of 20,909,300 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$19.25 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$402,504,025 (the "Offering"), and which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,727,300 Common Shares at the Offering Price.

National Bank Financial Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering, with a syndicate of underwriters which included Cormark Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.