Ballentine Partners is an independent wealth management firm providing comprehensive investment and family office services to wealthy families and entrepreneurs. The firm was one of the first to deliver independent, objective, and comprehensive financial advice for wealthy families more than 30 years ago, and continues to be a thought leader in the field. Ballentine's clients require comprehensive, integrated, and objective advice.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, a client-centric investment and wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational families, is pleased to announce its expansion to four office locations. To accommodate the firm's continuing growth and align its New Hampshire office footprint with its flexible work-from-home policy, the firm is opening a new Seacoast Region office in Rochester, NH, in the fall of 2021. In addition, the firm is relocating its Wolfeboro, NH office from 55 Mill Street to a new location on Main Street in Wolfeboro that will open in early 2022.

"We are very excited to relocate our Wolfeboro team to a premium downtown office space as well as open an entirely new office in Rochester," said Drew McMorrow, Ballentine's President & CEO.  "This move will position us for continued growth in the region and benefit our New Hampshire-based staff."

Seacoast Region Office: 35 Industrial Way, Rochester, NH (opens late fall 2021)

Lakes Region Office: 15 N Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 (opens in early 2022)

Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $9.1 billion of assets (as of 3/31/2021) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind.

