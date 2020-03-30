WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, announced that Elisa Gruber Lustig has joined the firm as the Director of Private Investing, where she will lead the firm's private investing activities.
"Elisa's excellent track record and deep relationships across buyouts, growth equity, venture capital, and turnaround strategies are an important addition as we continue to build a world-class private investment program for our clients," commented Drew McMorrow, President & CEO of Ballentine Partners. "We're excited to welcome her to Ballentine Partners given how important private investments—both fund investments and direct deals—are to our clients."
"The private investing landscape presents exciting opportunities for family clients, and I am excited to help the firm build on its earlier successes in its private investment program," said Elisa Lustig. "The firm's holistic approach to building customized investment portfolios for clients, and its client-first approach make it a unique and special place."
Elisa Gruber Lustig, MBA joined Ballentine Partners in late March as the Director of Private Investing. Prior to joining Ballentine Partners, Elisa spent 14 years at Liberty Mutual Investments where she helped lead the private equity group. Earlier in her career she worked at Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a portfolio management firm in Montreal. Elisa received her MBA from the Brandeis International Business School and earned her Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University.
About Ballentine Partners
Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $7.9 billion of assets (as of 12/31/2019) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind. We help our clients make smart decisions about their wealth, giving them the freedom to focus on the lives they want to lead.
