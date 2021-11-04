(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Recent Highlights

  • Record revenue of $314.8 million, an increase of $198.2 million, or 169.9%, year over year
  • Net loss of $14.7 million compared to net income of $6.7 million for the comparable period; Adjusted EBITDA of $78.0 million, an increase of $40.0 million year over year
  • Retail Casinos revenue was a record high of $301.6 million
  • Retail Casinos net income of $49.4 million versus $22.1 million for the comparable period; Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR of $106.5 million versus $43.5 million for the comparable period
  • Completed acquisition of Gamesys on October 1st
  • Gamesys Revenue of $278.6 million a record high on a constant currency basis; Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million and $83.8 million, respectively(1)

(1) The Company acquired Gamesys on October 1, 2021. Accordingly, Gamesys results are not included in the Company's results as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Lee Fenton, Chief Executive Officer said, "On October 1, 2021, Bally's completed its transformational acquisition of Gamesys Group - a strategic combination that further advances Bally's global, data-driven, omni-channel strategy. As a result, our business is evolving from a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us harness a set of assets that provides a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment."

Fenton continued, "This quarter, Retail Casinos had $301.6 million of revenue and $106.5 million of Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR. The quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $6 million of losses related to natural disasters, including two hurricanes and wildfires in Nevada. North America Interactive sales doubled from last quarter at $11.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of ($5.5) million, which was in line with our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company of $78.0 million includes $11.4 million of rent expense and $11.1 million of corporate expense. Gamesys had record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the quarter, which will be consolidated into Bally's results starting with the fourth quarter."

Summary of Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except percentages)

2021



2020

Revenue

$

314,779





$

116,624



Income from operations

$

27,734





$

23,383



Income from operations margin

8.8

%



20.0

%

Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)





$

6,723



Net (loss) income margin

(4.7)

%



5.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

77,977





$

38,005



Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

24.8

%



32.6

%

Retail Casinos net income

$

49,387





$

22,083



Retail Casinos net income margin

16.4

%



19.2

%

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR(1)

$

106,534





$

43,512



Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin(1)

35.3

%



37.8

%

 (1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Global Refinancing

On August 20, 2021, the Company issued $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 and $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.

On October 1, 2021, the Company entered into a credit agreement for senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $1.945 billion senior secured first lien term loan facility and an undrawn $620.0 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the new credit facilities and the new senior notes plus other resources were used to repay the Company's existing debt, pay a portion of the Gamesys acquisition price and repay Gamesys debt. On October 1, 2021, gross debt was $3.445 billion with no drawings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility.

Shares Outstanding

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had 54,363,371 common shares issued and outstanding. Not included in the common shares outstanding are the Company-issued warrants, options and other contingent consideration provided as part of acquisitions and strategic partnerships that, as a result of the exercise of warrants and options, or the achievement of certain performance targets, may result in the issuance of common shares in future periods. These incremental shares are summarized below:

Sinclair Penny Warrants

7,911,724

Sinclair Performance Warrants

3,279,337

Sinclair Options(1)

1,639,669

Monkey Knife Fight penny warrants

24,611

Monkey Knife Fight contingent shares

787,557

Telescope contingent shares

75,678

SportCaller contingent shares(2)

230,830

Outstanding awards under Equity Incentive Plans

895,988



14,845,394

(1)

Consists of four equal tranches to purchase shares with exercise prices ranging from $30.00 to $45.00 per share, exercisable over a seven-year period beginning on the fourth anniversary of the November 18, 2020 closing of the Sinclair Agreement.

(2) 

The contingent consideration related to the SportCaller acquisition is 10M EUR, payable in shares subject to certain post-acquisition earnout targets and based on share price at time of payment.  For purposes of this estimate, the Company used the EUR>USD conversion rate of 1.1574 as of September 30, 2021 and the closing share price of Company common shares of $50.14 per share to calculate the shares expected to be issued if all earn-out targets are met.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reportable segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based compensation, gain on sale-leaseback, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR" is Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for the Company's East and West segments plus rent expense associated with triple net operating leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe property. Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin is measured as Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR as a percentage of revenue.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that these metrics are necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in the Company's industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 876-9176 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ32021. The webcast of the call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 120 days. Supplemental materials have also been posted to the Investors section of the website, under Events & Presentations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.  As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by BALY in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for BALY to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it.  BALY has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company's Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

164,259





$

123,445



Restricted cash

1,844,758





3,110



Accounts receivable, net

39,770





14,798



Inventory

12,048





9,296



Tax receivable

102,388





84,483



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

79,255





53,823



Total current assets

2,242,478





288,955



Property and equipment, net

780,656





749,029



Right of use assets, net

499,133





36,112



Goodwill

444,908





186,979



Intangible assets, net

996,686





663,395



Other assets

5,842





5,385



Total assets

$

4,969,703





$

1,929,855



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current portion of long-term debt

$

5,750





$

5,750



Current portion of lease liabilities

20,567





1,520



Accounts payable

36,976





15,869



Accrued liabilities

207,283





120,055



Total current liabilities

270,576





143,194



Long-term debt, net

2,556,421





1,094,105



Long-term portion of lease liabilities

504,885





62,025



Pension benefit obligations

8,147





9,215



Deferred tax liability

63,123





36,983



Naming rights liabilities

190,270





243,965



Contingent consideration payable

43,691







Other long-term liabilities

15,139





13,770



Total liabilities

3,652,252





1,603,257



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares issued; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares outstanding)

445





307



Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding)







Additional paid-in-capital

1,368,908





294,643



Treasury stock, at cost







Retained earnings

(8,328)





34,792



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,334)





(3,144)



Total Bally's Corporation stockholders' equity

1,313,691





326,598



Non-controlling interest

3,760







Total stockholders' equity

1,317,451





326,598



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,969,703





$

1,929,855



 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:















Gaming

$

227,594





$

96,588





$

585,791





$

196,191



Racing

2,022





1,684





6,593





4,817



Hotel

32,903





6,874





68,277





16,635



Food and beverage

29,504





6,889





68,386





23,875



Other

22,756





4,589





45,731





13,178



Total revenue

314,779





116,624





774,778





254,696



















Operating (income) costs and expenses:















Gaming

75,174





25,996





182,059





59,080



Racing

1,996





1,681





5,715





4,877



Hotel

9,413





2,482





22,068





6,926



Food and beverage

21,419





6,016





50,632





21,951



Other

7,624





408





11,442





2,461



Advertising, general and administrative

142,905





43,996





324,615





117,594



Goodwill and asset impairment









4,675





8,554



Expansion and pre-opening

232









1,772







Acquisition, integration and restructuring

6,797





2,740





37,457





6,984



Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses

(7,942)





(10)





(19,197)





(1,036)



Rebranding

427









1,722







Gain on sale-leaseback









(53,425)







Depreciation and amortization

29,000





9,932





67,503





28,054



Total operating (income) costs and expenses

287,045





93,241





637,038





255,445



Income (loss) from operations

27,734





23,383





137,740





(749)



















Other income (expense):















Interest income

547





42





1,601





297



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(31,853)





(16,950)





(74,480)





(43,688)



Change in value of naming rights liabilities

6,965









(1,371)







Gain (adjustment) on bargain purchases

(1,039)









23,075







Loss on extinguishment of debt

(19,419)









(19,419)







Other, net

(3,082)









(6,905)







Total other expense, net

(47,881)





(16,908)





(77,499)





(43,391)



















(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(20,147)





6,475





60,241





(44,140)



(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(5,400)





(248)





16,751





(18,430)



Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)





$

6,723





$

43,490





$

(25,710)



















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.30)





$

0.22





$

0.95





$

(0.83)



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

49,506





30,458





45,573





30,825



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.30)





$

0.22





$

0.95





$

(0.83)



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

49,506





30,635





45,876





30,825



 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(In thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss )

$

43,490





$

(25,710)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

67,503





28,054



Amortization of operating lease right of use assets

7,497





875



Goodwill and asset impairment

4,675





8,554



Share-based compensation

13,833





9,468



Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

4,890





3,256



Gain from insurance recoveries

(18,660)







Gain on sale-leaseback

(53,425)







Loss on assets and liabilities measured at fair value

21,280







Loss on extinguishment of debt

19,419







Deferred income taxes

(1,296)





(6,209)



Change in value of naming rights liabilities

1,371







Change in contingent consideration payable

(14,830)







Gain on bargain purchases

(23,075)







Other operating activities

4,715





162



Changes in current operating assets and liabilities

(6,544)





(16,739)



Net cash provided by operating activities

70,843





1,711



Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(371,655)





(275,947)



Deposit for pending acquisition of Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel





(4,000)



Foreign exchange forward contract premiums

(22,592)







Capital expenditures

(67,158)





(8,566)



Insurance proceeds from hurricane damage

18,660







Other investing activities

(3,382)







Net cash used in investing activities

(446,127)





(288,513)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net

667,872







Proceeds from sale-leaseback

144,000







Revolver borrowings

275,000





250,000



Revolver payments

(85,000)





(250,000)



Term loan proceeds, net





261,180



Term loan repayments

(4,313)





(2,938)



Senior note proceeds, net of fees of $12,998

1,487,003







Senior note repayments

(210,000)







Payment of redemption premium on debt extinguishment

(14,175)







Payment of financing fees

(9,968)





(1,117)



Share repurchases





(33,292)



Issuance of Sinclair penny warrants

50,000







Payment of shareholder dividends





(3,199)



Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock

(1,323)





(2,564)



Stock options exercised

301





84



Net cash provided by financing activities

2,299,397





218,154



Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(41,651)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,882,462





(68,648)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

126,555





185,502



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,009,017





$

116,854



Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

51,396





$

33,627



Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

35,736





4,385



 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$

314,779





$

116,624





$

774,778





$

254,696



















Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)





$

6,723





$

43,490





$

(25,710)



Interest expense, net of interest income

31,306





16,908





72,879





43,391



(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(5,400)





(248)





16,751





(18,430)



Depreciation and amortization

29,000





9,932





67,503





28,054



Non-operating (income) expense(1)

16,575









4,620







Acquisition, integration and restructuring

6,797





2,740





37,457





6,984



Share-based compensation

5,449





1,799





13,833





9,468



Gain on sale-leaseback









(53,425)







Other(2)

8,997





151





11,106





5,586



Adjusted EBITDA

$

77,977





$

38,005





$

214,214





$

49,343



















Net (loss) income  margin

(4.7)

%



5.8

%



5.6

%



(10.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.8

%



32.6

%



27.6

%



19.4

%







(1)

Non-operating (income) expense for the applicable periods include: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain on bargain purchases, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, and, (iv) other (income) expense, net.

(2) 

Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods: (i) Goodwill and asset impairments, (ii) deal-related, rebranding, expansion and pre-opening expenses, (iii) Employee Retention Credits related to COVID-19, (iv) Credit Agreement amendment related expenses, (v) costs related to pursuing sports betting, iGaming and lottery access in various jurisdictions, (vi) non-routine legal expenses, and (vii) net gains related to insurance recoveries.

 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

East



West



Other



Total

Revenue

$

176,975





$

124,603





$

13,201





$

314,779



















Net income (loss)

$

25,386





$

24,001





$

(64,134)





$

(14,747)



Interest expense, net of interest income

6





(1)





31,301





31,306



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,077





7,217





(21,694)





(5,400)



Depreciation and amortization

5,763





8,279





14,958





29,000



Non-operating (income) expense(1)









16,575





16,575



Acquisition, integration and restructuring









6,797





6,797



Share-based compensation









5,449





5,449



Other(1)

1,397





(5,853)





13,453





8,997



Allocation of corporate costs

11,686





8,165





(19,851)







     Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,315





$

41,808





$

(17,146)





$

77,977









(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

East



West



Other



Total

Revenue

$

59,065





$

55,900





$

1,659





$

116,624



















Net income (loss)

$

10,702





$

11,381





$

(15,360)





$

6,723



Interest expense, net of interest income

30





(12)





16,890





16,908



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,846





3,155





(7,249)





(248)



Depreciation and amortization

5,571





4,279





82





9,932



Acquisition, integration and restructuring









2,740





2,740



Share-based compensation









1,799





1,799



Other(1)

(330)





(154)





635





151



Allocation of corporate costs

2,591





2,453





(5,044)







     Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,410





$

21,102





$

(5,507)





$

38,005









(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

East



West



Other



Total

Revenue

$

408,458





$

343,190





$

23,130





$

774,778



















Net income (loss)

$

90,353





$

77,397





$

(124,260)





$

43,490



Interest expense, net of interest income

38





(14)





72,855





72,879



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

34,434





23,310





(40,993)





16,751



Depreciation and amortization

17,275





21,695





28,533





67,503



Non-operating (income) expense(1)









4,620





4,620



Acquisition, integration and restructuring









37,457





37,457



Share-based compensation









13,833





13,833



Gain on sale-leaseback

(53,425)













(53,425)



Other(1)

5,784





(15,329)





20,651





11,106



Allocation of corporate costs

26,544





22,365





(48,909)







     Adjusted EBITDA

$

121,003





$

129,424





$

(36,213)





$

214,214









(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

East



West



Other



Total

Revenue

$

146,848





$

104,039





$

3,809





$

254,696



















Net income (loss)

$

6,602





$

7,710





$

(40,022)





$

(25,710)



Interest expense, net of interest income

51





(25)





43,365





43,391



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,443





610





(21,483)





(18,430)



Depreciation and amortization

18,022





9,805





227





28,054



Acquisition, integration and restructuring

20









6,964





6,984



Share-based compensation









9,468





9,468



Other(1)

(2,379)





7,614





351





5,586



Allocation of corporate costs

8,683





5,794





(14,477)







     Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,442





$

31,508





$

(15,607)





$

49,343









(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to

Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

East



West



Retail Casinos

Revenue

$

176,975





$

124,603





$

301,578















Net income

$

25,386





$

24,001





$

49,387



Interest expense, net of interest income

6





(1)





5



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,077





7,217





16,294



Depreciation and amortization

5,763





8,279





14,042



Other(1)

1,397





(5,853)





(4,456)



Allocation of corporate costs

11,686





8,165





19,851



     Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,315





$

41,808





$

95,123



Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases (2)

9,996





1,415





11,411



Adjusted EBITDAR

$

63,311





$

43,223





$

106,534















Retail Casinos net income margin









16.4

%

Retail Casinos Adjusted EBITDAR margin









35.3

%







(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

(2) 

Consists of the operating lease components contained within our triple net master lease dated June 4, 2021 with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI") and the triple net lease assumed in connection with our acquisition of Bally's Lake Tahoe, which is primarily our individual triple net leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs, and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe facility.

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

East



West



Retail Casinos

Revenue

$

59,065





$

55,900





$

114,965















Net income

$

10,702





$

11,381





$

22,083



Interest expense, net of interest income

30





(12)





18



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,846





3,155





7,001



Depreciation and amortization

5,571





4,279





9,850



Other(1)

(330)





(154)





(484)



Allocation of corporate costs

2,591





2,453





5,044



     Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,410





$

21,102





$

43,512



Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(2)











Adjusted EBITDAR

$

22,410





$

21,102





$

43,512















Retail Casinos net income margin









19.2

%

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin









37.8

%







(1) 

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

(2) 

See description of adjustment in the "Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)" table above.

 

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for North America Interactive (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

North America

Interactive

Net loss

$

(19,213)



Interest expense, net of interest income

(10)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(5,780)



Depreciation and amortization

6,274



Non-operating (income) expense(1)

22



Other(1)

12,577



Allocation of corporate costs

651



     Adjusted EBITDA

$

(5,479)









(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

