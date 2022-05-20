Today The BAM Companies, an institutional real estate owner/operator based in the Midwest, announced two major personnel moves: Tony Landa has been appointed Chief Investment Officer and Emilee Meyers has been promoted to Chief of Staff.
INDIANAPOLIS , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today The BAM Companies, an institutional real estate owner/operator based in the Midwest, announced two major personnel moves: Tony Landa has been appointed Chief Investment Officer and Emilee Meyers has been promoted to Chief of Staff.
Landa, the newly appointed CIO, will play a critical role in the continued growth and expansion of the company's portfolio through the oversight of acquisitions strategy, debt & equity sourcing, and asset management. Most recently a member of the team at Friedman Real Estate in Farmington Hills, MI, Landa brings with him over 25 years of industry experience. "We knew it was the right time to bring on a CIO and Tony made the decision easy", says Adam Ehret, President & COO. "His experience speaks for itself and I could not be more thrilled to partner with such a respected professional. Tony's industry knowledge and leadership style are a perfect fit for the BAM team." In addition to his experience at Friedman, Landa formerly served as an EVP with Lutz Real Estate and holds a Bachelor's of Finance from Hillsdale College and an MBA from Wayne State University.
"I am honored to have been selected to join the executive team at BAM." says Landa. "It is rare to find a firm that has such an excellent foundation and vast potential. My personal mission and values align perfectly with those of the firm and I am excited to further execute on the company's vision."
Emilee Meyers, a seasoned member of the company's leadership team, has demonstrated an aptitude for driving strategic initiatives throughout the organization and has played a key role in the execution of the firm's business plans across each of its subsidiary companies. A highly-trusted and resourceful professional, Emilee's progression to Chief of Staff was a natural evolution that will further support the advancement of The BAM Companies' vision.
"We could not be more pleased to share the promotion of Emilee Meyers to Chief of Staff at The BAM Companies," says Founder & CEO, Ivan Barratt. "Emilee has developed a track record of excellence in leadership and technical knowledge, a rare combination that makes her the perfect incumbent for the CoS position. Her integrity and ethical approach give me and my partner full trust in her ability to further the mission of our organization." Prior to joining The BAM Companies in 2015, Meyers served in a number of roles with Cushman & Wakefield
within accounting and property management. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Southern Indiana and an MBA from Butler University.
"I am both honored and excited to transition into the Chief of Staff role," says Meyers. "I am passionate about fostering cross-functional relationships and quarterbacking company-wide strategic initiatives. I look forward to this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity."
About The BAM Companies
The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, The BAM Companies consists of BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction. This array of real estate services utilizes the knowledge and strengths of its employees and market expertise to achieve maximum benefit for community residents and investors. The BAM Companies currently has over $700 million in total assets under management.
