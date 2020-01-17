OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $35.5 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $32.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $134.9 million, or $4.05 per share, compared to $125.8 million, or $3.76 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. On August 15, 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas. As a result, year to date results include one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $3.1 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 7 cents for the year. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents.
The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $73.9 million compared to $66.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.78% compared to 3.77% a year ago. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million a year ago. Net charge-offs for the full year of 2019 were 0.10% of average loans compared to 0.08% of average loans in 2018. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 0.06% of average loans compared to 0.04% of average loans in 2018. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.5 million, compared to $31.9 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in trust revenue, growth in debit card usage fees and sweep fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $66.3 million compared to $56.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2019, the Pegasus Bank acquisition, and $2.3 million of amortization of new market tax credits. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.0% compared to 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to the aforementioned purchase of tax credits during the quarter.
At December 31, 2019, the Company's total assets were $8.6 billion, an increase of $991.5 million from December 31, 2018. Securities of $491.6 million were down $280.5 million from December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $5.7 billion, an increase of $689.0 million from December 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $7.5 billion, an increase of $878.1 million from the December 31, 2018 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $102.2 million over December 31, 2018.
On August 15, 2019, BancFirst Corporation acquired Pegasus Bank ("Pegasus"), for an aggregate cash purchase price of $123.5 million. Pegasus is a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas. Upon acquisition, Pegasus had approximately $651.1 million in total assets, $389.9 million in loans, and $603.9 million in deposits. The Bank will continue to operate as "Pegasus Bank" under a separate Texas state-charter and remain an independent subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation.
Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2019. Nonperforming and restructured assets represented 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2019, up from 0.59% at year-end 2018. The allowance to total loans was 0.96% down slightly from 1.03% at year-end 2018. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 113.40% compared to 136.29% at year-end 2018.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported strong results for the fourth quarter and record earnings per share and net income for the year despite the headwind of lower interest rates during the second half of 2019. While net interest margin will continue to be under pressure in 2020, we were able to protect our margin in 2019 through loan growth, liability repricing, and the strength and size of our non-interest bearing deposit book. Non-interest income continued strong year-over-year growth while asset quality remained solid with 10bps of charge offs for the year. We are pleased with the integration of Pegasus Bank into BancFirst Corporation during the latter part of 2019 and are excited about the growth platform the Dallas market will provide the Company going forward. We will continue to build upon our core Oklahoma franchise as we have in the past through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 73,939
$ 72,287
$ 68,792
$ 66,903
$ 66,888
Provision for loan losses
1,412
2,758
2,433
1,684
1,516
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,682
3,490
3,250
3,177
3,023
Service charges on deposits
19,938
19,866
19,114
17,663
18,554
Securities transactions
(9)
--
821
--
10
Income from sales of loans
913
964
868
698
649
Insurance commissions
5,076
5,535
4,420
5,265
4,593
Cash management
4,258
4,430
4,402
3,776
3,338
Other
1,666
1,342
1,202
1,422
1,684
Total noninterest income
35,524
35,627
34,077
32,001
31,851
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
40,375
40,354
36,124
36,171
35,530
Occupancy expense, net
3,738
3,386
2,953
2,627
3,307
Depreciation
3,355
3,268
3,015
2,985
2,965
Amortization of intangible assets
1,360
842
758
759
777
Data processing services
1,634
1,467
1,262
1,480
1,140
Net expense from other real estate owned
(424)
26
97
(484)
130
Marketing and business promotion
2,327
2,047
1,919
2,261
2,030
Deposit insurance
147
(81)
544
533
571
Other
13,784
10,882
9,936
9,874
9,716
Total noninterest expense
66,296
62,191
56,608
56,206
56,166
Income before income taxes
41,755
42,965
43,828
41,014
41,057
Income tax expense
6,248
9,597
9,661
9,177
8,332
Net income
$ 35,507
$ 33,368
$ 34,167
$ 31,837
$ 32,725
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.09
$ 1.02
$ 1.04
$ 0.98
$ 1.00
Net income-diluted
1.07
1.00
1.02
0.96
0.98
Cash dividends declared
0.32
0.32
0.30
0.30
0.30
Common shares outstanding
32,694,268
32,644,018
32,639,588
32,617,788
32,603,926
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,673,438
32,641,902
32,629,146
32,612,399
32,721,626
Diluted
33,366,848
33,327,213
33,317,193
33,292,852
33,423,458
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.66
%
1.65
%
1.78
%
1.69
%
1.70
%
Return on average equity
13.76
13.80
14.54
14.08
14.48
Net interest margin
3.78
3.89
3.89
3.85
3.77
Efficiency ratio
60.56
57.63
55.03
56.83
56.88
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 281,921
$ 260,476
Provision for loan losses
8,287
3,802
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
13,599
12,829
Service charges on deposits
76,581
70,847
Securities transactions
812
47
Income from sales of loans
3,443
2,902
Insurance commissions
20,296
18,926
Cash management
16,866
13,123
Other
5,632
6,525
Total noninterest income
137,229
125,199
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
153,024
139,547
Occupancy expense, net
12,704
13,491
Depreciation
12,623
10,537
Amortization of intangible assets
3,719
3,009
Data processing services
5,843
4,956
Net expense from other real estate owned
(785)
239
Marketing and business promotion
8,554
8,028
Deposit insurance
1,143
2,427
Other
44,476
39,887
Total noninterest expense
241,301
222,121
Income before income taxes
169,562
159,752
Income tax expense
34,683
33,938
Net income
$ 134,879
$ 125,814
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 4.13
$ 3.85
Net income-diluted
4.05
3.76
Cash dividends declared
1.24
1.02
Common shares outstanding
32,694,268
32,603,926
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,639,396
32,689,228
Diluted
33,329,844
33,430,714
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.69
%
1.66
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.04
14.59
Net interest margin
3.85
3.70
Efficiency ratio
57.57
57.59
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 8,565,758
$ 8,388,816
$ 7,642,021
$ 7,709,000
$ 7,574,258
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,646,238
1,476,340
1,518,998
1,291,447
1,195,824
Debt securities
491,626
555,575
425,154
724,872
772,132
Total loans
5,673,144
5,622,897
5,105,302
5,050,221
4,984,150
Allowance for loan losses
(54,238)
(55,928)
(55,108)
(52,915)
(51,389)
Deposits
7,483,635
7,330,677
6,613,613
6,706,386
6,605,495
Stockholders' equity
1,004,990
979,752
956,380
927,927
902,789
Book value per common share
30.74
30.01
29.30
28.45
27.69
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
25.50
24.77
26.40
25.52
24.74
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
75.83
%
77.68
%
76.07
%
75.34
%
74.24
%
Average earning assets to total assets
91.50
92.23
92.43
92.42
92.48
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
12.04
11.96
12.25
12.01
11.76
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 11,834
$ 11,214
$ 2,663
$ 2,170
$ 1,916
Nonaccrual loans
17,984
20,316
17,998
21,594
22,603
Restructured loans
18,010
17,504
16,486
14,552
13,188
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
47,828
49,034
37,147
38,316
37,707
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
6,073
7,056
7,004
6,433
6,873
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
53,901
56,090
44,151
44,749
44,580
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.84
%
0.87
%
0.73
%
0.76
%
0.76
%
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.63
0.67
0.58
0.58
0.59
Allowance to total loans
0.96
0.99
1.08
1.05
1.03
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
113.40
114.06
148.35
138.10
136.29
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.06
0.04
0.01
0.00
0.04
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,004,990
$ 979,752
$ 956,380
$ 927,927
$ 902,789
Less goodwill
148,604
147,013
79,749
79,749
79,749
Less intangible assets, net
22,608
24,025
14,936
15,701
16,470
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 833,778
$ 808,714
$ 861,695
$ 832,477
$ 806,570
Common shares outstanding
32,694,268
32,644,018
32,639,588
32,617,788
32,603,926
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 25.50
$ 24.77
$ 26.40
$ 25.52
$ 24.74
(1)
Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2)
Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 5,614,570
$ 76,691
5.42
%
$ 5,273,632
$ 292,152
5.54
%
Securities – taxable
513,551
2,757
2.13
588,207
13,308
2.26
Securities – tax exempt
21,798
141
2.57
20,219
580
2.87
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,628,088
6,782
1.65
1,455,799
31,372
2.15
Total earning assets
7,778,007
86,371
4.41
7,337,857
337,412
4.60
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
184,829
180,339
Interest receivable and other assets
592,100
500,487
Allowance for loan losses
(54,454)
(53,975)
Total nonearning assets
722,475
626,851
Total assets
$ 8,500,482
$ 7,964,708
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 774,824
$ 606
0.31
%
$ 751,140
$ 2,573
0.34
%
Savings deposits
3,024,500
8,318
1.09
2,782,086
39,170
1.41
Time deposits
698,295
2,831
1.61
690,636
10,995
1.59
Short-term borrowings
891
3
1.51
1,458
32
2.19
Junior subordinated debentures
26,804
492
7.29
26,804
1,966
7.34
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,525,314
12,250
1.07
4,252,124
54,736
1.29
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
2,906,310
2,709,510
Interest payable and other liabilities
45,426
42,219
Stockholders' equity
1,023,432
960,855
Total interest free funds
3,975,168
3,712,584
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
$ 8,500,482
$ 7,964,708
Net interest income
$ 74,121
$ 282,676
Net interest spread
3.34
%
3.31
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.44
%
0.54
%
Net interest margin
3.78
%
3.85
%