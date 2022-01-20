BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

 By BancFirst

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $35.4 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to $99.6 million, or $3.00 diluted earnings per share, for 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $8.7 million for 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $62.6 million for the prior year.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "I have never seen back to back years with more financial noise than 2020 and 2021.  Pandemic provisions and reversals thereof, the government's fiscal stimulus, and Federal Reserve rate reductions affected both our balance sheet and income statement in dramatic ways.  The net effect is that we find ourselves with an extremely liquid balance sheet and with overnight rates still close to zero. It will be interesting to see what the consequences are as the US economy reverts to the mean."

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $75.9 million compared to $79.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, largely as a result of a decrease of $3.3 million in fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The net interest margin for the quarter was 2.87% compared to 3.55% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $45.7 million, compared to $35.4 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was mostly attributable to $3.3 million of income resulting from the application of equity method accounting related to an equity interest received in the process of a loan collection, $2.8 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $1.8 million increase in income from debit card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $76.8 million compared to $65.6 million last year because of the increase in salaries and employee benefits of approximately $2.1 million, $2.3 million of other real estate property operating costs, $2.1 million amortization of investment in tax credits purchased in the fourth quarter, $1.1 million incentive to customers that participated in the year-end sweep program and approximately $1.0 million in depreciation largely from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.3% compared to 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The lower effective tax rate was due to the recognition of the aforementioned $2.6 million in tax credits.

At December 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $9.4 billion, an increase of $193.3 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $254.0 million from year-end 2020 due to payoffs of approximately $572.3 million in PPP loans, which were partially offset by approximately $126 million of acquired loans from the First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. Absent PPP loans and acquired loans, the Company's loans increased $213.1 million or 3.7% in 2021. Deposits totaled $8.1 billion, an increase of $27.2 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was predominantly related to government stimulus payments. At December 31, 2021, the remaining balance of PPP loans was $80.4 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $103.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were negligible, compared to 0.30% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.36% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 401.76% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans were $20.9 million compared to $37.5 million at year-end 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $7.3 million from December 31, 2020.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "2021 was a record earnings year for the Company buoyed by one-time PPP fees and a negative loan loss provision as a result of a more benign credit environment than envisioned at the beginning of the year.  2022's outlook includes an improved margin as a result of expected fed tightening; however, the Company is well positioned for whatever the future holds with our strong asset quality, liquidity and capital base."

On October 29, 2021, BancFirst Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Worthington National Bank ("Worthington"). Worthington is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. As of September 30, 2021, Worthington had approximately $462.6 million in total assets, $269.0 million in loans and $421.5 million in deposits. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. Upon acquisition, Worthington will continue to operate as "Worthington National Bank" under a separate OCC charter and remain a separate subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation governed by its existing board of directors. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital or other support to increase Worthington's ability to approve larger loans and allow Worthington to continue to grow their assets.

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

 

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

 



























2021



2021



2021



2021



2020





4th Qtr  



3rd Qtr  



2nd Qtr  



1st Qtr  



4th Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  





















 Net interest income  



$                    75,898



$                    80,190



$                    82,363



$                    77,206



$                    79,535

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses  



(224)



1,483



(9,949)





4,992

 Non-interest income:





















Trust revenue



3,336



3,210



3,264



3,102



2,976

Service charges on deposits



22,095



21,706



20,524



19,100



19,796

Securities transactions



630



150



172



95



156

Income from sales of loans



1,545



1,594



2,133



2,010



1,852

Insurance commissions



6,075



6,666



5,015



5,989



5,680

Cash management



3,115



3,127



3,068



3,003



3,135

Other



8,897



3,333



10,442



6,636



1,825

Total noninterest income  



45,693



39,786



44,618



39,935



35,420























 Non-interest expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits



42,887



42,267



41,992



39,577



40,750

   Occupancy expense, net



4,521



5,086



4,528



4,348



4,533

   Depreciation



4,708



4,207



4,133



3,877



3,779

   Amortization of intangible assets



759



755



809



793



915

   Data processing services



1,663



1,734



1,660



1,678



1,763

   Net expense from other real estate owned



2,412



1,810



3,357



1,510



420

   Marketing and business promotion



2,080



1,796



1,648



1,879



1,671

   Deposit insurance



968



846



766



876



857

   Other



16,783



11,713



15,130



10,425



10,923

   Total noninterest expense  



76,781



70,214



74,023



64,963



65,611

 Income before income taxes  



45,034



48,279



62,907



52,178



44,352

 Income tax expense  



6,866



9,529



14,715



9,658



8,994

 Net income  



$                    38,168



$                    38,750



$                    48,192



$                    42,520



$                    35,358

 Per Common Share Data:  





















 Net income-basic  



$                        1.17



$                        1.18



$                        1.47



$                        1.30



$                        1.08

 Net income-diluted  



1.15



1.16



1.45



1.27



1.06

 Cash dividends declared



0.36



0.36



0.34



0.34



0.34

 Common shares outstanding  



32,603,118



32,572,217



32,784,513



32,771,013



32,719,852

 Average common shares outstanding - 





















   Basic 



32,585,784



32,744,104



32,779,227



32,756,852



32,690,296

   Diluted 



33,180,680



33,267,955



33,405,923



33,408,116



33,275,550

 Performance Ratios:  





















 Return on average assets



1.33%



1.37%



1.79%



1.69%



1.45%

 Return on average stockholders' equity



13.02



13.42



17.42



15.90



13.25

 Net interest margin  



2.87



3.09



3.32



3.36



3.55

 Efficiency ratio  



63.15



58.52



58.29



55.46



57.08













































 

BancFirstCorporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)















Twelve months ended

December 31,





2021



2020

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  



$                  315,657



$                  306,668

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses  



(8,690)



62,648

 Non-interest income:









   Trust revenue



12,912



13,130

   Service charges on deposits



83,425



74,438

   Securities transactions



1,047



(389)

   Income from sales of loans



7,282



6,067

   Insurance commissions



23,745



20,996

   Cash management



12,313



15,411

   Other



29,308



7,569

   Total noninterest income  



170,032



137,222











 Non-interest expense:









   Salaries and employee benefits



166,723



164,727

   Occupancy expense, net



18,483



16,421

   Depreciation



16,925



14,609

   Amortization of intangible assets



3,116



3,815

   Data processing services



6,735



6,753

   Net expense (income) from other real estate owned



9,089



(1,531)

   Marketing and business promotion



7,403



6,996

   Deposit insurance



3,456



2,081

   Other



54,051



43,859

Total noninterest expense  



285,981



257,730

 Income before income taxes  



208,398



123,512

 Income tax expense  



40,768



23,926

 Net income  



$                  167,630



$                    99,586

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  



$                        5.12



$                        3.05

 Net income-diluted  



5.03



3.00

 Cash dividends declared



1.40



1.32

 Common shares outstanding  



32,603,118



32,719,852

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 



32,716,099



32,672,522

   Diluted 



33,314,146



33,210,952

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets



1.54%



1.06%

 Return on average stockholders' equity



14.88



9.52

 Net interest margin  



3.15



3.57

 Efficiency ratio  



58.88



58.06











 

BancFirstCorporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



























2021



2021



2021



2021



2020





4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr  



4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:











































Total assets 



$   9,405,612



$ 11,302,771



$ 11,015,287



$ 10,549,305



$ 9,212,357

Interest-bearing deposits with banks



1,821,203



3,836,809



3,373,099



2,788,316



1,336,394

Debt securities 



534,500



529,484



563,771



520,543



555,196

Total loans 



6,194,218



6,037,886



6,207,262



6,380,108



6,448,225

Allowance for credit losses 



(83,936)



(86,463)



(83,963)



(90,860)



(91,366)

Deposits 



8,091,914



9,992,044



9,728,389



9,371,940



8,064,704

Stockholders' equity 



1,171,734



1,146,874



1,131,591



1,094,671



1,067,885

Book value per common share 



35.94



35.21



34.52



33.40



32.64

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 



30.80



30.04



29.35



28.27



27.47

Balance Sheet Ratios: 





















Average loans to deposits 



60.16%



61.56%



65.36%



70.84%



77.02%

Average earning assets to total assets 



92.13



92.13



92.01



91.54



91.82

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 



10.19



10.22



10.25



10.64



10.91

Asset Quality Data:





















Past due loans



$          4,964



$          5,186



$          4,386



$          5,282



$        4,802

Nonaccrual loans (5)



20,892



26,607



29,802



35,326



37,545

Restructured loans



3,665



7,073



7,485



7,801



7,784

Total nonperforming and restructured loans



29,521



38,866



41,673



48,409



50,131

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



39,553



39,060



40,183



30,320



32,480

Total nonperforming and restructured assets



69,074



77,926



81,856



78,729



82,611

Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.34%



0.44%



0.48%



0.55%



0.58%

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.34



0.46



0.51



0.62



0.65

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans



0.48



0.64



0.67



0.76



0.78

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.48



0.67



0.71



0.85



0.86

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets



0.73



0.69



0.74



0.75



0.90

Allowance to total loans



1.36



1.43



1.35



1.42



1.42

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



1.37



1.48



1.44



1.60



1.58

Allowance to nonaccrual loans



401.76



324.96



281.73



257.20



243.35

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans



284.33



222.46



201.48



187.69



182.26

Net charge-offs to average loans



0.03



0.01



0.06



0.01



0.30























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):









































Stockholders' equity 



$   1,171,734



$   1,146,874



$   1,131,591



$   1,094,671



$ 1,067,885

Less goodwill



149,922



149,922



149,922



149,922



149,922

Less intangible assets, net



17,566



18,325



19,283



18,206



18,999

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



$   1,004,246



$      978,627



$      962,386



$      926,543



$    898,964

Common shares outstanding



32,603,118



32,572,217



32,784,513



32,771,013



32,719,852

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 



$          30.80



$          30.04



$          29.35



$          28.27



$        27.47























 

(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a

non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital

strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

 

Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):











































Total loans



$   6,194,218



$   6,037,886



$   6,207,262



$   6,380,108



$ 6,448,225

Less PPP loans



80,412



201,208



368,620



713,714



652,693

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



$   6,113,806



$   5,836,678



$   5,838,642



$   5,666,394



$ 5,795,532























Nonaccrual loans (5)



20,892



26,607



29,802



35,326



37,545

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.34%



0.46%



0.51%



0.62%



0.65%

Total nonperforming and restructured loans



29,521



38,866



41,673



48,409



50,131

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.48%



0.67%



0.71%



0.85%



0.86%

Allowance for credit losses



(83,936)



(86,463)



(83,963)



(90,860)



(91,366)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.37%



1.48%



1.44%



1.60%



1.58%























 

(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and

restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is

allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered

critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for

operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.5 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

 

















Three Months Ended



Twleve Months Ended







December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021











Interest



Average







Interest



Average







Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/







Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



ASSETS



Earning assets:



























  Loans



$       6,080,771



$ 75,884



4.95

%

$  6,220,192



$      316,618



5.09

%

  Debt securities – taxable



559,070



1,548



1.10



538,157



6,327



1.18



  Debt securities – tax exempt



4,967



36



2.89



11,372



258



2.27



  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS



3,872,577



1,505



0.15



3,268,443



4,366



0.13



     Total earning assets



10,517,385



78,973



2.98



10,038,164



327,569



3.26































Nonearning assets:



























  Cash and due from banks



271,834











271,004











  Interest receivable and other assets



711,908











694,191











  Allowance for credit losses



(84,802)











(88,028)











     Total nonearning assets



898,940











877,167











     Total assets



$     11,416,325











$  10,915,331







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:



























  Transaction deposits 



$  887,619



$         169



0.08

%

$    848,535



$            634



0.07

%

  Savings deposits



3,920,225



1,021



0.10



3,736,901



4,055



0.11



  Time deposits



644,401



729



0.45



654,801



3,543



0.54



  Short-term borrowings



2,649



1



0.11



2,608



2



0.08



  Subordinated debt



85,978



1,030



4.75



56,793



3,130



5.51



     Total interest bearing liabilities



5,540,872



2,950



0.21



5,299,638



11,364



0.21































Interest free funds:



























  Noninterest bearing deposits



4,655,240











4,437,352











  Interest payable and other liabilities



56,818











52,069











  Stockholders' equity



1,163,395











1,126,272











     Total interest free  funds



5,875,453











5,615,693











     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$   11,416,325











$  10,915,331











Net interest income







$    76,023











$   316,205







Net interest spread











2.77

%









3.05

%

Effect of interest free funds











0.10

%









0.10

%

Net interest margin











2.87

%









3.15

%





























 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301465322.html

SOURCE BancFirst

