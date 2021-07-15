OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, compared to $43.3 million, or $1.31 per share, for the first half of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $9.9 million for both the second quarter and first half of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first half of 2020. Also included in noninterest income and noninterest expense were a purchase gain and acquisition related expenses from the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, which resulted in a net benefit of approximately $2.0 million.
BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "There has been a 180 degree change in the perception of our economic direction from the second quarter of last year. The massive provisions in 2020 precipitated by the unknown consequences of the pandemic have given way to a stimulus driven economic turnaround both nationally and in Oklahoma. Although some caution remains regarding the sustainability of the recovery and possible effects of virus variants, we would anticipate more modest reserve reversals in the next quarter or two."
The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $82.4 million compared to $77.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to $11.9 million in fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.32% compared to 3.54% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.6 million, compared to $32.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to the aforementioned purchase gain for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, $2.2 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $2.7 million increase in income from debate card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $74.0 million compared to $64.7 million last year, due to approximately $3.4 million related to other real estate property management costs, the aforementioned acquisition related expenses, and $1.3 million in net occupancy and depreciation from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.4% compared to 18.1% for the second quarter of 2020.
At June 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $11.0 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $241.0 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to a net decrease of approximately $284 million in PPP loans and approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to PPP and other government stimulus payments. At June 30, 2021, the balance of PPP loans was $368.6 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $63.7 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.
Nonaccrual loans represent 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.06% of average loans, compared to none in the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.35% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 281.73% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans decreased $7.7 million from year-end 2020, due to resolutions of several loans, which was slightly offset by $7.3 million of nonaccrual loans acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. At June 30, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $8.0 million from December 31, 2020, and included approximately $4.0 million due to the repossession of one commercial real estate property, $2.4 million from the decommissioning of the Company's previous headquarters, and $2.5 million acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma.
On June 17, 2021, the Company completed a private placement, under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the "Subordinated Notes") to various institutional accredited investors. The Subordinated Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Subordinated Notes was approximately $59.15 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale of the Subordinated Notes for general corporate purposes.
On May 20, 2021, the Company completed the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations became branches of BancFirst. The Company purchased approximately $284 million in total assets, $195 million in loans, and $256 million in deposits.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The story for the quarter and for the first six months of the year is the reversal of loan loss reserve compared to significant provisions in the first half of 2020 in addition to the continued realization of PPP loan fees as a result of ongoing PPP loan forgiveness. Our margin (absent non-recurring PPP loan fees) continues to be under pressure as government stimulus driven deposit growth has far outstripped loan growth. Our challenge for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 will be to sustain the trajectory of non-interest income growth while generating loan growth in the emerging post-pandemic economy."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$
82,363
$
77,206
$
79,535
$
75,852
$
77,208
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses
(9,949)
—
4,992
18,740
19,333
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,264
3,102
2,976
3,131
3,368
Service charges on deposits
20,524
19,100
19,796
19,078
16,760
Securities transactions
172
95
156
—
(595)
Income from sales of loans
2,133
2,010
1,852
1,873
1,561
Insurance commissions
5,015
5,989
5,680
5,197
4,443
Cash management
3,068
3,003
3,135
3,701
4,255
Other
10,442
6,636
1,825
1,595
2,290
Total noninterest income
44,618
39,935
35,420
34,575
32,082
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
41,992
39,577
40,750
41,995
42,226
Occupancy expense, net
4,528
4,348
4,533
4,503
3,839
Depreciation
4,133
3,877
3,779
3,795
3,544
Amortization of intangible assets
809
793
915
968
968
Data processing services
1,660
1,678
1,763
1,669
1,629
Net expense from other real estate owned
3,357
1,510
420
196
(12)
Marketing and business promotion
1,648
1,879
1,671
1,485
1,485
Deposit insurance
766
876
857
723
365
Other
15,130
10,425
10,923
10,749
10,607
Total noninterest expense
74,023
64,963
65,611
66,083
64,651
Income before income taxes
62,907
52,178
44,352
25,604
25,306
Income tax expense
14,715
9,658
8,994
4,714
4,576
Net income
$
48,192
$
42,520
$
35,358
$
20,890
$
20,730
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
1.47
$
1.30
$
1.08
$
0.64
$
0.64
Net income-diluted
1.45
1.27
1.06
0.63
0.63
Cash dividends declared
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.32
Common shares outstanding
32,784,513
32,771,013
32,719,852
32,679,191
32,662,691
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,779,227
32,756,852
32,690,296
32,668,789
32,651,262
Diluted
33,405,923
33,408,116
33,275,550
33,168,938
33,075,493
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.79
%
1.69
%
1.45
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
17.42
15.90
13.25
7.89
7.99
Net interest margin
3.32
3.36
3.54
3.40
3.54
Efficiency ratio
58.29
55.46
57.08
59.84
59.16
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$
159,569
$
151,281
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses
(9,949)
38,916
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
6,366
7,023
Service charges on deposits
39,624
35,564
Securities transactions
267
(545)
Income from sales of loans
4,143
2,342
Insurance commissions
11,004
10,119
Cash management
6,071
8,575
Other
17,078
4,149
Total noninterest income
84,553
67,227
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
81,569
81,982
Occupancy expense, net
8,876
7,385
Depreciation
8,010
7,035
Amortization of intangible assets
1,602
1,932
Data processing services
3,338
3,321
Net expense from other real estate owned
4,867
(2,147)
Marketing and business promotion
3,527
3,840
Deposit insurance
1,642
501
Other
25,555
22,187
Total noninterest expense
138,986
126,036
Income before income taxes
115,085
53,556
Income tax expense
24,373
10,218
Net income
$
90,712
$
43,338
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
2.77
$
1.33
Net income-diluted
2.72
1.31
Cash dividends declared
0.68
0.64
Common shares outstanding
32,784,513
32,662,691
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,768,102
32,665,425
Diluted
33,407,693
33,197,391
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.74
%
0.97
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
16.67
8.42
Net interest margin
3.34
3.68
Efficiency ratio
56.93
57.68
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$
11,015,287
$
10,549,305
$
9,212,357
$
9,618,868
$
9,612,453
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
4,475,941
2,788,316
1,336,394
1,609,462
1,583,116
Debt securities
563,771
520,543
555,196
596,941
608,031
Total loans
6,207,262
6,380,108
6,448,225
6,660,694
6,696,856
Allowance for credit losses
(83,963)
(90,860)
(91,366)
(106,126)
(89,500)
Deposits
9,728,389
9,371,940
8,064,704
8,495,891
8,486,671
Stockholders' equity
1,131,591
1,094,671
1,067,885
1,043,752
1,034,199
Book value per common share
34.52
33.40
32.64
31.94
31.66
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
29.35
28.27
27.47
26.74
26.43
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
65.36
%
70.84
%
77.02
%
78.55
%
79.78
%
Average earning assets to total assets
92.01
91.54
91.82
91.99
92.23
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
10.25
10.64
10.91
10.90
10.96
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$
4,386
$
5,282
$
4,802
$
6,412
$
5,382
Nonaccrual loans (5)
29,802
35,326
37,545
82,385
49,477
Restructured loans
7,485
7,801
7,784
2,837
3,213
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
41,673
48,409
50,131
91,634
58,072
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
40,183
30,320
32,480
4,939
4,948
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
81,856
78,729
82,611
96,573
63,020
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.48
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
1.24
%
0.74
%
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.51
0.62
0.65
1.41
0.84
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.67
0.76
0.78
1.38
0.87
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.71
0.85
0.86
1.57
0.99
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.74
0.75
0.90
1.00
0.66
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.35
1.42
1.42
1.59
1.34
Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.44
1.60
1.58
1.82
1.52
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
281.73
257.20
243.35
128.82
180.89
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans
201.48
187.69
182.26
115.81
154.12
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.06
0.01
0.30
0.03
0.00
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$
1,131,591
$
1,094,671
$
1,067,885
$
1,043,752
$
1,034,199
Less goodwill
149,922
149,922
149,922
149,922
149,922
Less intangible assets, net
19,283
18,206
18,999
19,914
20,882
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
962,386
$
926,543
$
898,964
$
873,916
$
863,395
Common shares outstanding
32,784,513
32,771,013
32,719,852
32,679,191
32,662,691
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
29.35
$
28.27
$
27.47
$
26.74
$
26.43
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$
6,207,262
$
6,380,108
$
6,448,225
$
6,660,694
$
6,696,856
Less PPP loans
368,620
713,714
652,693
831,703
825,093
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
5,838,642
$
5,666,394
$
5,795,532
$
5,828,991
$
5,871,763
Nonaccrual loans (5)
29,802
35,326
37,545
82,385
49,477
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.51
%
0.62
%
0.65
%
1.41
%
0.84
%
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
41,673
48,409
50,131
91,634
58,072
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.71
%
0.85
%
0.86
%
1.57
%
0.99
%
Allowance for credit losses
(83,963)
(90,860)
(91,366)
(106,126)
(89,500)
Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.44
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.82
%
1.52
%
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$
6,300,418
$
82,598
5.26
%
$
6,350,354
$
160,363
5.09
%
Securities – taxable
534,774
1,602
1.20
528,272
3,295
1.26
Securities – tax exempt
15,058
88
2.35
17,187
177
2.08
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
3,111,009
825
0.11
2,751,005
1,420
0.10
Total earning assets
9,961,259
85,113
3.43
9,646,818
165,255
3.45
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
274,168
271,523
Interest receivable and other assets
684,089
683,978
Allowance for credit losses
(92,899)
(91,731)
Total nonearning assets
865,358
863,770
Total assets
$
10,826,617
$
10,510,588
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$
856,800
$
156
0.07
%
$
812,145
$
304
0.08
%
Savings deposits
3,692,119
939
0.10
3,598,589
2,045
0.11
Time deposits
657,473
908
0.55
657,704
1,976
0.61
Short-term borrowings
2,145
—
0.06
2,534
1
0.05
Junior subordinated debentures
27,454
578
8.44
27,131
1,069
7.94
Total interest bearing liabilities
5,235,991
2,581
0.20
5,098,103
5,395
0.21
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,432,892
4,270,391
Interest payable and other liabilities
47,868
44,713
Stockholders' equity
1,109,866
1,097,381
Total interest free funds
5,590,626
5,412,485
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
10,826,617
$
10,510,588
Net interest income
$
82,532
$
159,860
Net interest spread
3.23
%
3.24
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.09
%
0.10
%
Net interest margin
3.32
%
3.34
%
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301335018.html
SOURCE BancFirst