BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

 By BancFirst

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, compared to $43.3 million, or $1.31 per share, for the first half of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $9.9 million for both the second quarter and first half of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first half of 2020. Also included in noninterest income and noninterest expense were a purchase gain and acquisition related expenses from the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, which resulted in a net benefit of approximately $2.0 million.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "There has been a 180 degree change in the perception of our economic direction from the second quarter of last year. The massive provisions in 2020 precipitated by the unknown consequences of the pandemic have given way to a stimulus driven economic turnaround both nationally and in Oklahoma. Although some caution remains regarding the sustainability of the recovery and possible effects of virus variants, we would anticipate more modest reserve reversals in the next quarter or two."

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $82.4 million compared to $77.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to $11.9 million in fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.32% compared to 3.54% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.6 million, compared to $32.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to the aforementioned purchase gain for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, $2.2 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $2.7 million increase in income from debate card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $74.0 million compared to $64.7 million last year, due to approximately $3.4 million related to other real estate property management costs, the aforementioned acquisition related expenses, and $1.3 million in net occupancy and depreciation from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.4% compared to 18.1% for the second quarter of 2020.  

At June 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $11.0 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $241.0 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to a net decrease of approximately $284 million in PPP loans and approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to PPP and other government stimulus payments. At June 30, 2021, the balance of PPP loans was $368.6 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $63.7 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.06% of average loans, compared to none in the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.35% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 281.73% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans decreased $7.7 million from year-end 2020, due to resolutions of several loans, which was slightly offset by $7.3 million of nonaccrual loans acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. At June 30, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $8.0 million from December 31, 2020, and included approximately $4.0 million due to the repossession of one commercial real estate property, $2.4 million from the decommissioning of the Company's previous headquarters, and $2.5 million acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma.

On June 17, 2021, the Company completed a private placement, under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the "Subordinated Notes") to various institutional accredited investors. The Subordinated Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Subordinated Notes was approximately $59.15 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses.  The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale of the Subordinated Notes for general corporate purposes.

On May 20, 2021, the Company completed the purchase and assumption transaction with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations became branches of BancFirst. The Company purchased approximately $284 million in total assets, $195 million in loans, and $256 million in deposits.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The story for the quarter and for the first six months of the year is the reversal of loan loss reserve compared to significant provisions in the first half of 2020 in addition to the continued realization of PPP loan fees as a result of ongoing PPP loan forgiveness. Our margin (absent non-recurring PPP loan fees) continues to be under pressure as government stimulus driven deposit growth has far outstripped loan growth. Our challenge for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 will be to sustain the trajectory of non-interest income growth while generating loan growth in the emerging post-pandemic economy."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2021





2021





2020





2020





2020







2nd Qtr





1st Qtr





4th Qtr





3rd Qtr





2nd Qtr



 Condensed Income Statements:









































 Net interest income



$

82,363





$

77,206





$

79,535





$

75,852





$

77,208



(Benefit from) provision for credit losses





(9,949)













4,992







18,740







19,333



 Non-interest income:









































Trust revenue





3,264







3,102







2,976







3,131







3,368



Service charges on deposits





20,524







19,100







19,796







19,078







16,760



Securities transactions





172







95







156













(595)



Income from sales of loans





2,133







2,010







1,852







1,873







1,561



Insurance commissions





5,015







5,989







5,680







5,197







4,443



Cash management





3,068







3,003







3,135







3,701







4,255



Other





10,442







6,636







1,825







1,595







2,290



Total noninterest income





44,618







39,935







35,420







34,575







32,082













































 Non-interest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits





41,992







39,577







40,750







41,995







42,226



Occupancy expense, net





4,528







4,348







4,533







4,503







3,839



Depreciation





4,133







3,877







3,779







3,795







3,544



Amortization of intangible assets





809







793







915







968







968



Data processing services





1,660







1,678







1,763







1,669







1,629



Net expense from other real estate owned





3,357







1,510







420







196







(12)



Marketing and business promotion





1,648







1,879







1,671







1,485







1,485



Deposit insurance





766







876







857







723







365



Other





15,130







10,425







10,923







10,749







10,607



   Total noninterest expense





74,023







64,963







65,611







66,083







64,651



 Income before income taxes





62,907







52,178







44,352







25,604







25,306



 Income tax expense





14,715







9,658







8,994







4,714







4,576



 Net income



$

48,192





$

42,520





$

35,358





$

20,890





$

20,730



 Per Common Share Data:









































 Net income-basic



$

1.47





$

1.30





$

1.08





$

0.64





$

0.64



 Net income-diluted





1.45







1.27







1.06







0.63







0.63



 Cash dividends declared





0.34







0.34







0.34







0.34







0.32



 Common shares outstanding





32,784,513







32,771,013







32,719,852







32,679,191







32,662,691



 Average common shares outstanding -









































   Basic





32,779,227







32,756,852







32,690,296







32,668,789







32,651,262



   Diluted





33,405,923







33,408,116







33,275,550







33,168,938







33,075,493



 Performance Ratios:









































 Return on average assets





1.79

%





1.69

%





1.45

%





0.86

%





0.88

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity





17.42







15.90







13.25







7.89







7.99



 Net interest margin





3.32







3.36







3.54







3.40







3.54



 Efficiency ratio





58.29







55.46







57.08







59.84







59.16













































 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)











Six months ended







June 30,







2021





2020



 Condensed Income Statements:

















 Net interest income



$

159,569





$

151,281



(Benefit from) provision for credit losses





(9,949)







38,916



 Non-interest income:

















Trust revenue





6,366







7,023



Service charges on deposits





39,624







35,564



Securities transactions





267







(545)



Income from sales of loans





4,143







2,342



Insurance commissions





11,004







10,119



Cash management





6,071







8,575



Other





17,078







4,149



Total noninterest income





84,553







67,227





















 Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits





81,569







81,982



Occupancy expense, net





8,876







7,385



Depreciation





8,010







7,035



Amortization of intangible assets





1,602







1,932



Data processing services





3,338







3,321



Net expense from other real estate owned





4,867







(2,147)



Marketing and business promotion





3,527







3,840



Deposit insurance





1,642







501



Other





25,555







22,187



Total noninterest expense





138,986







126,036



 Income before income taxes





115,085







53,556



 Income tax expense





24,373







10,218



 Net income



$

90,712





$

43,338



 Per Common Share Data:

















 Net income-basic



$

2.77





$

1.33



 Net income-diluted





2.72







1.31



 Cash dividends declared





0.68







0.64



 Common shares outstanding





32,784,513







32,662,691



 Average common shares outstanding -

















   Basic





32,768,102







32,665,425



   Diluted





33,407,693







33,197,391



 Performance Ratios:

















 Return on average assets





1.74

%





0.97

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity





16.67







8.42



 Net interest margin





3.34







3.68



 Efficiency ratio





56.93







57.68



 



BancFirst Corporation





Summary Financial Information





(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





















































2021





2021





2020





2020





2020









2nd Qtr





1st Qtr





4th Qtr





3rd Qtr





2nd Qtr





Balance Sheet Data:























































































Total assets



$

11,015,287





$

10,549,305





$

9,212,357





$

9,618,868





$

9,612,453





Interest-bearing deposits with banks





4,475,941







2,788,316







1,336,394







1,609,462







1,583,116





Debt securities





563,771







520,543







555,196







596,941







608,031





Total loans





6,207,262







6,380,108







6,448,225







6,660,694







6,696,856





Allowance for credit losses





(83,963)







(90,860)







(91,366)







(106,126)







(89,500)





Deposits





9,728,389







9,371,940







8,064,704







8,495,891







8,486,671





Stockholders' equity





1,131,591







1,094,671







1,067,885







1,043,752







1,034,199





Book value per common share





34.52







33.40







32.64







31.94







31.66





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)





29.35







28.27







27.47







26.74







26.43





Balance Sheet Ratios:











































Average loans to deposits





65.36

%





70.84

%





77.02

%





78.55

%





79.78

%



Average earning assets to total assets





92.01







91.54







91.82







91.99







92.23





Average stockholders' equity to average assets





10.25







10.64







10.91







10.90







10.96





Asset Quality Data:











































Past due loans



$

4,386





$

5,282





$

4,802





$

6,412





$

5,382





Nonaccrual loans (5)





29,802







35,326







37,545







82,385







49,477





Restructured loans





7,485







7,801







7,784







2,837







3,213





Total nonperforming and restructured loans





41,673







48,409







50,131







91,634







58,072





Other real estate owned and repossessed assets





40,183







30,320







32,480







4,939







4,948





Total nonperforming and restructured assets





81,856







78,729







82,611







96,573







63,020





Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.48

%





0.55

%





0.58

%





1.24

%





0.74

%



Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)





0.51







0.62







0.65







1.41







0.84





Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans





0.67







0.76







0.78







1.38







0.87





Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)





0.71







0.85







0.86







1.57







0.99





Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets





0.74







0.75







0.90







1.00







0.66





Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.35







1.42







1.42







1.59







1.34





Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)





1.44







1.60







1.58







1.82







1.52





Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans





281.73







257.20







243.35







128.82







180.89





Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans





201.48







187.69







182.26







115.81







154.12





Net charge-offs to average loans





0.06







0.01







0.30







0.03







0.00

















































Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):























































































Stockholders' equity



$

1,131,591





$

1,094,671





$

1,067,885





$

1,043,752





$

1,034,199





Less goodwill





149,922







149,922







149,922







149,922







149,922





Less intangible assets, net





19,283







18,206







18,999







19,914







20,882





Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



$

962,386





$

926,543





$

898,964





$

873,916





$

863,395





Common shares outstanding





32,784,513







32,771,013







32,719,852







32,679,191







32,662,691





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



$

29.35





$

28.27





$

27.47





$

26.74





$

26.43

















































(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.





(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

















































Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):























































































Total loans



$

6,207,262





$

6,380,108





$

6,448,225





$

6,660,694





$

6,696,856





Less PPP loans





368,620







713,714







652,693







831,703







825,093





Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



$

5,838,642





$

5,666,394





$

5,795,532





$

5,828,991





$

5,871,763

















































Nonaccrual loans (5)





29,802







35,326







37,545







82,385







49,477





Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)





0.51

%





0.62

%





0.65

%





1.41

%





0.84

%



Total nonperforming and restructured loans





41,673







48,409







50,131







91,634







58,072





Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)





0.71

%





0.85

%





0.86

%





1.57

%





0.99

%



Allowance for credit losses





(83,963)







(90,860)







(91,366)







(106,126)







(89,500)





Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)





1.44

%





1.60

%





1.58

%





1.82

%





1.52

%















































(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.





(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(5)     Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021.



 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended









June 30, 2021





June 30, 2021

















Interest





Average













Interest





Average









Average





Income/





Yield/





Average





Income/





Yield/









Balance





Expense





Rate





Balance





Expense





Rate





ASSETS



















































Earning assets:



















































  Loans



$

6,300,418





$

82,598







5.26



%

$

6,350,354





$

160,363





5.09



%

  Securities – taxable





534,774







1,602







1.20







528,272







3,295





1.26





  Securities – tax exempt





15,058





88





2.35







17,187





177





2.08





  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS





3,111,009





825







0.11







2,751,005







1,420







0.10





     Total earning assets





9,961,259







85,113





3.43







9,646,818







165,255





3.45

























































Nonearning assets:



















































  Cash and due from banks





274,168























271,523





















  Interest receivable and other assets





684,089























683,978





















  Allowance for credit losses





(92,899)























(91,731)





















     Total nonearning assets





865,358























863,770





















     Total assets



$

10,826,617





















$

10,510,588









































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:



















































  Transaction deposits



$

856,800





$

156





0.07



%

$

812,145





$

304





0.08



%

  Savings deposits





3,692,119







939







0.10







3,598,589







2,045





0.11





  Time deposits





657,473







908





0.55







657,704







1,976





0.61





  Short-term borrowings





2,145











0.06







2,534





1







0.05





  Junior subordinated debentures





27,454





578





8.44







27,131







1,069





7.94





     Total interest bearing liabilities





5,235,991







2,581







0.20







5,098,103







5,395





0.21

























































Interest free funds:



















































  Noninterest bearing deposits





4,432,892























4,270,391





















  Interest payable and other liabilities





47,868























44,713





















  Stockholders' equity





1,109,866























1,097,381





















     Total interest free  funds





5,590,626























5,412,485





















     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

10,826,617





















$

10,510,588





















Net interest income











$

82,532





















$

159,860













Net interest spread



















3.23



%

















3.24



%

Effect of interest free funds





















0.09



%



















0.10



%

Net interest margin





















3.32



%

















3.34



%

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301335018.html

SOURCE BancFirst

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.