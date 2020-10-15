OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $20.9 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 were negatively impacted by a higher provision for credit losses. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $64.2 million, or $1.94 per share, compared to $99.4 million, or $2.98 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 also includes the net income of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas, which was acquired on August 15, 2019, and the income and expenses associated with the purchase of assets and assumption of liabilities on March 5, 2020, from The Citizens State Bank of Okemah.
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.7 million compared to $2.8 million a year ago. BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Our provision for credit losses remained consistent with previous quarters as little clarity or improvement was projected for the economic effects of the pandemic. It reflects an extension, for yet another quarter, of our assumption on the timing of the end of the pandemic and the government's stimulus response to it. We believe this view continues to be aligned with that expressed by the Federal Reserve Board indicating a lack of economic certainty. Absent an improvement in this assessment, we would expect provisions in future quarters to continue to be elevated from historical levels."
The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $75.9 million compared to $72.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.40% compared to 3.89% a year ago. The Company had net charge-offs for the quarter of 0.03% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of 0.04% of average loans for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $34.6 million, compared to $35.6 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to a decrease in deposit charges resulting from lower economic activity. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $66.1 million compared to $62.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2020 related to annual merit increases and the acquisition of Pegasus bank in August 2019. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.4% compared to 22.3% for the third quarter of 2019.
At September 30, 2020, the Company's total assets were $9.6 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from December 31, 2019. Debt securities of $597.0 million were up $105.3 million from December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $6.7 billion, an increase of $987.6 million from December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.5 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the December 31, 2019 total. The increase in assets, loans and deposits were primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus. At September 30, 2020, the balance of the Paycheck Protection Program loans was $831.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $38.8 million over December 31, 2019.
Nonaccrual loans represent 1.24% of total loans at September 30, 2020, up from 0.32% at year-end 2019. The allowance to total loans was 1.59% up from 0.96% at year-end 2019. The allowance to nonaccrual loans was approximately 129% compared to 302% at year-end 2019.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the quarter and first nine months of the year were $44.3 million and $136.8 million respectively compared to $45.7 million and $134.7 million for the same periods last year. Government stimulus and changes in consumer and business spending patterns have combined to increase deposits $1 billion since year-end. Economic activity and the rate of unemployment in our region have improved from levels experienced in the early months of the pandemic; however, loan demand continues to be soft and year to date loan growth absent PPP has been modest."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$
75,852
$
77,208
$
74,073
$
73,939
$
72,287
Provision for credit losses
18,740
19,333
19,583
1,412
2,758
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,131
3,368
3,655
3,682
3,490
Service charges on deposits
19,078
16,760
18,804
19,938
19,866
Securities transactions
—
(595)
50
(9)
—
Income from sales of loans
1,873
1,561
781
1,089
964
Insurance commissions
5,197
4,443
5,676
5,076
5,535
Cash management
3,701
4,255
4,320
4,258
4,430
Other
1,595
2,290
1,859
1,490
1,342
Total noninterest income
34,575
32,082
35,145
35,524
35,627
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
41,995
42,226
39,756
40,375
40,354
Occupancy expense, net
4,503
3,839
3,546
3,738
3,386
Depreciation
3,795
3,544
3,491
3,355
3,268
Amortization of intangible assets
968
968
964
1,007
842
Data processing services
1,669
1,629
1,692
1,634
1,467
Net expense from other real estate owned
196
(12)
(2,135)
(424)
26
Marketing and business promotion
1,485
1,485
2,355
2,327
2,047
Deposit insurance
723
365
136
147
(81)
Other
10,749
10,607
11,580
14,137
10,882
Total noninterest expense
66,083
64,651
61,385
66,296
62,191
Income before income taxes
25,604
25,306
28,250
41,755
42,965
Income tax expense
4,714
4,576
5,642
6,248
9,597
Net income
$
20,890
$
20,730
$
22,608
$
35,507
$
33,368
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
0.64
$
0.64
$
0.69
$
1.09
$
1.02
Net income-diluted
0.63
0.63
0.68
1.07
1.00
Cash dividends declared
0.34
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Common shares outstanding
32,679,191
32,662,691
32,646,691
32,694,268
32,644,018
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,668,789
32,651,262
32,679,587
32,673,438
32,641,902
Diluted
33,168,938
33,075,493
33,287,359
33,366,848
33,327,213
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.86
%
0.88
%
1.07
%
1.66
%
1.65
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
7.89
7.99
8.87
13.76
13.80
Net interest margin
3.40
3.54
3.82
3.78
3.89
Efficiency ratio
59.84
59.16
56.20
60.56
57.63
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$
227,133
$
207,982
Provision for credit losses
57,656
6,875
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
10,154
9,917
Service charges on deposits
54,642
56,643
Securities transactions
(545)
821
Income from sales of loans
4,215
2,530
Insurance commissions
15,316
15,220
Cash management
12,276
12,608
Other
5,744
3,966
Total noninterest income
101,802
101,705
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
123,977
112,649
Occupancy expense, net
11,888
8,966
Depreciation
10,830
9,268
Amortization of intangible assets
2,900
2,359
Data processing services
4,990
4,209
Net expense from other real estate owned
(1,951)
(361)
Marketing and business promotion
5,325
6,227
Deposit insurance
1,224
996
Other
32,936
30,692
Total noninterest expense
192,119
175,005
Income before income taxes
79,160
127,807
Income tax expense
14,932
28,435
Net income
$
64,228
$
99,372
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
1.97
$
3.04
Net income-diluted
1.94
2.98
Cash dividends declared
0.98
0.92
Common shares outstanding
32,679,191
32,644,018
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,666,554
32,627,924
Diluted
33,190,294
33,314,298
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.93
%
1.71
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
8.24
14.14
Net interest margin
3.58
3.88
Efficiency ratio
58.41
56.51
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 9,618,728
$ 9,612,453
$ 8,669,096
$ 8,565,758
$ 8,388,816
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,609,462
1,583,116
1,356,826
1,646,238
1,476,340
Debt securities
596,941
608,031
591,987
491,626
555,575
Total loans
6,660,694
6,696,856
6,006,065
5,673,144
5,622,897
Allowance for credit losses
(106,126)
(89,500)
(70,080)
(54,238)
(55,928)
Deposits
8,495,751
8,486,671
7,573,200
7,483,635
7,330,677
Stockholders' equity
1,043,752
1,034,199
1,023,380
1,004,989
979,752
Book value per common share
31.94
31.66
31.35
30.74
30.01
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
26.74
26.43
26.09
25.50
24.77
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
78.55
%
79.78
%
77.75
%
75.83
%
76.97
%
Average earning assets to total assets
91.99
92.23
91.51
91.50
92.23
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
10.90
10.96
12.02
12.04
11.96
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 6,412
$ 5,382
$ 10,065
$ 11,834
$ 11,215
Nonaccrual loans (5)
82,385
49,477
45,181
17,965
19,995
Restructured loans
7,032
3,213
3,158
18,010
17,504
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
95,829
58,072
58,404
47,809
48,714
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
4,939
4,948
6,001
6,073
7,055
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
100,768
63,020
64,405
53,882
55,769
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.24
%
0.74
%
0.75
%
0.32
%
0.36
%
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.41
0.84
0.75
0.32
0.36
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
1.44
0.87
0.97
0.84
0.87
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.64
0.99
0.97
0.84
0.87
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
1.05
0.66
0.74
0.63
0.66
Allowance to total loans
1.59
1.34
1.17
0.96
0.99
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.82
1.52
1.17
0.96
0.99
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
128.82
180.89
155.11
301.91
279.72
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
110.74
154.12
119.99
113.45
114.81
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.03
0.00
0.02
0.06
0.04
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,043,752
$ 1,034,199
$ 1,023,380
$ 1,004,989
$ 979,752
Less goodwill
149,922
149,922
149,923
148,604
147,013
Less intangible assets, net
19,914
20,882
21,850
22,608
24,025
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 873,916
$ 863,395
$ 851,607
$ 833,777
$ 808,714
Common shares outstanding
32,679,191
32,662,691
32,646,691
32,694,268
32,644,018
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 26.74
$ 26.43
$ 26.09
$ 25.50
$ 24.77
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$ 6,660,694
$ 6,696,856
$ 6,006,065
$ 5,673,144
$ 5,622,897
Less PPP loans
831,703
825,093
-
-
-
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$ 5,828,991
$ 5,871,763
$ 6,006,065
$ 5,673,144
$ 5,622,897
Nonaccrual loans (5)
82,385
49,477
45,181
17,965
19,995
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.41
%
0.84
%
0.75
%
0.32
%
0.36
%
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
95,829
58,072
58,404
47,809
48,714
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.64
%
0.99
%
0.97
%
0.84
%
0.87
%
Allowance for credit losses
(106,126)
(89,500)
(70,080)
(54,238)
(55,928)
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.82
%
1.52
%
1.17
%
0.96
%
0.99
%
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Government agencies guarantees approximately $8.4 million of nonaccrual loans.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 6,671,344
$ 76,744
4.56
%
$ 6,376,221
$ 232,380
4.85
%
Securities – taxable
591,933
2,032
1.36
556,557
6,665
1.60
Securities – tax exempt
33,785
166
1.95
28,579
485
2.26
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,567,437
422
0.11
1,509,493
5,586
0.49
Total earning assets
8,864,499
79,364
3.55
8,470,850
245,116
3.85
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
241,160
210,558
Interest receivable and other assets
619,570
603,167
Allowance for credit losses
(88,823)
(69,603)
Total nonearning assets
771,907
744,122
Total assets
$ 9,636,406
$ 9,214,972
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 678,447
$ 125
0.07
%
$ 755,835
$ 809
0.14
%
Savings deposits
3,393,158
890
0.10
3,230,145
8,482
0.35
Time deposits
699,074
1,839
1.04
699,211
6,713
1.28
Short-term borrowings
3,117
-
0.05
3,306
8
0.33
Long-term borrowings
2,119
-
-
1,478
-
-
Junior subordinated debentures
26,804
491
7.27
26,804
1,474
7.33
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,802,719
3,345
0.28
4,716,779
17,486
0.49
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
3,722,973
3,414,106
Interest payable and other liabilities
60,574
46,175
Stockholders' equity
1,050,140
1,037,912
Total interest free funds
4,833,687
4,498,193
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
$ 9,636,406
$ 9,214,972
Net interest income
$ 76,019
$ 227,630
Net interest spread
3.27
%
3.36
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.13
%
0.22
%
Net interest margin
3.40
%
3.58
%