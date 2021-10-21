BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

 By BancFirst

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $38.8 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $20.9 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $18.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $129.5 million, or $3.88 diluted earnings per share, compared to $64.2 million, or $1.94 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $57.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Recently, COVID cases have begun to decline in Oklahoma, but continue to impact some businesses. As a result, our revised quarterly economic scenario supports a stable reserve. Consequently, the provision was very slight this quarter.  We would anticipate the economic effects of the pandemic to wane more rapidly over the next quarter which would imply a lower reserve going forward."

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $80.2 million compared to $75.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, as a result of an increase of $6.1 million in fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.09% compared to 3.40% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $39.8 million, compared to $34.6 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was attributable to $2.9 million in rental income from other real estate property, a $2.1 million increase in income from debit card interchange fees and a $1.5 million increase in insurance commissions. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $70.2 million compared to $66.1 million last year, because of the increase in approximately $2.0 million related to other real estate property operating costs and $1.0 million in net occupancy and depreciation primarily from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 19.7% compared to 18.4% for the third quarter of 2020.  

At September 30, 2021, the Company's total assets were $11.3 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.0 billion, a decrease of $410.3 million from December 31, 2020 stemming from a net decrease of approximately $451.5 million in PPP loans and approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch, which were partially offset by approximately $149 million of acquired loans from the First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. Deposits totaled $10.0 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was predominantly related to PPP and other government stimulus payments. At September 30, 2021, the balance of PPP loans was $201.2 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $79.0 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.44% of total loans at September 30, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.03% in the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.43% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 324.96% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans decreased $10.9 million from year-end 2020, as a result of the resolution of several loans, which was offset by $7.2 million of nonaccrual loans acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. At September 30, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $6.8 million from December 31, 2020, and included approximately $4.0 million from the repossession of one commercial real estate property, $2.4 million from the decommissioning of the Company's previous headquarters, and approximately $600,000 acquired from The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Fees related to ongoing PPP loan forgiveness and a year-to-date negative provision have allowed for outsized EPS through the first nine months of the year.  For the remainder of this year and into 2022, our challenge will be to grow loans and stabilize our margin while continuing to build upon and expand our non-interest and fee based revenues."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2021



2021



2021



2020



2020





3rd Qtr  



2nd Qtr  



1st Qtr  



4th Qtr  



3rd Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  





















 Net interest income  



$                    80,190



$                    82,363



$                    77,206



$                    79,535



$                    75,852

 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  



1,483



(9,949)





4,992



18,740

 Non-interest income:





















Trust revenue



3,210



3,264



3,102



2,976



3,131

Service charges on deposits



21,706



20,524



19,100



19,796



19,078

Securities transactions



150



172



95



156



Income from sales of loans



1,594



2,133



2,010



1,852



1,873

Insurance commissions



6,666



5,015



5,989



5,680



5,197

Cash management



3,127



3,068



3,003



3,135



3,701

Other



3,333



10,442



6,636



1,825



1,595

Total noninterest income  



39,786



44,618



39,935



35,420



34,575























 Non-interest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



42,267



41,992



39,577



40,750



41,995

Occupancy expense, net



5,086



4,528



4,348



4,533



4,503

Depreciation



4,207



4,133



3,877



3,779



3,795

Amortization of intangible assets



755



809



793



915



968

Data processing services



1,734



1,660



1,678



1,763



1,669

Net expense from other real estate owned



1,810



3,357



1,510



420



196

Marketing and business promotion



1,796



1,648



1,879



1,671



1,485

Deposit insurance



846



766



876



857



723

Other



11,713



15,130



10,425



10,923



10,749

   Total noninterest expense  



70,214



74,023



64,963



65,611



66,083

 Income before income taxes  



48,279



62,907



52,178



44,352



25,604

 Income tax expense  



9,529



14,715



9,658



8,994



4,714

 Net income  



$                    38,750



$                    48,192



$                    42,520



$                    35,358



$                    20,890

 Per Common Share Data:  





















 Net income-basic  



$                        1.18



$                        1.47



$                        1.30



$                        1.08



$                        0.64

 Net income-diluted  



1.16



1.45



1.27



1.06



0.63

 Cash dividends declared



0.36



0.34



0.34



0.34



0.34

 Common shares outstanding  



32,572,217



32,784,513



32,771,013



32,719,852



32,679,191

 Average common shares outstanding - 





















   Basic 



32,744,104



32,779,227



32,756,852



32,690,296



32,668,789

   Diluted 



33,267,955



33,405,923



33,408,116



33,275,550



33,168,938

 Performance Ratios:  





















 Return on average assets



1.37%



1.79%



1.69%



1.45%



0.86%

 Return on average stockholders' equity



13.42



17.42



15.90



13.25



7.89

 Net interest margin  



3.09



3.32



3.36



3.55



3.40

 Efficiency ratio  



58.52



58.29



55.46



57.08



59.84























 

 

BancFirstCorporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)















Nine months ended

September 30,





2021



2020

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  



$                  239,759



$                  227,133

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses  



(8,466)



57,656

 Non-interest income:









Trust revenue



9,576



10,154

Service charges on deposits



61,330



54,642

Securities transactions



417



(545)

Income from sales of loans



5,737



4,215

Insurance commissions



17,670



15,316

Cash management



9,198



12,276

Other



20,411



5,744

Total noninterest income  



124,339



101,802











 Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits



123,836



123,977

Occupancy expense, net



13,962



11,888

Depreciation



12,217



10,830

Amortization of intangible assets



2,357



2,900

Data processing services



5,072



4,990

Net income (expense) from other real estate owned



6,677



(1,951)

Marketing and business promotion



5,323



5,325

Deposit insurance



2,488



1,224

Other



37,268



32,936

Total noninterest expense  



209,200



192,119

 Income before income taxes  



163,364



79,160

 Income tax expense  



33,902



14,932

 Net income  



$                  129,462



$                    64,228

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  



$                        3.95



$                        1.97

 Net income-diluted  



3.88



1.94

 Cash dividends declared



1.04



0.98

 Common shares outstanding  



32,572,217



32,679,191

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 



32,760,015



32,666,554

   Diluted 



33,358,837



33,190,294

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets



1.61%



0.93%

 Return on average stockholders' equity



15.54



8.24

 Net interest margin  



3.25



3.58

 Efficiency ratio  



57.46



58.41

 

 

BancFirstCorporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



























2021



2021



2021



2020



2020





3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr  



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:











































Total assets 



$ 11,302,771



$ 11,015,287



$ 10,549,305



$ 9,212,357



$ 9,618,868

Interest-bearing deposits with banks



3,836,809



3,373,099



2,788,316



1,336,394



1,609,462

Debt securities 



529,484



563,771



520,543



555,196



596,941

Total loans 



6,037,886



6,207,262



6,380,108



6,448,225



6,660,694

Allowance for credit losses 



(86,463)



(83,963)



(90,860)



(91,366)



(106,126)

Deposits 



9,992,044



9,728,389



9,371,940



8,064,704



8,495,891

Stockholders' equity 



1,146,874



1,131,591



1,094,671



1,067,885



1,043,752

Book value per common share 



35.21



34.52



33.40



32.64



31.94

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 



30.04



29.35



28.27



27.47



26.74

Balance Sheet Ratios: 





















Average loans to deposits 



61.56%



65.36%



70.84%



77.02%



78.55%

Average earning assets to total assets 



92.13



92.01



91.54



91.82



91.99

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 



10.22



10.25



10.64



10.91



10.90

Asset Quality Data:





















Past due loans



$          5,186



$          4,386



$          5,282



$        4,802



$        6,412

Nonaccrual loans (5)



26,607



29,802



35,326



37,545



82,385

Restructured loans



7,073



7,485



7,801



7,784



2,837

Total nonperforming and restructured loans



38,866



41,673



48,409



50,131



91,634

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



39,060



40,183



30,320



32,480



4,939

Total nonperforming and restructured assets



77,926



81,856



78,729



82,611



96,573

Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.44%



0.48%



0.55%



0.58%



1.24%

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.46



0.51



0.62



0.65



1.41

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans



0.64



0.67



0.76



0.78



1.38

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



0.67



0.71



0.85



0.86



1.57

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets



0.69



0.74



0.75



0.90



1.00

Allowance to total loans



1.43



1.35



1.42



1.42



1.59

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)



1.48



1.44



1.60



1.58



1.82

Allowance to nonaccrual loans



324.96



281.73



257.20



243.35



128.82

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans



222.46



201.48



187.69



182.26



115.81

Net charge-offs to average loans



0.01



0.06



0.01



0.30



0.03























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):









































Stockholders' equity 



$   1,146,874



$   1,131,591



$   1,094,671



$ 1,067,885



$ 1,043,752

Less goodwill



149,922



149,922



149,922



149,922



149,922

Less intangible assets, net



18,325



19,283



18,206



18,999



19,914

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



$      978,627



$      962,386



$      926,543



$    898,964



$    873,916

Common shares outstanding



32,572,217



32,784,513



32,771,013



32,719,852



32,679,191

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 



$          30.04



$          29.35



$          28.27



$        27.47



$        26.74























(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 























Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):











































Total loans



$   6,037,886



$   6,207,262



$   6,380,108



$ 6,448,225



$ 6,660,694

Less PPP loans



201,208



368,620



713,714



652,693



831,703

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



$   5,836,678



$   5,838,642



$   5,666,394



$ 5,795,532



$ 5,828,991























Nonaccrual loans (5)



26,607



29,802



35,326



37,545



82,385

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.46%



0.51%



0.62%



0.65%



1.41%

Total nonperforming and restructured loans



38,866



41,673



48,409



50,131



91,634

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.67%



0.71%



0.85%



0.86%



1.57%

Allowance for credit losses



(86,463)



(83,963)



(90,860)



(91,366)



(106,126)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.48%



1.44%



1.60%



1.58%



1.82%























(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.1 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2021.

 

 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2021











Interest



Average







Interest



Average







Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/







Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



ASSETS



Earning assets:



























  Loans



$        6,103,533



$             80,370



5.22

%

$        6,267,176



$           240,733



5.14

%

  Debt securities – taxable



536,690



1,484



1.10



531,109



4,779



1.20



  Debt securities – tax exempt



6,336



45



2.83



13,530



222



2.20



  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS



3,682,313



1,441



0.16



3,064,852



2,861



0.12



     Total earning assets



10,328,872



83,340



3.20



9,876,667



248,595



3.37































Nonearning assets:



























  Cash and due from banks



269,153











270,724











  Interest receivable and other assets



696,567











688,223











  Allowance for credit losses



(83,969)











(89,116)











     Total nonearning assets



881,751











869,831











     Total assets



$      11,210,623











$      10,746,498







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:



























  Transaction deposits 



$           881,043



$                  161



0.07

%

$           835,363



$                  465



0.07

%

  Savings deposits



3,825,687



989



0.10



3,675,121



3,034



0.11



  Time deposits



659,490



838



0.50



658,306



2,814



0.57



  Short-term borrowings



2,713





0.10



2,595



1



0.07



  Subordinated debt



85,964



1,031



4.76



46,957



2,100



5.98



     Total interest bearing liabilities



5,454,897



3,019



0.22



5,218,342



8,414



0.22































Interest free funds:



























  Noninterest bearing deposits



4,547,944











4,363,925











  Interest payable and other liabilities



61,794











50,469











  Stockholders' equity



1,145,988











1,113,762











     Total interest free  funds



5,755,726











5,528,156











     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$      11,210,623











$      10,746,498











Net interest income







$             80,321











$           240,181







Net interest spread











2.98

%









3.15

%

Effect of interest free funds











0.11

%









0.10

%

Net interest margin











3.09

%









3.25

%

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301406173.html

SOURCE BancFirst

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.