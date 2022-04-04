BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A. ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO U.S.$300,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE OUTSTANDING U.S.$600,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 (CUSIP NOS. 059514 AE9/P09252 AM2) AND EXTENSION OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION THROUGH THE EXPIRATION TIME