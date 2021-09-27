Banco do Brasil S.A. Announces the Early Tender Results of the Offer to Purchase, up to the Aggregate Offer Limit, in respect of the 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022, 4.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 and 4.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024, in each case issued by Banco do Brasil S.A., acting through its Grand Cayman Branch