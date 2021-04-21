BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. ("GNB") announced today that it has completed its announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 2022 (the "Notes").

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 16, 2021 (the "Expiration Date"), and the guaranteed delivery procedures expired at 5:00 p.m, New York City time, on April 20, 2021.  As of April 20, 2021, approximately $72,862,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered (representing approximately 29.14% of the outstanding Notes). GNB accepted for payment and settlement all of the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer was D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the information and tender agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (800) 967-7510 or email gnb@dfking.com. Additional contact information is set forth below.

By Mail, Hand or Overnight Courier:      

   48 Wall Street

   New York, New York 10005

   United States of America

   Attn: Michael Horthman

 



By Facsimile Transmission:

(for eligible institutions only)

+1 (212) 709-3328

Attention: Michael Horthman

Confirmation by Telephone

+1 (212) 269-5552

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer were:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Eleven Madison Avenue

 New York, New York 10010

 Attn: Liability Management Group

200 West Street

 New York, New York 10282  

 Attn: Liability Management Group









Collect: +1 (212) 538 2147

Toll Free: +1 (800) 820-1653

Collect: +1 (212) 357-1452

Toll-Free: +1 (800) 828-3182

 Email: GS-LM-NYC@gs.com



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.  No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-gnb-sudameris-sa-announces-completion-of-tender-offer-for-its-7-50-subordinated-notes-due-2022--301274239.html

SOURCE Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.