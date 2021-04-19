BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. ("GNB") announced today that its tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 16, 2021 (the "Expiration Date").
As of the Expiration Date, a total of approximately $72,795,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered (representing approximately 29.12% of the outstanding Notes). GNB will accept for payment and settlement all of the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures. Payment for tendered Notes is expected to be made on April 21, 2021, unless extended by GNB in its sole discretion.
The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer was D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the information and tender agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (800) 967-7510 or email gnb@dfking.com. Additional contact information is set forth below.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
