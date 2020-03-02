BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Hipotecario S.A. (BCBA: BHIP) reports Year 2019 consolidated results.
Highlights
Executive Summary
- Net income for the year was Ps. 1,781.5 million, compared to Ps. 2,051.4 million of last year. Net income for the quarter was Ps. 89.3 million, compared to Ps. 1,039.9 million of last quarter and Ps. 503.8 million of same quarter last year.
- Net operating income for the year was Ps. 15,296.1 million, compared to Ps. 13,373.0 million of last year. Net operating income for the quarter was Ps. 3,762.3 million, compared to Ps. 4,571.6 million of last quarter and Ps. 3,697.4 million of same quarter last year.
- Operating income for the year was Ps. 1,560.1 million, compared to Ps. 2,812.4 million of last year. Operating income for the quarter was Ps. (104.2) million, compared to Ps. 1,121.5 million of last quarter and Ps. 640.7 million of same quarter last year.
- During the 4th quarter of 2019, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 182%, Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 177% and the liquid assets to deposits ratio was 85.5%.
- Loans to the non financial private sector decreased 0.7% QoQ and 3.5% YoY.
- Deposits increased 9.1% QoQ and 21.9% YoY, while capital markets debt decreased 2.1% QoQ and 8.3% YoY.
- On a consolidated basis, NPL increased from 6.0% in Q4 2018 to 12.3% in Q4 2019. Besides, NPL in the consumer portfolio decreased from 8.7% to 7.7% during the same period. Coverage ratio remained at 60.1% for the period.
- Total capital ratio as a percentage of RWA as of December 31, 2019 was 14.18%, compared to 12.71% of same quarter of last year.
- If inflation accounting and expected loss provisioning had been applied according to Central Bank rules as of December 31, 2019, equity and net income would have been approximately Ps. 12,153.1 million and Ps. (2,985.0) million, respectively.
Contacts:
Martín Diez
Tomás Godino
Eliezer Baschkier
CFO
Capital Markets
Tel. (54-11) 4347-5759
Tel. (54-11) 4347- 5856/5967
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Fax (54-11) 4347-5874
Buenos Aires, Argentina