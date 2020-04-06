PANAMA CITY, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Date and time:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)
1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)
Passcode: 44414285#
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
Bladex's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563