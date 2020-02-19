BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("4Q19"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)
Summary
- The Bank's net income totaled Ps.13.3 billion in 4Q19. This result was 1% higher than the result posted in 3Q19 and 153% higher than in 4Q18. In 4Q19, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 59% and 10.4%, respectively. In FY2019 Net Income totaled Ps.40.8 billion increasing 159% or Ps.25 billion compared with FY2018.
- In 4Q19, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 10% or Ps.18.7 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.211.6 billion and increased 22% or Ps.38.6 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Overdrafts and Others stand out; with a 32% and a 52% increase respectively QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, credit card loans increased 27% QoQ.
- In 4Q19, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 1% or Ps.3.7 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.262.9 billion and representing 78% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 3% or Ps.6.4 billion QoQ.
- Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.69 billion, 27.3% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 20% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 59% of its total deposits in 4Q19.
- As of 4Q19, the efficiency ratio reached 32.3%, improving from the 37.9% posted in 4Q18.
- In 4Q19, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 2.07% and the coverage ratio reached 123.08%.
