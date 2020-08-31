BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 ("2Q20"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2019 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2020.
Summary
- The Bank's net income totaled Ps.6.4 billion in 2Q20. This result was 14% lower than the result posted in 1Q20 and 111% higher than in 2Q19. In 2Q20, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 23% and 5.2%, respectively.
- In 2Q20, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 5% or Ps.12.2 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.219.4 billion and 12% or Ps.30.4 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter commercial loans stand out, among which Others stand out; with a 58% increase QoQ, mainly driven by the 24% loans to SMEs.
- In 2Q20, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 24% or Ps.78 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.406 billion and representing 80% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 16% or Ps.47 billion QoQ.
- Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.101.8 billion, 32.1% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 25% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 54% of its total deposits in 2Q20.
- As of 2Q20, the accumulated efficiency ratio reached 41.6%, deteriorating from the 39.8% posted in 1Q20.
- In 2Q20, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.52% and the coverage ratio improved to 210%.
2Q20 Earnings Release Conference Call
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time
To participate, please dial:
Argentina Toll Free: (011) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free): +1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In: +1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here
Webcast Replay: click here
Available from 09/01/2020 through 09/15/2020
IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations
Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar
Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores