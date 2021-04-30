MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov.
It can also be downloaded from Bancolombia's website at https://www.grupobancolombia.com/wps/portal/about-us/corporate-information/investor-relations
If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co
Contacts
Mauricio Rosillo Rojas
Jose Humberto Acosta
Carlos Daniel Raad
Corporate VP
Financial VP
IRO
Tel.: (571) 4885675
Tel.: (571) 4885934
Tel.: (571) 404183
SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.