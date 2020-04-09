TUPELO, Miss., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) ("BancorpSouth") today announced a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will now be conducted virtually over the Internet using an audio-only format instead of holding an in-person meeting at BancorpSouth's corporate headquarters. A notice regarding a change in the location of the Annual Meeting was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on April 9, 2020 and is currently available to shareholders on the Investor Relations page of BancorpSouth's website at http://bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/FDIC-filings and at www.envisionreports.com/BXS.
About BancorpSouth Bank
