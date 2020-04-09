RALEIGH, N.C., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announced today it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after market close on April 30, 2020.
Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0792 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 689-8263 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.
An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13701765. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.
About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network- one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.