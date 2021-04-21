Bank-A-Count Corp. logo

RUDOLPH, Wis., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank-A-Count Corporation is excited to announce its purchase by a local group of investors led by President Ron Stoflet and Vice President Matt Fillmore, two very experienced members of the Bank-A-Count team. Stoflet has been with the company for 30+ years in customer service, marketing, and sales areas, while Fillmore has 20+ years of experience with Bank-A-Count in information technology. Former President Scott Blanke has mentored the new owners as a consultant since the January 1st sale and will remain on the board of directors as an advisor.

Bank-A-Count Corporation, locally owned since 1956, continues to focus on printing documents that contain variable information used in payment transactions. Providing excellent customer service has been key to Bank-A-Count's success and product development over the past 65 years. 

Today Bank-A-Count serves our nation's financial institutions with a low-cost personal check program and small businesses with business checks, billing statements, and other printing and marketing pieces. Bank-A-Count provides cost-effective, high-quality products promptly. 

"We are proud to keep Bank-A-Count locally owned and plan to continue growing the company alongside our long-standing dedicated staff," said Stoflet. "Our customer service focus sets us apart from the competition."

"The previous owners had done a tremendous job making sure Bank-A-Count is well-positioned as we move into this next phase of leadership," said Fillmore. "Ron and I couldn't be more excited to take the baton. We look forward to the opportunities ahead for us and the great team at Bank-A-Count."

