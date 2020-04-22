Bank First Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2020

- Net income of $7.3 million and earnings per common share of $1.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 - Annualized return on average assets of 1.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 - Quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share declared, matching prior quarter and prior-year quarter