- Net income of $11.5 and $38.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 - Earnings per common share of $1.49 and $5.07 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 - Annualized return on average assets of 1.71% and 1.52% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 - Quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share declared, matching prior quarter and an increase of 5.0% from prior-year fourth quarter