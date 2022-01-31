BUCHANAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today that it has filed its Call Report with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and reports the following unaudited financial results for year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the fiscal year ended 2021 amounted to $6,879,000, exceeding budget expectations. This amount compares to $4,631,000 for the same period of 2020, representing an increase of $2,248,000 or 48.5%. The increase in annual earnings is primarily attributed to less than anticipated contribution to the allowance loan losses and more revenue than projected from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and mortgage lending activities. Both basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to $3.58 at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.44 one year prior. Book value was $29.40 at December 31, 2021 as compared to $27.43 at December 31, 2020. Both earnings per share and book value for the comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the 10% stock dividend paid on December 17, 2021. As a result of the exceptional financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to increase the quarterly dividend payment from $0.18 to $0.185 per share, or $0.74 per share annualized, payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record February 11, 2022. This represents an increase in dividend payment of 2.8%.
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Bank reported net income amounting to $1,501,000 or $0.77 per basic share in the fourth quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,326,000 or $0.70 per basic share, for the same period last year.
At December 31, 2021, select financial highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 1.06%
- Return on average equity of 12.12%
- Total deposit growth of 11.50%
- Total asset growth of 11.04%
- Net loans decreased 6.3%
- Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.14%
- Strong liquidity position
- Net interest margin of 2.99% at December 31, 2021 compared to 3.10% one year prior
- Outstanding PPP loans of $26,200,000 reported at December 31, 2020 decreased to $57,000 at December 31, 2021 after receiving SBA forgiveness on $26,143,000. The Bank recognized $781,000 in revenue from the forgiven loans.
- In 2021, the Bank participated in the next round of the SBA's PPP Program, generating $18,000,00 in new PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, $12,100,000 had been forgiven by the SBA leaving portfolio balance of $5,900,000. The Bank recognized $658,000 in revenue related to this tranche of PPP lending.
- At December 31, 2021, remaining PPP loan balances from both rounds totaled $6,000,000 with $460,000 in deferred revenue.
- Nine consecutive years of increased dividend payments
- Largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area
President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "Bank of Botetourt posted exceptional financial results for 2021, exceeding budget expectations. SBA forgiveness of PPP loans and the subsequent revenue recognition contributed to our successful financial results. In addition, strong and consistent revenue generated by our mortgage loan activity added to our profitability. Shareholders were rewarded with a 10% stock dividend in December and on January 26, 2022, the Board of Directors voted to increase the dividend payment to our shareholders from $0.18 to $0.185 per share."
Management Discussion & Analysis
Results of Operations
The Bank realized strong growth in 2021 as total consolidated assets increased 11.0%. At December 31, 2021, total assets totaled $662,229,000 compared to $596,595,000 the prior year, an increase of $65,634,000. During the year, the Bank expanded our footprint and opened a retail office in the Town of Vinton.
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1,501,000 compared to $1,326,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $175,000 or 13.2%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased by $0.07 from $0.70 at December 31, 2020 to $0.77 at December 31, 2021. The increase in net income is primarily due to a $281,000 increase in net interest income for the three-month period, $140,000 less bad debt expense than the same quarter one year prior, $119,000 in a one-time nonrecurring BOLI death claim proceeds, and partially offset by a $350,000 increase in salary and employee benefits.
The provision for loan losses was $425,000 and $1,980,000 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The three-month contribution to the allowance for loan losses was $230,000 compared to $370,000 for the same three-month time period one year prior. The decrease in bad debt expense is due to a decrease in loans, a decrease in the historical loss factor on loans, and partially offset by an increase in exposure on impaired loans and inflationary concerns in the economy. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs decreased by $727,000 from $716,000 for year ended December 31, 2020 to $(11,000) for 2021, whereby recoveries exceeded charge-offs.
Noninterest income increased by $1,284,000, or 31.9%, to $5,314,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4,030,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is attributable primarily to ATM and debit card revenue, mortgage origination fees, and title insurance commissions from the Bank's subsidiary. For the three-month period, noninterest income increased $439,000 primarily due to an increase in ATM and debit card revenue and a one-time nonrecurring BOLI death claim proceeds .
For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense increased by $2,139,000, or 15.3%, from $14,029,000 at December 31, 2020 to $16,168,000 at December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily a result of increases in expenses related to salaries and employee benefits, outside services for cloud storage, marketing, franchise tax assessment, FDIC insurance premiums, ATM and debit card related activities, and equipment. For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 noninterest expense increased $681,000, or 18.0%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and outside services utilized by the Bank.
Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1,688,000 compared to $1,143,000 one year prior. The 47.7% increase in income tax expense correlates with the increase in net income for the year. For the three-months ended December 31, 2021, income tax expense was $301,000 compared to $297,000 at December 31, 2020.
Financial Condition
At December 31, 2021 total consolidated assets amounted to $662,229,000, an 11.0% increase from $596,595,000 at December 31, 2020, or $65,634,000. Total net loans decreased $28,766,000, or 6.3%, from $454,665,000 at December 31, 2020 to $425,899,000 at December 31, 2021. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 amounted to $597,122,000, compared to $535,547,000 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 11.5% or $61,575,000. At December 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents amounted to $143,123,000 compared to $98,907,000 at December 31, 2020, thereby significantly improving the Bank's liquidity position. The Bank strategically increased its investment securities available for sale by $43,777,000, or 318.3% to deploy excess liquidity. In addition, the Bank increased its subordinated debt of other financial institutions investments, classified as held to maturity, by $5,900,000 from $3,050,000 at December 31, 2020 to $8,950,000 at December 31, 2021. Management places daily excess deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and earns interest on excess reserves. Total liabilities increased by $60,314,000 from $542,778,000 at December 31, 2020 to $603,092,000 at December 31, 2021 primarily attributed to the deposit growth described.
Stockholders' equity totaled $59,137,000 at December 31, 2021 compared to $53,817,000 at December 31, 2020. The $5,320,000 increase during the period is the result net income from 2021, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, partially offset by accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid. In addition, $4,999,000 was reclassified from retained earnings to common stock and additional paid-in capital to reflect the issuance of 174,539 shares from the 10% stock dividend paid on December 17, 2021.
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased to $1,757,000 at December 31, 2021 compared to $3,247,000 at December 31, 2020. The decrease is attributed to the sale of $1,961,000 in foreclosed properties, $327,000 in loans removed from nonaccrual status due to foreclosed property sales and charge-offs, $89,000 in principal payments received on nonaccrual loans, offset by the additions of $860,000 in new nonaccrual loans and $27,000 in one foreclosed property during 2021.
Nonaccrual loans were $1,730,000 at December 31, 2021 compared to $1,286,000 at December 31, 2020. There were three new additions to nonaccrual loans during 2021. These additions were spread among various loan categories such as commercial real estate and consumer. One commercial real estate loan and one land and development loan exited nonaccrual status after being charged-off. One spec construction loan and one land and development loan exited nonaccrual status after the collateral sale proceeds were applied. The remaining balance was charged-off. Lastly, one consumer loan exited nonaccrual status after being paid in full. The net result was an increase of $444,000 in nonaccrual loans.
A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $2,915,000 at December 31, 2021, compared to $2,300,000 at December 31, 2020. The $615,000 increase is related to three new loans identified as impaired offset by the sale of impaired assets, spread among the same various loan categories described above. Loss exposure on impaired loans at December 31, 2021 increased to $204,000 from $98,000 at December 31, 2020 after obtaining current appraisals on collateral securing impaired loans in the portfolio and estimating selling costs based on historical experience.
Foreclosed assets consisted of one property totaling $27,000 at December 31, 2021 compared to $2,000,000 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in foreclosed assets included thirteen sales with carrying values totaling $2,000,000 which resulted in loss on sales of $364,000. Each quarter, management evaluates the carrying value of these properties to determine if a write-down to the lower of cost or market value is warranted. During 2021, the Bank recorded total write-downs on foreclosed properties in the amount of $335,000. The one remaining foreclosed properties is currently being marketed for sale. No additional material loss is anticipated. The Bank had no loans secured by 1-4 family residential property in the process of formal foreclosure at December 31, 2021.
The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At December 31, 2021, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1,200,000 and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2021.
Capital Ratio
Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of December 31, 2021 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 9.14% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR of 9.26% one year prior. The CARES Act temporarily reduced the CBLR minimum ratio from 9.0% to 8.5% through December 31, 2021.
Paycheck Protection Program
Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. At December 31, 2021 both rounds of PPP lending totaled $44,200,000 with $38,200,000 receiving forgiveness from the SBA. As result, $6,000,000 of PPP loans remained on the balance sheet at December 31, 2021. Deferred PPP loan servicing fees totaled $460,000 at December 31, 2021 while the Bank recognized $1,439,000 in revenue during 2021.
COVID-19 Customer & Employee Care
Bank of Botetourt assisted our customers and employees during the pandemic. For loan customers impacted by COVID-19, the Bank granted extensions, skip-a-payment, and modifications consistent with regulatory guidance. With the decline in requests for assistance, Bank of Botetourt ended its COVID relief program during the second quarter of 2021. Consistently, there were no additional requests for COVID-related assistance during the remainder of 2021. All of the Bank's offices are open will full access and all employees who worked from home during the pandemic have returned to the office environment. All Bank employees were encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster when eligible. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had a bank-wide vaccination rate of 81%.
About Bank of Botetourt
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
Bank of Botetourt
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2021(unaudited) and December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
(audited)
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 6,988,000
$ 7,979,000
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
135,690,000
90,541,000
Federal funds sold
445,000
387,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
143,123,000
98,907,000
Time deposits with banks
250,000
250,000
Investment debt and equity securities held-to-maturity
8,950,000
3,050,000
Investment securities available for sale
57,529,000
13,752,000
Restricted equity securities
561,000
757,000
Loans held for sale
409,000
686,000
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,674,000 at
425,899,000
454,665,000
December 31, 2021 and $5,239,000 at December 31, 2020
Property and equipment, net
14,369,000
13,417,000
Accrued income
1,372,000
1,335,000
Foreclosed assets
27,000
1,961,000
Other assets
9,740,000
7,815,000
Total assets
662,229,000
596,595,000
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 84,086,000
$ 64,707,000
Interest-bearing deposits
513,036,000
470,840,000
Total deposits
597,122,000
535,547,000
Other Borrowings
3,000,000
4,000,000
Accrued interest payable
197,000
430,000
Other liabilities
2,773,000
2,801,000
Total liabilities
603,092,000
542,778,000
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares
authorized; 1,921,995 and 1,729,880 issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020
respectively
2,883,000
2,595,000
Additional paid-in capital
16,779,000
11,570,000
Retained earnings
41,304,000
40,681,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,829,000)
(1,029,000)
Total stockholders' equity
59,137,000
53,817,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
662,229,000
596,595,000
Bank of Botetourt
Income Statement
For the nine months ended and three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans and fees on loans
$ 21,724,000
$ 21,913,000
$ 5,194,000
$ 5,598,000
Federal Funds Sold
-
1,000
-
-
Investment securities:
Taxable
560,000
333,000
212,000
77,000
Exempt from federal income tax
-
4,000
-
-
Dividend income
23,000
38,000
5,000
8,000
Deposits with banks
164,000
129,000
55,000
17,000
Total Interest income
22,471,000
22,418,000
5,466,000
5,700,000
Interest expense
Deposits
2,556,000
4,563,003
478,000
989,000
Other borrowings
69,000
102,000
14,000
18,000
Total Interest expense
2,625,000
4,665,000
492,000
1,007,000
Net Interest Income
19,846,000
17,753,000
4,974,000
4,693,000
Provision for loan losses
425,000
1,980,000
230,000
370,000
Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses
19,421,000
15,773,000
4,744,000
4,323,000
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
713,000
675,000
204,000
174,000
ATM and debit card
1,605,000
1,254,000
418,000
357,000
Other service charges and fees
494,000
381,000
126,000
109,000
Mortgage origination fees
1,148,000
1,015,000
217,000
291,000
Other income
1,354,000
705,000
562,000
157,000
Total noninterest income
5,314,000
4,030,000
1,527,000
1,088,000
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,276,000
6,423,000
2,255,000
1,905,000
Occupancy
867,000
789,000
196,000
157,000
Equipment
817,000
774,000
223,000
196,000
Foreclosed assets, net
702,000
223,000
39,000
143,000
Outside services
1,838,000
1,613,000
495,000
385,000
FDIC insurance premiums and assment
332,000
306,000
98,000
98,000
ATM and debit card
957,000
810,000
276,000
230,000
Franchise tax
437,000
392,000
112,000
102,000
Telephone and communication
263,000
278,000
70,000
71,000
Other professional fees
235,000
211,000
68,000
13,000
Marketing
618,000
547,000
172,000
139,000
Other operating expenses
1,826,000
1,663,000
465,000
349,000
Total noninterest expense
16,168,000
14,029,000
4,469,000
3,788,000
Income before income taxes
8,567,000
5,774,000
1,802,000
1,623,000
Income tax expense
1,688,000
1,143,000
301,000
297,000
Net income
$ 6,879,000
$ 4,631,000
$ 1,501,000
$ 1,326,000
Basic earnings per share
$ 3.58
$ 2.44
$ 0.77
$ 0.70
Diluted earnings per share
$ 3.58
$ 2.44
$ 0.77
$ 0.70
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.72
$ 0.70
$ 0.18
$ 0.175
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
1,921,203
1,897,592
1,952,076
1,901,537
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,921,203
1,897,592
1,952,076
1,901,537
