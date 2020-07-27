OKLAHOMA CITY, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. "We are happy to report strong second quarter earnings reflected by (i) record pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and (ii) net income substantially in line with previous quarters. Clearly, the future is uncertain and we are adding loan loss reserves to make sure we are prepared for possible exposures; nonetheless, we continue to have confidence in our overall loan portfolio. In addition, our team continues to perform at a high level and because of that we expect to be able to navigate through these difficult times," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to three months ended June 30, 2019:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.1 million, an increase of 18.70%
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $13.4 million, an increase of 10.61%
- Total assets of $1.0 billion, an increase of 25.75%
- Total loans of $837.9 million, an increase of 32.70%
- Total deposits of $894.2 million, an increase of 28.47%
Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to six months ended June 30, 2019:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $15.5 million, an increase of 13.66%
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $26.5 million, an increase of 11.67%
- Efficiency ratio of 35.3%, compared to 36.3%
Additional Highlights
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to six months ended June 30, 2019:
- Cost of funds was 0.91%, a decrease of 35.48%
- Average loans of $786.9 million, an increase of 31.11%
- Core deposits of $802.8 million, an increase of 30.4%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.30%, 13.09%, and 14.34% respectively for the Bank. At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.29%, 13.08%, and 14.33% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 24.9% and 25.0% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)
Total loan interest income, including loan fee income
$ 13,385
$ 12,101
$ 26,491
$ 23,723
Loan fee income
(1,632)
(1,369)
(2,892)
(2,658)
Loan interest income excluding loan fee income
$ 11,753
$ 0,732
$ 23,599
$ 21,065
Average total loans
$ 826,111
$ 613,892
$ 786,943
$ 600,224
Yield on loans (including loan fee income)
6.52%
7.91%
6.77%
7.97%
Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)
5.72%
7.01%
6.03%
7.08%
Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)
Net interest income
$ 11,929
$ 10,583
$ 23,361
$ 20,936
Loan fee income
(1,632)
(1,369)
(2,892)
(2,658)
Net interest income excluding loan fees
$ 10,297
$ 9,214
$ 20,469
$ 18,278
Average earning assets
$ 962,186
$ 777,190
$ 914,118
$ 761,607
Net interest margin (including loan fee income)
4.99%
5.46%
5.14%
5.54%
Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)
4.30%
4.76%
4.50%
4.84%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,707
$ 6,830
$ 13,466
$ 13,651
Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses
(1,400)
-
(2,050)
-
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
$ 8,107
$ 6,830
$ 15,516
$ 13,651
Adjusted provision for income tax
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,707
$ 6,830
$ 13,466
$ 13,651
Total effective adjusted tax rate
24.9%
25.0%
25.1%
25.0%
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$ 1 ,671
$ 1,704
$ 3,379
$ 3,409
Tax-adjusted net income
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,707
$ 6,830
$ 13,466
$ 13,651
Adjusted provision for income taxes
1,671
1,704
3,379
3,409
Tax-adjusted net income
$ 5,036
$ 5,126
$ 10,087
$ 10,242
Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data
Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)
$ 5,036
$ 5,126
$ 10,087
$ 10,242
Average assets (denominator)
$ 971,373
$ 786,773
$ 923,087
$ 770,621
Tax-adjusted return on average assets
2.09%
2.61%
2.20%
2.68%
Average shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 99,469
$ 96,044
$ 100,593
$ 93,443
Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
20.36%
21.41%
20.17%
22.10%
Average tangible common equity (denominator)
$ 97,760
$ 94,128
$ 98,858
$ 91,498
Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity
20.72%
21.84%
20.52%
22.57%
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
9,232,509
10,187,500
9,598,232
10,187,500
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
$ 1.05
$ 1.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
9,232,509
10,192,649
9,598,232
10,187,500
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
$ 1.05
$ 1.00
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 1,004,085
$ 798,448
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
(1,686)
(1,892)
Tangible assets
$ 1,002,399
$ 796,556
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 101,618
$ 99,037
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
(1,686)
(1,892)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 99,932
$ 97,145
Tangible shareholders' equity
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 99,932
$ 97,145
Tangible assets (denominator)
$ 1,002,399
$ 796,556
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.97%
12.20%
End of period common shares outstanding
9,226,252
10,187,500
Book value per share
$ 11.01
$ 9.72
Tangible book value per share
$ 10.83
$ 9.54
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
10.12%
12.40%
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
134,764
$
156
0.47
%
$
162,056
$
941
2.33
%
Investment securities(2)
1,089
15
5.54
1,063
24
9.06
Loans held for sale
222
—
0.00
179
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
826,111
11,753
5.72
613,892
10,732
7.01
Total interest-earning assets
962,186
11,924
4.98
777,190
11,697
6.04
Noninterest-earning assets
9,187
9,583
Total assets
$
971,373
$
786,773
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
373,812
704
0.76
%
$
294,926
1,388
1.89
%
Time deposits
219,990
923
1.69
205,978
1,095
2.13
Total interest-bearing deposits
593,802
1,627
1.10
500,904
2,483
1.99
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
593,802
1,627
1.10
500,904
2,483
1.99
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
272,373
185,715
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,729
4,110
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
278,102
189,825
Shareholders' equity
99,469
96,044
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
971,373
$
786,773
Net interest income including loan fee income
$
10,297
$
9,214
Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)
3.88
%
4.05
%
Net interest margin including loan fee income
4.30
%
4.76
%
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
134,764
$
156
0.47
%
$
162,056
$
941
2.33
%
Investment securities(2)
1,089
15
5.54
1,063
24
9.06
Loans held for sale
222
—
0.00
179
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
826,111
13,385
6.52
613,892
12,101
7.91
Total interest-earning assets
962,186
13,556
5.67
777,190
13,066
6.74
Noninterest-earning assets
9,187
9,583
Total assets
$
971,373
$
786,773
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
373,812
704
0.76
%
$
294,926
1,388
1.89
%
Time deposits
219,990
923
1.69
205,978
1,095
2.13
Total interest-bearing deposits
593,802
1,627
1.10
500,904
2,483
1.99
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
593,802
1,627
1.10
500,904
2,483
1.99
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
272,373
185,715
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,729
4,110
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
278,102
189,825
Shareholders' equity
99,469
96,044
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
971,373
$
786,773
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
$
11,929
$
10,583
Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)
4.56
%
4.76
%
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
4.99
%
5.46
%
(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
125,906
$
554
0.88
%
$
160,129
$
1,896
2.39
%
Investment securities(2)
1,095
18
3.31
1,059
24
4.57
Loans held for sale
174
—
0.00
195
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
786,943
23,599
6.03
600,224
21,065
7.08
Total interest-earning assets
914,118
24,171
5.32
761,607
22,985
6.09
Noninterest-earning assets
8,969
9,014
Total assets
$
923,087
$
770,621
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
358,167
1,714
0.96
%
$
290,204
2,687
1.87
%
Time deposits
212,537
1,988
1.88
199,276
2,020
2.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
570,704
3,702
1.30
489,480
4,707
1.94
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
570,704
3,702
1.30
489,480
4,707
1.94
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
246,630
182,760
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,160
4,938
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
251,790
187,698
Shareholders' equity
100,593
93,443
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
923,087
$
770,621
Net interest income including loan fee income
$
20,469
$
18,278
Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)
4.01
%
4.15
%
Net interest margin including loan fee income
4.50
%
4.84
%
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
125,906
$
554
0.88
%
$
160,129
$
1,896
2.39
%
Investment securities(2)
1,095
18
3.31
1,059
24
4.57
Loans held for sale
174
—
0.00
195
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
786,943
26,491
6.77
600,224
23,723
7.97
Total interest-earning assets
914,118
27,063
5.95
761,607
25,643
6.79
Noninterest-earning assets
8,969
9,014
Total assets
$
923,087
$
770,621
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
358,167
1,714
0.96
%
$
290,204
2,687
1.87
%
Time deposits
212,537
1,988
1.88
199,276
2,020
2.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
570,704
3,702
1.30
489,480
4,707
1.94
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
570,704
3,702
1.30
489,480
4,707
1.94
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
246,630
182,760
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,160
4,938
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
251,790
187,698
Shareholders' equity
100,593
93,443
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
923,087
$
770,621
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
$
23,361
$
20,936
Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)
4.65
%
4.85
%
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
5.14
%
5.54
%
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
Unaudited as of
Assets
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
Cash and due from banks
$ 127,780
$ 123,763
$ 117,128
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
27,865
32,632
30,147
Loans, net
828,065
623,614
699,458
Loans held for sale
500
8
1,031
Premises and equipment, net
9,519
8,757
9,624
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,095
1,069
1,100
Foreclosed assets held for sale
-
188
0
Goodwill and intangibles
1,686
1,892
1,789
Interest receivable and other assets
7,575
6,525
6,115
Total assets
$ 1,004,085
$ 798,448
$ 866,392
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 254,735
$ 190,092
$ 219,221
Interest-bearing
639,496
505,963
538,262
Total deposits
894,231
696,055
757,483
Income taxes payable
4,022
20
357
Interest payable and other liabilities
4,214
3,336
8,426
Total liabilities
902,467
699,411
766,266
Common stock
92
102
101
Additional paid-in capital
92,761
80,604
92,391
Retained earnings
8,765
18,331
7,634
Total shareholders' equity
101,618
99,037
100,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,004,085
$ 798,448
$ 866,392
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited as of
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 13,385
$ 12,101
$ 26,491
$ 23,723
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
133
497
295
914
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
38
468
277
1,006
Total interest income
13,556
13,066
27,063
25,643
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,627
2,483
3,702
4,707
Total interest expense
1,627
2,483
3,702
4,707
Net Interest Income
11,929
10,583
23,361
20,936
Provision for Loan Losses
1,400
-
2,050
-
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,529
10,583
21,311
20,936
Noninterest Income
Secondary market income
39
40
77
77
Service charges on deposit accounts
95
109
214
169
Other
167
146
340
272
Total noninterest income
301
295
631
518
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,597
2,365
5,071
4,536
Furniture and equipment
218
218
434
377
Occupancy
413
378
874
721
Data and item processing
269
276
545
538
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
77
142
203
289
Regulatory assessments
94
31
117
63
Advertising and public relations
29
92
298
278
Travel, lodging and entertainment
43
92
96
134
Other
383
454
838
867
Total noninterest expense
4,123
4,048
8,476
7,803
Income Before Taxes
6,707
6,830
13,466
13,651
Income tax expense
1,671
1,704
3,379
3,409
Net Income
$ 5,036
$ 5,126
$ 10,087
$ 10,242
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
$ 1.05
$ 1.00
Diluted earnings per common share
0.54
0.50
1.05
1.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,232,509
10,187,500
9,598,232
10,187,500
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,232,509
10,192,649
9,598,232
10,187,500
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
