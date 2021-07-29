Bank7 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bank7 Corp.)

Bank7 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bank7 Corp.)

 By Bank7 Corp.

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.  "We are pleased to announce a record quarter of net income and EPS. Our strong loan growth and loan fee income, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio, continues to produce outstanding results. As we move forward, our goal is to continue to produce exceptional results through organic growth and the pursuit of strategic acquisitions," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

Three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to three months ended June 30, 2020:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $9.4 million compared to $8.1 million, an increase of 15.6%
  • Net income of $6.1 million compared to $5.0 million, an increase of 21.2%
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $14.4 million compared to $13.4 million, an increase of 9.5%
  • Total assets of $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion, an increase of 12.8%
  • Total loans of $932.0 million compared to $837.9 million, an increase of 11.2%
  • Total deposits of $1.0 billion compared to $894.2 million, an increase of 12.8%
  • Tangible book value per share of $12.76 compared to $10.83, an increase of 17.8%
  • Average cost of funds of 0.34% compared to 0.76%, a decrease of 54.7%
  • Earnings per share of $0.67 compared to $0.54, an increase of 24.9%
  • ROAA of 2.39% compared to 2.09%, an increase of 14.6%
  • ROATCE of 21.90% compared to 20.72%, an increase of 5.7%

Six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to six months ended June 30, 2020:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $17.5 million, compared to $15.5 million, an increase of 12.6%
  • Net income of $11.2 million compared to $10.1 million, an increase of 11.1%
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.02% compared to 35.33%, a decrease of 0.86%
  • Average cost of funds of 0.37% compared to 0.91%, a decrease of 58.9%
  • ROAA of 2.25% compared to 2.20%, an increase of 2.51%
  • ROATCE of 20.63% compared to 20.52%, an increase of 0.54%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On June 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.28%, 13.23%, and 14.48%, respectively.  On June 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.26%, 13.22%, and 14.47%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense.  We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 24.3% and 24.9% in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.  We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

 





Three months ended 

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)

















Total loan interest income, including loan fee income



$           14,357



$            13,385



$           27,450



$           26,491

Loan fee income



(2,527)



(1,632)



(4,517)



(2,892)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income



$           11,830



$            11,753



$           22,933



$           23,599



















Average total loans



$         889,278



$          826,111



$         868,526



$         786,943

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



6.48%



6.52%



6.37%



6.77%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



5.34%



5.72%



5.32%



6.03%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

















Net income before income taxes



$             8,069



$              6,707



$           14,899



$           13,466

Plus: Provision for loan losses



1,300



1,400



2,575



2,050

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings



$             9,369



$              8,107



$           17,474



$           15,516



















Adjusted provision for income tax

















Net income before income taxes



$             8,069



$              6,707



$           14,899



$           13,466

Total effective adjusted tax rate



24.3%



24.9%



24.8%



25.1%

Adjusted provision for income taxes



$             1,964



$              1,671



$             3,690



$             3,379



















Tax-adjusted net income

















Net income before income taxes



$             8,069



$              6,707



$           14,899



$           13,466

Adjusted provision for income taxes



1,964



1,671



3,690



3,379

Tax-adjusted net income



$             6,105



$              5,036



$           11,209



$           10,087





































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data

















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)



$             6,105



$              5,036



$           11,209



$           10,087



















Average assets (denominator)



$      1,024,751



$          971,373



$      1,003,444



$         923,087

Tax-adjusted return on average assets



2.39%



2.09%



2.25%



2.20%



















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)



$         113,332



$            99,469



$         111,108



$         100,593

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



21.61%



20.36%



20.34%



20.17%



















Average tangible common equity (denominator)



$         111,822



$            97,760



$         109,573



$           98,858

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity



21.90%



20.72%



20.63%



20.52%



















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



9,050,606



9,232,509



9,050,295



9,598,232

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic



$               0.67



$                0.54



$               1.24



$               1.05



















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



9,074,408



9,232,509



9,066,797



9,598,232

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted



$               0.67



$                0.54



$               1.24



$               1.05

Tangible assets

















Total assets



$      1,133,031



$       1,004,085









Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,491)



(1,686)









Tangible assets



$      1,131,540



$       1,002,399



























Tangible shareholders' equity

















Total shareholders' equity



$         117,011



$          101,618









Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,491)



(1,686)









Tangible shareholders' equity



$         115,520



$            99,932



























Tangible shareholders' equity

















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)



$         115,520



$            99,932









Tangible assets (denominator)



$      1,131,540



$       1,002,399









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



10.21%



9.97%



























End of period common shares outstanding



9,050,606



9,226,252









Book value per share



$             12.93



$              11.01









Tangible book value per share



$             12.76



$              10.83









Total shareholders' equity to total assets



10.33%



10.12%









 

 





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)



$   128,643



$          64



0.20%



$ 134,764



$        156



0.47%

Investment securities(2)



1,187



15



5.07



1,089



15



5.54

Loans held for sale



557



-



-



222



-



-

Total loans(3)



889,278



11,830



5.34



826,111



11,753



5.72

Total interest-earning assets



1,019,665



11,909



4.68



962,186



11,924



4.98

Noninterest-earning assets



5,086











9,187









Total assets



$1,024,751











$ 971,373



































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts



$    399,293



329



0.33%



$ 373,812



704



0.76%

Time deposits



212,212



443



0.84



219,990



923



1.69

Total interest-bearing deposits



611,505



772



0.51



593,802



1,627



1.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities



611,505



772



0.51



593,802



1,627



1.10



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



293,867











272,373









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



6,047











5,729









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



299,914











278,102









Shareholders' equity



113,332











99,469









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 1,024,751











$  971,373



































Net interest income excluding loan fee income







$    11,137











$    10,297





Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)











4.18%











3.88%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income











4.38%











4.30%

 

 





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)



$    128,643



$           64



0.20%



$  134,764



$         156



0.47%

Investment securities(2)



1,187



15



5.07



1,089



15



5.54

Loans held for sale



557



-



-



222



-



-

Total loans(3)



889,278



14,357



6.48



826,111



13,385



6.52

Total interest-earning assets



1,019,665



14,436



5.68



962,186



13,556



5.67

Noninterest-earning assets



5,086











9,187









Total assets



$ 1,024,751











$  971,373



































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts



$    399,293



329



0.33%



$  373,812



704



0.76%

Time deposits



212,212



443



0.84



219,990



923



1.69

Total interest-bearing deposits



611,505



772



0.51



593,802



1,627



1.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities



611,505



772



0.51



593,802



1,627



1.10



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



293,867











272,373









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



6,047











5,729









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



299,914











278,102









Shareholders' equity



113,332











99,469









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 1,024,751











$  971,373



































Net interest income including loan fee income







$    13,664











$    11,929





Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)











5.17%











4.56%

Net interest margin including loan fee income











5.37%











4.99%

 

(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.





(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.





(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

 

 





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income







For the Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020







Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)



Interest-Earning Assets:



























Short-term investments(1)



$   127,203



$      157



0.25%



$125,906



$      554



0.88%



Investment securities(2)



1,180



17



2.91



1,095



18



3.31



Loans held for sale



445



-



-



174



-



-



Total loans(3)



868,526



22,933



5.32



786,943



23,599



6.03



Total interest-earning assets



997,354



23,107



4.67



914,118



24,171



5.32



Noninterest-earning assets



6,090











8,969











Total assets



$1,003,444











$923,087







































Funding sources:



























Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Deposits:



























Transaction accounts



$   412,070



691



0.34%



$358,167



1,714



0.96%



Time deposits



208,903



956



0.92



212,537



1,988



1.88



Total interest-bearing deposits



620,973



1,647



0.53



570,704



3,702



1.30



Total interest-bearing liabilities



620,973



1,647



0.53



570,704



3,702



1.30































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Noninterest-bearing deposits



266,237











246,630











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,126











5,160











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



271,363











251,790











Shareholders' equity



111,108











100,593











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$1,003,444











$923,087







































Net interest income excluding loan fee income







$ 21,460











$ 20,469







Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)











4.14%











4.01%



Net interest margin excluding loan fee income











4.34%











4.50%



















































































































































Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income







For the Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020







Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)



Interest-Earning Assets:



























Short-term investments(1)



$   127,203



$      157



0.25%



$125,906



$      554



0.88%



Investment securities(2)



1,180



17



2.91



1,095



18



3.31



Loans held for sale



445



-



-



174



-



-



Total loans(3)



868,526



27,450



6.37



786,943



26,491



6.77



Total interest-earning assets



997,354



27,624



5.59



914,118



27,063



5.95



Noninterest-earning assets



6,090











8,969











Total assets



$1,003,444











$923,087







































Funding sources:



























Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Deposits:



























Transaction accounts



$   412,070



691



0.34%



$358,167



1,714



0.96%



Time deposits



208,903



956



0.92



212,537



1,988



1.88



Total interest-bearing deposits



620,973



1,647



0.53



570,704



3,702



1.30



Total interest-bearing liabilities



620,973



1,647



0.53



570,704



3,702



1.30































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Noninterest-bearing deposits



266,237











246,630











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,126











5,160











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



271,363











251,790











Shareholders' equity



111,108











100,593











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$1,003,444











$923,087







































Net interest income including loan fee income







$ 25,977











$ 23,361







Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)











5.05%











4.65%



Net interest margin including loan fee income











5.25%











5.14%



 

(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.





(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.





(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

 

 

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands

Unaudited as of







Assets

June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020













Cash and due from banks

$              187,732



$           153,901



Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

5,478



16,412



Loans, net

919,687



826,974



Loans held for sale

1,334



324



Premises and equipment, net

8,889



9,151



Nonmarketable equity securities

1,187



1,172



Goodwill and intangibles

1,491



1,583



Interest receivable and other assets

7,233



7,152













Total assets

$           1,133,031



$        1,016,669













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$              330,061



$           246,569



Interest-bearing

678,488



658,945













Total deposits

1,008,549



905,514













Income taxes payable

2,574



9



Interest payable and other liabilities

4,897



3,827













Total liabilities

1,016,020



909,350













Common stock

90



90



Additional paid-in capital

93,635



93,162



Retained earnings

23,286



14,067













Total shareholders' equity

117,011



107,319













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           1,133,031



$        1,016,669













 

 

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income





Unaudited as of





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands, except per share data



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest Income

















Loans, including fees



$             14,357



$             13,385



$             27,450



$             26,491

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks



38



133



106



295

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



42



38



68



277















-



Total interest income



14,437



13,556



27,624



27,063



















Interest Expense

















Deposits



772



1,627



1,647



3,702



















Total interest expense



772



1,627



1,647



3,702



















Net Interest Income



13,665



11,929



25,977



23,361



















Provision for Loan Losses



1,300



1,400



2,575



2,050



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



12,365



10,529



23,402



21,311



















Noninterest Income

















Secondary market income



78



39



92



77

Service charges on deposit accounts



119



95



239



214

Other



382



167



585



340



















Total noninterest income



579



301



916



631



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



2,949



2,597



5,739



5,071

Furniture and equipment



231



218



433



434

Occupancy



458



413



930



874

Data and item processing



286



269



565



545

Accounting, marketing and legal fees



149



77



297



203

Regulatory assessments



161



94



302



117

Advertising and public relations



71



29



105



298

Travel, lodging and entertainment



118



43



207



96

Other



452



383



841



838



















Total noninterest expense



4,875



4,123



9,419



8,476



















Income Before Taxes



8,069



6,707



14,899



13,466

Income tax expense



1,964



1,671



3,690



3,379

Net Income



$               6,105



$               5,036



$             11,209



$             10,087



















Earnings per common share - basic



$                 0.67



$                 0.54



$                 1.24



$                  1.05

Diluted earnings per common share



0.67



0.54



1.24



1.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



9,050,606



9,232,509



9,050,295



9,598,232

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



9,074,408



9,232,509



9,066,797



9,598,232

 

 

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/41916. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/41916 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank7-corp-announces-2q-2021-earnings-301344101.html

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.