OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. "We are pleased with our third quarter results. Clearly, the pandemic and election dynamics continue to create extreme uncertainty and that is why we continue to increase our loan loss reserves. With that being said, we have a high degree of confidence in our asset quality, and we know our strong PPE will carry us through the few potential issues we might encounter," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
Three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to three months ended September 30, 2019:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $7.4 million, an increase of 7.57%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019.
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.8 million, an increase of 4.91%
- Total assets of $973.4 million, an increase of 17.72%
- Total loans of $869.4 million, an increase of 30.40%
- Total deposits of $863.7 million, an increase of 14.02%
Nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2019:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $22.9 million, an increase of 11.63%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019.
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $39.3 million, an increase of 9.38%
- Cost of funds was 0.81%, a decrease of 42.56%
- Average loans of $807.1 million, an increase of 30.73%
- Core deposits of $820.3 million, an increase of 27.87%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At September 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.72%, 12.85%, and 14.10% respectively for the Bank. At September 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.72%, 12.84%, and 14.09% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 27.3% and (31.4%) in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)
Total loan interest income, including loan fee income
$ 12,777
$ 12,179
$ 39,268
$ 35,902
Loan fee income
(1,078)
(841)
(3,969)
(3,498)
Loan interest income excluding loan fee income
$ 11,699
$ 11,338
$ 35,299
$ 32,404
Average total loans
$ 847,076
$ 651,186
$ 807,134
$ 617,398
Yield on loans (including loan fee income)
6.00%
7.42%
6.50%
7.77%
Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)
5.49%
6.91%
5.84%
7.02%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,101
$ (4,963)
$ 19,567
$ 8,688
Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses
(1,250)
-
(3,300)
-
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
$ 7,351
$ (4,963)
$ 22,867
$ 8,688
Adjusted provision for income tax
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,101
$ (4,963)
$ 19,567
$ 8,688
Total effective adjusted tax rate
27.2%
-31.4%
25.8%
57.2%
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$ 1,661
$ 1,556
$ 5,040
$ 4,965
Tax-adjusted net income
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,101
$ (4,963)
$ 19,567
$ 8,688
Adjusted provision for income taxes
1,661
1,556
5,040
4,965
Tax-adjusted net income
$ 4,440
$ (6,519)
$ 14,527
$ 3,723
Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,101
$ (4,963)
$ 19,567
$ 8,688
Plus: Provision (reversal of) loan losses
(1,250)
-
(3,300)
-
Plus: Stock Transfer Compensation Expense
-
11,797
-
11,797
Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
$ 7,351
$ 6,834
$ 22,867
$ 20,485
Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data
Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)
$ 4,440
$ (6,519)
$ 14,527
$ 3,723
Average assets (denominator)
$ 967,044
$ 806,440
$ 937,849
$ 782,694
Tax-adjusted return on average assets
1.83%
-3.21%
3.11%
0.64%
Average shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 102,929
$ 100,012
$ 101,377
$ 95,655
Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
17.16%
-25.86%
19.14%
5.20%
Average tangible common equity (denominator)
$ 101,269
$ 98,145
$ 99,667
$ 93,736
Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity
17.44%
-26.35%
19.47%
5.31%
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
9,228,128
10,149,007
9,483,540
10,174,528
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
$ 0.48
$ (0.64)
$ 1.53
$ 0.37
Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
9,228,128
10,161,778
9,483,540
10,176,360
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
$ 0.48
$ (0.64)
$ 1.53
$ 0.37
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 973,354
$ 826,821
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
(1,634)
(1,840)
Tangible assets
$ 971,720
$ 824,981
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 105,230
$ 100,615
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
(1,634)
(1,840)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 103,596
$ 98,775
Tangible shareholders' equity
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 103,596
$ 98,775
Tangible assets (denominator)
$ 971,720
$ 824,981
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
10.66%
11.97%
End of period common shares outstanding
9,241,689
10,057,506
Book value per share
$ 11.39
$ 10.00
Tangible book value per share
$ 11.21
$ 9.82
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
10.81%
12.17%
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
111,019
$
147
0.53
%
$
145,147
$
888
2.43
%
Investment securities(2)
1,138
2
0.70
1,069
4
1.48
Loans held for sale
425
—
0.00
265
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
847,076
11,699
5.49
651,186
11,338
6.91
Total interest-earning assets
959,658
11,848
4.91
797,667
12,230
6.08
Noninterest-earning assets
7,386
8,773
Total assets
$
967,044
$
806,440
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
381,572
545
0.57
%
$
287,241
1,234
1.70
%
Time deposits
200,961
780
1.54
220,935
1,237
2.22
Total interest-bearing deposits
582,533
1,325
0.90
508,176
2,471
1.93
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
582,533
1,325
0.90
508,176
2,471
1.93
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
276,219
193,785
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,363
4,467
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
281,582
198,252
Shareholders' equity
102,929
100,012
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
967,044
$
806,440
Net interest income including loan fee income
$
10,523
$
9,759
Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)
4.01
%
4.15
%
Net interest margin including loan fee income
4.36
%
4.85
%
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
111,019
$
147
0.53
%
$
145,147
$
888
2.43
%
Investment securities(2)
1,138
2
0.70
1,069
4
1.48
Loans held for sale
425
—
0.00
265
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
847,076
12,777
6.00
651,186
12,179
7.42
Total interest-earning assets
959,658
12,926
5.36
797,667
13,071
6.50
Noninterest-earning assets
7,386
8,773
Total assets
$
967,044
$
806,440
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
381,572
545
0.57
%
$
287,241
1,234
1.70
%
Time deposits
200,961
780
1.54
220,935
1,237
2.22
Total interest-bearing deposits
582,533
1,325
0.90
508,176
2,471
1.93
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
582,533
1,325
0.90
508,176
2,471
1.93
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
276,219
193,785
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,363
4,467
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
281,582
197,252
Shareholders' equity
102,929
100,012
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
967,044
$
806,440
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
$
11,601
$
10,600
Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)
4.45
%
4.57
%
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
4.81
%
5.27
%
(1)
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
(3)
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
(4)
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
120,909
$
701
0.77
%
$
155,073
$
2,785
2.40
%
Investment securities(2)
1,109
21
2.53
1,062
27
3.40
Loans held for sale
258
—
0.00
219
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
807,134
35,299
5.84
617,398
32,404
7.02
Total interest-earning assets
929,410
36,021
5.18
773,752
35,216
6.09
Noninterest-earning assets
8,439
8,942
Total assets
$
937,849
$
782,694
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
366,162
2,259
0.82
%
$
289,306
3,924
1.81
%
Time deposits
208,650
2,769
1.77
206,575
3,254
2.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
574,812
5,028
1.17
495,881
7,178
1.94
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
574,812
5,028
1.17
495,881
7,178
1.94
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
256,429
186,379
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,231
4,779
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
261,660
191,158
Shareholders' equity
101,377
95,655
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
937,849
$
782,694
Net interest income including loan fee income
$
30,993
$
28,038
Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)
4.01
%
4.15
%
Net interest margin including loan fee income
4.45
%
4.84
%
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
120,909
$
701
0.77
%
$
155,073
$
2,785
2.40
%
Investment securities(2)
1,109
21
2.53
1,062
27
3.40
Loans held for sale
258
—
0.00
219
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
807,134
39,268
6.50
617,398
35,902
7.77
Total interest-earning assets
929,410
39,990
5.75
773,752
38,714
6.69
Noninterest-earning assets
8,439
8,942
Total assets
$
937,849
$
782,694
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
366,162
2,259
0.82
%
$
289,306
3,924
1.81
%
Time deposits
208,650
2,769
1.77
206,575
3,254
2.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
574,812
5,028
1.17
495,881
7,178
1.94
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
574,812
5,028
1.17
495,881
7,178
1.94
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
256,429
186,379
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,231
4,779
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
261,660
191,158
Shareholders' equity
101,377
95,655
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
937,849
$
782,694
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
$
34,962
$
31,536
Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)
4.58
%
4.75
%
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
5.02
%
5.45
%
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, exceper per share data
Unaudited as of
Assets
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
Cash and due from banks
$ 60,718
$ 110,594
$ 117,128
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
23,384
31,890
30,147
Loans, net
869,448
666,755
699,458
Loans held for sale
315
-
1,031
Premises and equipment, net
9,387
8,395
9,624
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,165
1,072
1,100
Foreclosed assets held for sale
-
77
0
Goodwill and intangibles
1,634
1,840
1,789
Interest receivable and other assets
7,303
6,198
6,115
Total assets
$ 973,354
$ 826,821
$ 866,392
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 272,008
$ 202,989
$ 219,221
Interest-bearing
591,661
519,145
538,262
Total deposits
863,669
722,134
757,483
Income taxes payable
565
-
357
Interest payable and other liabilities
3,890
4,072
8,426
Total liabilities
868,124
726,206
766,266
Common stock
92
101
101
Additional paid-in capital
92,960
92,353
92,391
Retained earnings
12,178
8,161
7,634
Total shareholders' equity
105,230
100,615
100,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 973,354
$ 826,821
$ 866,392
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited as of
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollars in thousands, exceper per share data
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 12,777
$ 12,179
$ 39,268
$ 35,902
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
124
500
419
1,414
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
26
392
303
1,398
Total interest income
12,927
13,071
39,990
38,714
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,326
2,471
5,028
7,178
Total interest expense
1,326
2,471
5,028
7,178
Net Interest Income
11,601
10,600
34,962
31,536
Provision for Loan Losses
1,250
-
3,300
-
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,351
10,600
31,662
31,536
Noninterest Income
Secondary market income
57
69
134
146
Service charges on deposit accounts
104
110
318
279
Other
173
330
513
602
Total noninterest income
334
509
965
1,027
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,505
14,256
7,576
18,792
Furniture and equipment
224
229
658
606
Occupancy
543
436
1,417
1,157
Data and item processing
276
276
821
814
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
135
218
338
507
Regulatory assessments
164
31
281
94
Advertising and public relations
62
71
360
349
Travel, lodging and entertainment
50
153
146
287
Other
625
402
1,463
1,269
Total noninterest expense
4,584
16,072
13,060
23,875
Income Before Taxes
6,101
(4,963)
19,567
8,688
Income tax expense
1,661
1,556
5,040
4,965
Net Income
$ 4,440
$ (6,519)
$ 14,527
$ 3,723
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.48
$ (0.64)
$ 1.53
$ 0.37
Diluted earnings per common share
0.48
(0.64)
1.53
0.37
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,228,128
10,149,007
9,483,540
10,174,528
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,228,128
10,161,778
9,483,540
10,176,360
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
