OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.  "We are pleased to report continued strength in our asset quality and liquidity components, and also to report a record level of PPE for our Company.  Strong PPE enabled us to make meaningful increases to our ALLL, repurchase shares at a discount to book value, and increase our cash dividend, all while maintaining higher levels of capital compared to the industry mean.  We benefit from the strong economy in our region, and feel positive about our future; nonetheless, there is still much uncertainty and business activity is somewhat muted, therefore we will continue to use caution moving forward," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

Three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three months ended December 31, 2019:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.4 million, an increase of 31.60%
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $13.2 million, an increase of 7.18%
  • Cost of funds of 0.51%, a decrease of 59.53%
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.13%, compared to 41.74%

For the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $31.2 million, an increase of 16.25%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019.
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $52.4 million, an increase of 8.82%
  • Cost of funds of 0.73%, a decrease of 46.71%
  • Total assets of $1.0 billion, an increase of 17.35%
  • Total loans of $824.1 million, an increase of 18.23%
  • Total deposits of $905.5 million, an increase of 19.54%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On December 31, 2020, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.78%, 13.51%, and 14.75% respectively.  On December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.77%, 13.50%, and 14.73% respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense.  We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.6% and 45.4% in 2020 and 2019, respectively.  We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended

December 31,



For the Year ended

December 31,







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2020



2019



2020



2019

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)

















Total loan interest income, including loan fee income



$           13,182



$          12,299



$           52,450



$          48,200

Loan fee income



(1,066)



(944)



(5,035)



(4,443)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income



$           12,116



$          11,355



$           47,415



$          43,757



















Average total loans



$         871,163



$        692,286



$         823,228



$        636,274

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



6.02%



7.05%



6.37%



7.58%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



5.53%



6.51%



5.76%



6.88%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

















Net income before income taxes



$             6,317



$            6,358



$           25,884



$          15,069

Plus: Provision for loan losses



2,050



-



5,350



-

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings



$             8,367



$            6,358



$           31,234



$          15,069



















Adjusted provision for income tax

















Net income before income taxes



$             6,317



$            6,358



$           25,884



$          15,069

Total effective adjusted tax rate



25.0%



29.6%



25.6%



45.4%

Adjusted provision for income taxes



$             1,578



$            1,879



$             6,618



$            6,844



















Tax-adjusted net income

















Net income before income taxes



$             6,317



$            6,358



$           25,884



$          15,069

Adjusted provision for income taxes



1,578



1,879



6,618



6,844

Tax-adjusted net income



$             4,739



$            4,479



$           19,266



$            8,225



















Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

















Net income before income taxes



$             6,317



$            6,358



$           25,884



$          15,069

Plus: Provision for loan losses



2,050



-



5,350



-

Plus: Stock Transfer Compensation Expense



-



-



-



11,797

Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings



$             8,367



$            6,358



$           31,234



$          26,866



















Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data

















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)



$             4,739



$            4,479



$           19,266



$            8,225



















Average assets (denominator)



$         982,024



$        845,510



$         948,957



$        798,528

Tax-adjusted return on average assets



1.92%



2.10%



2.03%



1.03%



















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)



$         105,283



$        102,691



$         102,359



$          97,430

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



17.91%



17.31%



18.82%



8.44%



















Average tangible common equity (denominator)



$         103,675



$        100,872



$         100,675



$          95,537

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity



18.18%



17.62%



19.14%



8.61%



















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



9,066,737



10,057,506



9,378,769



10,145,032

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic



$               0.52



$              0.45



$               2.05



$              0.81



















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



9,068,161



10,059,208



9,379,154



10,147,311

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted



$               0.52



$              0.45



$               2.05



$              0.81

Tangible assets

















Total assets



$      1,016,669



$        866,392









Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,583)



(1,789)









Tangible assets



$      1,015,086



$        864,603



























Tangible shareholders' equity

















Total shareholders' equity



$         107,319



$        100,126









Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,583)



(1,789)









Tangible shareholders' equity



$         105,736



$          98,337



























Tangible shareholders' equity

















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)



$         105,736



$          98,337









Tangible assets (denominator)



$      1,015,086



$        864,603









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



10.42%



11.37%



























End of period common shares outstanding



9,044,765



10,057,506









Book value per share



$             11.87



$              9.96









Tangible book value per share



$             11.69



$              9.78









Total shareholders' equity to total assets



10.56%



11.56%









 





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income









For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2020





2019









Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate









(Dollars in thousands)



Interest-earning assets:







































Short-term investments(1)



$

102,544





$

127







0.49

%



$

143,604





$

674







1.86

%



Investment securities(2)





1,165







15







5.12







1,073







23







8.50





Loans held for sale





198













0.00







289













0.00





Total loans(3)





871,163







12,116







5.53







692,286







11,355







6.51





Total interest-earning assets





975,070







12,258







5.00







837,252







12,052







5.71





Noninterest-earning assets





6,954























8,258





















Total assets



$

982,024





















$

845,510









































































Funding sources:



















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Deposits:



















































Transaction accounts



$

409,174







470







0.46

%



$

314,106







1,133







1.43

%



Time deposits





203,842







655







1.28







213,716







1,205







2.24





Total interest-bearing deposits





613,016







1,125







0.73







527,822







2,338







1.76





Other borrowings

















0.00



















0.00





Total interest-bearing liabilities





613,016







1,125







0.73







527,822







2,338







1.76

























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





258,599























210,986





















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





5,126























4,011





















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





263,725























214,997





















Shareholders' equity





105,283























102,691





















Total liabilities and shareholders'

  equity



$

982,024





















$

845,510









































































Net interest income excluding loan fee

  income











$

11,133





















$

9,714













Net interest spread excluding loan fee

  income(4)





















4.27

%





















3.95

%



Net interest margin excluding loan fee

  income





















4.54

%





















4.60

%



 





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income







For the Three Months Ended December 31,







2020





2019







Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)



Interest-earning assets:

















































Short-term investments(1)



$

102,544





$

127







0.49

%



$

143,604





$

674







1.80

%

Investment securities(2)





1,165







15







5.12







1,073







23







8.50



Loans held for sale





198













0.00







289













0.00



Total loans(3)





871,163







13,182







6.02







692,286







12,299







7.05



Total interest-earning assets





975,070







13,324







5.44







837,252







12,996







6.16



Noninterest-earning assets





6,954























8,258



















Total assets



$

982,024





















$

845,510





































































Funding sources:

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Deposits:

















































Transaction accounts



$

409,174







470







0.46

%



$

314,106







1,133







1.43

%

Time deposits





203,842







655







1.28







213,716







1,205







2.24



Total interest-bearing deposits





613,016







1,125







0.73







527,822







2,338







1.76



Other borrowings

















0.00



















0.00



Total interest-bearing liabilities





613,016







1,125







0.73







527,822







2,338







1.76





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





258,599























210,986



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





5,126























4,011



















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





263,725























214,997



















Shareholders' equity





105,283























102,691



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

982,024





















$

845,510





































































Net interest income including loan fee income











$

12,199





















$

10,658











Net interest spread including loan fee

  income(4)





















4.71

%





















4.40

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income





















4.98

%





















5.05

%





(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.

(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.

(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

 





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income









For the Year Ended December 31,









2020





2019









Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate









(Dollars in thousands)



Interest-earning assets:







































Short-term investments(1)



$

116,295





$

828







0.71

%



$

151,434





$

3,459







2.28

%



Investment securities(2)





1,123







36







3.21







1,065







50







4.69





Loans held for sale





244













0.00







236













0.00





Total loans(3)





823,228







47,415







5.76







636,274







43,757







6.88





Total interest-earning assets





940,890







48,279







5.13







789,009







47,266







5.99





Noninterest-earning assets





8,067























9,519





















Total assets



$

948,957





















$

798,528









































































Funding sources:



















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Deposits:



















































Transaction accounts



$

377,519







2,729







0.72

%



$

295,576







5,057







1.71

%



Time deposits





207,442







3,424







1.65







208,375







4,459







2.14





Total interest-bearing deposits





584,961







6,153







1.05







503,951







9,516







1.89





Other borrowings

















0.00



















0.00





Total interest-bearing liabilities





584,961







6,153







1.05







503,951







9,516







1.89

























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





256,431























192,562





















Other noninterest-bearing

  liabilities





5,206























4,585





















Total noninterest-bearing

  liabilities





261,637























197,147





















Shareholders' equity





102,359























97,430





















Total liabilities and shareholders'

  equity



$

948,957





















$

798,528









































































Net interest income excluding

  loan fee income











$

42,126





















$

37,750













Net interest spread excluding loan

  fee income(4)





















4.08

%





















4.10

%



Net interest margin excluding

  loan fee income





















4.48

%





















4.78

%



 





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income







For the Year Ended December 31,







2020





2019







Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Balance





Interest

Income/

Expense





Average

Yield/

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)



Interest-earning assets:

















































Short-term investments(1)



$

116,295





$

828







0.71

%



$

151,434





$

3,459







2.28

%

Investment securities(2)





1,123







36







3.21







1,065







50







4.69



Loans held for sale





244













0.00







236













0.00



Total loans(3)





823,228







52,450







6.37







636,274







48,200







7.58



Total interest-earning assets





940,890







53,314







5.67







789,009







51,709







6.55



Noninterest-earning assets





8,067























9,519



















Total assets



$

948,957





















$

798,528





































































Funding sources:

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Deposits:

















































Transaction accounts



$

377,519







2,729







0.72

%



$

295,576







5,057







1.71

%

Time deposits





207,442







3,424







1.65







208,375







4,459







2.14



Total interest-bearing deposits





584,961







6,153







1.05







503,951







9,516







1.89



Other borrowings

















0.00



















0.00



Total interest-bearing liabilities





584,961







6,153







1.05







503,951







9,516







1.89





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





256,431























192,562



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





5,206























4,585



















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





261,637























197,147



















Shareholders' equity





102,359























97,430



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

948,957





















$

798,528





































































Net interest income including loan fee income











$

47,161





















$

42,193











Net interest spread including loan fee

  income(4)





















4.61

%





















4.67

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income





















5.01

%





















5.35

%

 

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited as of







Assets

2020



December 31,





December 31



September 30



2019

















Cash and due from banks

$                153,901



$                60,718



$             117,128



Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

16,412



23,384



30,147



Loans, net

826,974



869,448



699,458



Loans held for sale

324



315



1,031



Premises and equipment, net

9,151



9,387



9,624



Nonmarketable equity securities

1,172



1,165



1,100



Goodwill and intangibles

1,583



1,634



1,789



Interest receivable and other assets

7,152



7,303



6,115

















Total assets

$             1,016,669



$              973,354



$             866,392

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Deposits













Noninterest-bearing

$                246,569



$              272,008



$             219,221



Interest-bearing

658,945



591,661



538,262

















Total deposits

905,514



863,669



757,483

















Income taxes payable

9



565



357



Interest payable and other liabilities

3,827



3,890



8,426

















Total liabilities

909,350



868,124



766,266

















Common stock

90



92



101



Additional paid-in capital

93,162



92,960



92,391



Retained earnings

14,067



12,178



7,634

















Total shareholders' equity

107,319



105,230



100,126

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             1,016,669



$              973,354



$             866,392



 

Bank7 Corp.







Consolidated Statements of Income











Unaudited as of









Quarter Ended



 Year Ended 





2020



2019



2020



2019

Dollars in thousands, except per share data



December 31



September 30



December 31



December 31



December 31

Interest Income





















Loans, including fees



$                13,182



$                12,777



$                12,299



$                52,450



$                48,200

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks



107



123



295



526



1,709

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



35



26



402



338



1,800























Total interest income



13,324



12,926



12,996



53,314



51,709























Interest Expense





















Deposits



1,125



1,325



2,338



6,153



9,516























Total interest expense



1,125



1,325



2,338



6,153



9,516























Net Interest Income



12,199



11,601



10,658



47,161



42,193























Provision for Loan Losses



2,050



1,250



-



5,350



-























Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



10,149



10,351



10,658



41,811



42,193























Noninterest Income





















Secondary market income



41



57



18



175



164

Service charges on deposit accounts



124



104



113



442



392

Other



535



173



126



1,048



752























Total noninterest income



700



334



257



1,665



1,308























Noninterest Expense





















Salaries and employee benefits



2,554



2,505



2,473



10,130



21,265

Furniture and equipment



210



224



223



868



829

Occupancy



540



543



520



1,957



1,677

Data and item processing



270



276



264



1,091



1,078

Accounting, marketing and legal fees



198



135



250



536



757

Regulatory assessments



225



164



32



506



126

Advertising and public relations



40



62



239



400



588

Travel, lodging and entertainment



95



50



81



241



368

Other



400



625



475



1,863



1,744























Total noninterest expense



4,532



4,584



4,557



17,592



28,432























Income Before Taxes



6,317



6,101



6,358



25,884



15,069

Income tax expense



1,578



1,661



1,879



6,618



6,844

Net Income



$                  4,739



$                  4,440



$                  4,479



$                19,266



$                  8,225























Earnings per common share - basic



$                    0.52



$                    0.48



$                    0.45



$                    2.05



$                    0.81

Diluted earnings per common share



0.52



0.48



0.45



2.05



0.81

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



9,066,737



9,228,128



10,057,506



9,378,769



10,145,032

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



9,068,161



9,228,128



10,059,208



9,379,154



10,147,311

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520.  For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

