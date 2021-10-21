Bank7 Logo

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.  "Our company continues to perform at a very high level, we are pleased to report another record quarter of net income for BSVN.  While we are proud of our earnings, capital, and liquidity strength, we also pause to acknowledge the 3-year anniversary of our IPO, and how we had confidence in our team to perform at a high level and we've exceeded those expectations." said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

Three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to three months ended September 30, 2020:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $9.1 million compared to $7.4 million, an increase of 23.5%
  • Net income of $6.3 million compared to $4.4 million, an increase of 41.1%
  • Total assets of $1.1 billion compared to $973.4 million, an increase of 17.8%
  • Total deposits of $1.0 billion compared to $863.7 million, an increase of 17.9%
  • Tangible book value per share of $13.34 compared to $11.21, an increase of 19.0%
  • Average cost of funds of 0.33% compared to 0.57%, a decrease of 42.1%
  • Earnings per share of $0.69 compared to $0.48, an increase of 43.8%
  • ROAA of 2.36% compared to 1.83%, an increase of 28.9%
  • ROATCE of 21.12% compared to 17.44%, an increase of 21.1%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On September 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.51%, 13.76%, and 14.82%, respectively.  On September 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.50%, 13.74%, and 14.80%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense.  We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 24.8% and 27.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.  We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:









































Three months ended 

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)

















Total loan interest income, including loan fee income



$           13,927



$            12,777



$           41,377



$           39,268

Loan fee income



(1,636)



(1,078)



(6,154)



(3,969)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income



$           12,291



$            11,699



$           35,223



$           35,299



















Average total loans



$         924,391



$          847,076



$         887,353



$         807,134

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



5.98



6.00



6.23



6.50

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



5.28



5.49



5.31



5.84



















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

















Net income before income taxes



$             8,327



$              6,101



$           23,226



$           19,567

Plus: Provision for loan losses



750



1,250



3,325



3,300

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings



$             9,077



$              7,351



$           26,551



$           22,867



















Adjusted provision for income tax

















Net income before income taxes



$             8,327



$              6,101



$           23,226



$           19,567

Total effective adjusted tax rate



24.8%



27.2%



24.8%



25.8%

Adjusted provision for income taxes



$             2,063



$              1,661



$             5,753



$             5,040



















Tax-adjusted net income

















Net income before income taxes



$             8,327



$              6,101



$           23,226



$           19,567

Adjusted provision for income taxes



2,063



1,661



5,753



5,040

Tax-adjusted net income



$             6,264



$              4,440



$           17,473



$           14,527





































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data

















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)



$             6,264



$              4,440



$           17,473



$           14,527



















Average assets (denominator)



$      1,051,873



$          967,044



$      1,019,764



$         937,849

Tax-adjusted return on average assets



2.36%



1.83%



2.29%



2.07%



















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)



$         119,145



$          102,929



$         113,817



$         101,377

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



20.86%



17.16%



20.53%



19.14%



















Average tangible common equity (denominator)



$         117,679



$          101,269



$         112,305



$           99,667

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity



21.12%



17.44%



20.80%



19.47%



















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



9,052,718



9,228,128



9,051,112



9,483,540

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic



$               0.69



$                0.48



$               1.93



$               1.53



















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



9,105,255



9,228,128



9,078,671



9,483,540

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted



$               0.69



$                0.48



$               1.92



$               1.53

Tangible assets

















Total assets



$      1,146,230



$          973,354









Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,446)



(1,634)









Tangible assets



$      1,144,784



$          971,720



























Tangible shareholders' equity

















Total shareholders' equity



$         122,409



$          105,230









Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,446)



(1,634)









Tangible shareholders' equity



$         120,963



$          103,596



























Tangible shareholders' equity

















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)



$         120,963



$          103,596









Tangible assets (denominator)



1,144,784



971,720









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



10.57%



10.66%



























End of period common shares outstanding



9,070,038



9,241,689









Book value per share



$             13.50



$              11.39









Tangible book value per share



$             13.34



$              11.21









Total shareholders' equity to total assets



10.68%



10.81%









 





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)



$      120,078



$           79



0.26%



$  111,019



$         147



0.53%

Investment securities(2)



1,187



2



0.67



1,138



2



0.70

Loans held for sale



610



-



-



425



-



-

Total loans(3)



924,391



12,291



5.28



847,076



11,699



5.49

Total interest-earning assets



1,046,266



12,372



4.69



959,658



11,848



4.91

Noninterest-earning assets



5,607











7,386









Total assets



$   1,051,873











$  967,044



































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts



$      401,843



332



0.33%



$  381,572



545



0.57%

Time deposits



220,189



397



0.72



200,961



780



1.54

Total interest-bearing deposits



622,032



729



0.46



582,533



1,325



0.90

Total interest-bearing liabilities



622,032



729



0.46



582,533



1,325



0.90



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



304,063











276,219









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



6,633











5,363









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



310,696











281,582









Shareholders' equity



119,145











102,929









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$   1,051,873











$  967,044



































Net interest income excluding loan fee income







$    11,643











$    10,523





Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)











4.23%











4.01%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income











4.41%











4.36%

 































Net Interest Margin Including Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)



$      120,078



$           79



0.26%



$  111,019



$         147



0.53%

Investment securities(2)



1,187



2



0.67



1,138



2



0.70

Loans held for sale



610



-



-



425



-



-

Total loans(3)



924,391



13,927



5.98



847,076



12,777



6.00

Total interest-earning assets



1,046,266



14,008



5.31



959,658



12,926



5.36

Noninterest-earning assets



5,607











7,386









Total assets



$   1,051,873











$  967,044



































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts



$      401,843



332



0.33%



$  381,572



545



0.57%

Time deposits



220,189



397



0.72



200,961



780



1.54

Total interest-bearing deposits



622,032



729



0.46



582,533



1,325



0.90

Total interest-bearing liabilities



622,032



729



0.46



582,533



1,325



0.90



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



$      304,063











276,219









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



6,633











5,363









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



310,696











281,582









Shareholders' equity



119,145











102,929









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$   1,051,873











$  967,044



































Net interest income including loan fee income







$    13,279











$    11,601





Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)











4.85%











4.45%

Net interest margin including loan fee income











5.04%











4.81%





(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.





(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.





(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

 





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)



$      124,801



$         236



0.25%



$  120,909



$         701



0.77%

Investment securities(2)



1,182



19



2.15



1,109



21



2.53

Loans held for sale



501



-



-



258



-



-

Total loans(3)



887,353



35,223



5.31



807,134



35,299



5.84

Total interest-earning assets



1,013,837



35,478



4.68



929,410



36,021



5.18

Noninterest-earning assets



5,927











8,439









Total assets



$   1,019,764











$  937,849



































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts



$      410,299



1,024



0.33%



$  366,162



2,259



0.82%

Time deposits



212,706



1,352



0.85



208,650



2,769



1.77

Total interest-bearing deposits



623,005



2,376



0.51



574,812



5,028



1.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities



623,005



2,376



0.51



574,812



5,028



1.17



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



277,308











256,429









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,634











5,231









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



282,942











261,660









Shareholders' equity



113,817











101,377









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$   1,019,764











$  937,849



































Net interest income excluding loan fee income







$    33,102











$    30,993





Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)











4.17%











4.01%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income











4.37%











4.45%

 





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)



$      124,801



$         236



0.25%



$  120,909



$         701



0.77%

Investment securities(2)



1,182



19



2.15



1,109



21



2.53

Loans held for sale



501



-



-



258



-



-

Total loans(3)



887,353



41,377



6.23



807,134



39,268



6.50

Total interest-earning assets



1,013,837



41,632



5.49



929,410



39,990



5.75

Noninterest-earning assets



5,927











8,439









Total assets



$   1,019,764











$  937,849



































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts



$      410,299



1,024



0.33%



$  366,162



2,259



0.82%

Time deposits



212,706



1,352



0.85



208,650



2,769



1.77

Total interest-bearing deposits



623,005



2,376



0.51



574,812



5,028



1.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities



623,005



2,376



0.51



574,812



5,028



1.17



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



277,308











256,429









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,634











5,231









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



282,942











261,660









Shareholders' equity



113,817











101,377









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$   1,019,764











$  937,849



































Net interest income including loan fee income







$    39,256











$    34,962





Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)











4.98%











4.58%

Net interest margin including loan fee income











5.18%











5.02%





(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.





(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.





(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

 

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands

Unaudited as of







Assets

September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020













Cash and due from banks

$                205,762



$             153,901



Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

5,229



16,412



Loans, net

915,393



826,974



Loans held for sale

1,002



324



Premises and equipment, net

8,775



9,151



Nonmarketable equity securities

1,193



1,172



Goodwill and intangibles

1,446



1,583



Interest receivable and other assets

7,430



7,152













Total assets

$             1,146,230



$          1,016,669













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$                335,316



$             246,569



Interest-bearing

683,058



658,945













Total deposits

1,018,374



905,514













Interest payable and other liabilities

5,447



3,827













Total liabilities

1,023,821



909,350













Common stock

91



90



Additional paid-in capital

93,766



93,162



Retained earnings

28,552



14,067













Total shareholders' equity

122,409



107,319













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             1,146,230



$          1,016,669



 

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income





Unaudited as of





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands, except per share data



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest Income

















Loans, including fees



$                13,927



$                12,777



$                41,377



$                39,268

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks



35



123



141



419

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



46



26



114



303



















Total interest income



14,008



12,926



41,632



39,990



















Interest Expense

















Deposits



729



1,325



2,376



5,028



















Total interest expense



729



1,325



2,376



5,028



















Net Interest Income



13,279



11,601



39,256



34,962



















Provision for Loan Losses



750



1,250



3,325



3,300



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



12,529



10,351



35,931



31,662



















Noninterest Income

















Secondary market income



161



57



253



134

Service charges on deposit accounts



141



104



380



318

Other



275



173



860



513



















Total noninterest income



577



334



1,493



965



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



2,946



2,505



8,685



7,576

Furniture and equipment



218



224



651



658

Occupancy



461



543



1,391



1,417

Data and item processing



292



276



857



821

Accounting, marketing and legal fees



150



135



447



338

Regulatory assessments



162



164



464



281

Advertising and public relations



76



62



181



360

Travel, lodging and entertainment



102



50



309



146

Other



372



625



1,213



1,463



















Total noninterest expense



4,779



4,584



14,198



13,060



















Income Before Taxes



8,327



6,101



23,226



19,567

Income tax expense



2,063



1,661



5,753



5,040

Net Income



$                  6,264



$                  4,440



$                17,473



$                14,527



















Earnings per common share - basic



$                    0.69



$                    0.48



$                    1.93



$                    1.53

Diluted earnings per common share



0.69



0.48



1.92



1.53

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



9,052,718



9,228,128



9,051,112



9,483,540

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



9,105,255



9,228,128



9,078,671



9,483,540

 

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/43192 For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/43192 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing,"

"expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

