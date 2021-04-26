COLUMBUS, Miss., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record quarterly net income of $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 7% compared to net income of $4.0 million or $0.76 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of 48% compared to net income of $2.9 million or $0.64 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated "We are pleased to report that the activity in our local markets has increased to near pre-pandemic levels which has resulted in a record first quarter for BankFirst.  We remain optimistic that BankFirst is well positioned to continue to build on the successes achieved during 2020 as we continue to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders, and our employees.

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.78 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of 35%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020. Loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, at March 31, 2021 totaled $1,118 million as compared to $1,126 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 a decrease of 1%, and as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 25%. Net loans outstanding excluding loans associated with the PPP, at March 31, 2021 totaled $1,034 million, as compared to $1,044 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 a decrease of 1%, and as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 15%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.65% as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, down from 0.77% as of March 31, 2020.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $446.9 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $432.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $248.1 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 80%.  Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 28.51% of total deposits at March 31, 2021.  Total deposits as of March 31, 2021 were $1.57 billion, as compared to $1.52 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and as compared to $1.15 billion for March 31, 2020 an increase of 37%.  Cost of funds as of March 31, 2021 is 0.34% as compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2020, and as compared to 0.80% as of March 31, 2020.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits is 72.4% at March 31, 2021 as compared to 75.4% at December 31, 2020, and as compared to 79.1% at March 31, 2020.

Net interest income is $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 a decrease of 1% as compared to $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease is primarily due to the interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve in response to COVID-19. Net interest margin decreased to 3.01% as of March 31, 2021 from 3.21% as of December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income was $6 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 32% as compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 5% as compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The primary reasons for the increase are due to the increase in secondary mortgage lending income in 2021 and 2020 as well the receipt of a Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant of $888,000 in the first quarter of 2021. 

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.12.  According to OTCQX, there were 332 trades during the first quarter of 2021 for a total of 66,877 shares for a total price of $1,445,182.  The closing share price on March 31, 2021 was $23.00.  Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $121.49 million as of March 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

The Company' recorded $246,000 provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $147,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and as compared to $951,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.47% of gross loans and equal to 1.58% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs  in the first quarter of 2021 were $95,000 as compared to $508,000 in the fourth quarter 2020, and as compared to $217,000 in the first quarter 2020.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and based on the most recent analysis performed, the risk category of loans by type of loans (excluding mortgage held for sale) were as follows:





 Grades 



 Watch 

 Substandard 

 Total 





 (1 - 5) 



(6)



(7)



 Loans 

March 31, 2021



































Secured by real estate

















Construction 



$      97,808



$        69



$   4,703



$    102,580

Farmland



47,267



1,316



288



48,871

Residential real estate



283,260



4,600



6,131



293,991

Commercial real estate



430,764



1,738



5,362



437,864

Consumer



20,849



299



164



21,312

Commercial and other



226,103



1,639



2,763



230,505























$ 1,106,050



$   9,661



$ 19,411



$ 1,135,123









































 Grades 



 Watch 

 Substandard 

 Total 





 (1 - 5) 



(6)



(7)



 Loans 

December 31, 2020



































Secured by real estate

















Construction 



$    100,530



$        67



$   4,441



$    105,038

Farmland



47,432



1,287



317



49,036

Residential real estate



299,310



5,926



6,394



311,630

Commercial real estate



414,616



1,727



6,789



423,132

Consumer



23,283



297



147



23,727

Commercial and other



225,416



2,035



2,610



230,061























$ 1,110,587



$ 11,339



$ 20,698



$ 1,142,624

 

The following tables present past due loans by type as of March 31, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020:





 Accruing Loans Past Due 







 Total 













 30 - 89 



 90 Days 



 Non- 

 Past Due and 

 Current 



 Total 





 Days 



 or More 



 accrual 

 Nonaccrual 

 Loans 



 Loans 



























March 31, 2021

























Secured by real estate

























Construction



$               -



$                -



$         4,428



$   4,428



$       98,152



$    102,580

Farmland



189



-



115



304



48,567



48,871

Residential real estate



2,241



-



2,304



4,545



289,446



293,991

Commercial real estate



862



-



1,508



2,370



435,494



437,864

Consumer



123



10



110



243



21,069



21,312

Commercial and other



672



-



2,017



2,689



227,816



230,505































$       4,087



$              10



$       10,482



$ 14,579



$  1,120,543



$ 1,135,123































 Accruing Loans Past Due 







 Total 













 30 - 89 



 90 Days 



 Non- 

 Past Due and 

 Current 



 Total 





 Days 



 or More 



 accrual 

 Nonaccrual 

 Loans 



 Loans 

December 31, 2020

























Secured by real estate

























Construction



$            11



$                -



$         4,414



$   4,425



$     100,613



$    105,038

Farmland



27



-



114



141



48,895



49,036

Residential real estate



1,786



20



2,072



3,878



307,752



311,630

Commercial real estate



8



-



1,536



1,544



421,588



423,132

Consumer



228



10



80



318



23,409



23,727

Commercial and other



324



-



1,806



2,130



227,931



230,061































$       2,384



$              30



$       10,022



$ 12,436



$  1,130,188



$ 1,142,624

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank") is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $944 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2, during 2020 and is currently participating in Round 3 in 2021.  In 2020, the Bank approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through March 31, 2021, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $74.7 million.  During the 1st quarter of 2021, the Bank approved 608 PPP loans totaling $43.4 million.  The Bank anticipates approving a total of $55 - $60 million PPP loans in Round 3.  The bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on our first round of PPP loans, which we have recognized $650,000 as loan fee income for the first quarter of 2021, and $2.4 million was recognized as loan fee income during 2020. We anticipate receiving approximately $4 million for the 2021 loans. The average balance of the approved PPP loans is approximately $75,000.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.







Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 3/31/2021























Loan Balance



Loans Modified to

Interest Only

Payments



Loans Modified to

Payment Deferral



Total Loans

Modified



Percentage of

Loans Modified





















Secured by real estate



















Construction

$        102,580



$                           -



$                            -



$                -



0.00%

Farmland

48,871



-



-



-



0.00%

Residential real estate

293,991



-



-



-



0.00%

Commercial real estate

437,864



29,392



-



29,392



6.71%

Consumer

21,312



-



-



-



0.00%

Commercial and other

230,505



-



-



-



0.00%





















Total Loans

$     1,135,123



$                  29,392



$                          -



$       29,392



2.59%



































































Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020



Loan Balance



Loans Modified to

Interest Only

Payments



Loans Modified to

Payment Deferral



Total Loans

Modified



Percentage of

Loans Modified





















Secured by real estate



















Construction

$        105,038



$                           -



$                            -



$                -



0.00%

Farmland

49,036



-



-



-



0.00%

Residential real estate

311,630



-



-



-



0.00%

Commercial real estate

423,132



20,737



2,432



23,169



5.48%

Consumer

23,727



-



4



4



0.02%

Commercial and other

230,061



-



15



15



0.01%





















Total Loans

$     1,142,624



$                  20,737



$                    2,451



$       23,188



2.03%

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of March 31, 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis has continued to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.78 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates two mortgage production offices, one in Oxford, Mississippi and one in Brookhaven, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit  www.bankfirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. with BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions.  These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.  Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.  The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$      33,046



$         37,208



$          30,492



$      37,619



$      44,311

Interest bearing bank balances

60,599



83,324



10,056



86,631



19,106

Federal funds sold

8,968



8,408



9,391



4,900



4,900

Available-for-sale securities

411,930



329,409



296,748



258,005



248,510





















Loans

1,135,123



1,142,624



1,206,834



1,044,164



907,458

Allowance for loan losses

(16,647)



(16,496)



(16,857)



(11,832)



(10,153)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,118,476



1,126,128



1,189,977



1,032,332



897,305





















Premises and equipment

42,227



42,414



42,232



33,340



33,526

Interest receivable

8,574



8,978



9,829



7,993



4,549

Goodwill

34,564



34,564



34,564



19,526



19,526

Other intangible assets

4,375



4,535



4,695



4,189



4,333

Other

57,206



54,387



53,496



44,988



45,591





















Total assets

$ 1,779,965



$    1,729,355



$     1,681,480



$ 1,529,523



$ 1,321,657





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Noninterest bearing deposits

$    446,921



$       432,252



$        417,135



$    330,562



$    248,142

Interest bearing deposits

1,120,748



1,082,920



1,051,618



903,850



898,427

Total deposits

1,567,669



1,515,172



1,468,753



1,234,412



1,146,569





















Notes payable

27,843



28,605



29,375



129,995



16,155

Subordinated debt

26,341



26,341



26,086



28,841



29,186

Interest payable

1,084



1,123



987



972



1,128

Other 

11,801



11,162



11,111



9,683



8,938

Total liabilities

1,634,738



1,582,403



1,536,312



1,403,903



1,201,976





















Stockholders' Equity



















Common stock

1,585



1,581



1,578



1,351



1,350

Additional paid-in capital

60,229



60,113



59,980



42,843



42,807

Retained earnings

84,798



80,479



79,169



75,814



72,575

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,385)



4,779



4,441



5,612



2,949

Total stockholders' equity

145,227



146,952



145,168



125,620



119,681





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,779,965



$    1,729,355



$     1,681,480



$ 1,529,523



$ 1,321,657





















Common shares outstanding

5,282,164



5,270,323



5,260,294



4,500,784



4,501,054

Book value per share

$        27.49



$           27.88



$            27.60



$        27.91



$        26.59

Tangible book value per share

$        20.12



$           20.46



$            20.13



$        22.64



$        21.29

 

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











For Three Months Ended



March 



December



2021



2020

Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans

$ 13,043



$    13,463

Taxable securities

1,195



1,062

Tax-exempt securities

444



447

Federal funds sold 

28



13

Interest bearing bank balances

11



15

Total interest income

14,721



15,000









Interest Expense







Deposits

1,454



1,542

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

82



81

Other borrowings

438



443

Total interest expense

1,974



2,066









Net Interest Income

12,747



12,934









Provision for Loan Losses

246



147









Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,501



12,787









Noninterest Income







Service charges on deposit accounts

1,547



1,622

Mortgage income

1,822



1,770

Interchange income

975



986

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

13



(1)

Other

1,649



1,351

Total noninterest income

6,006



5,728









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

7,750



7,668

Net occupancy expenses

755



761

Equipment and data processing expenses

340



343

Other

4,382



5,007

Total noninterest expense

13,227



13,779









Income Before Income Taxes

5,280



4,736









Provision for Income Taxes

1,002



749









Net Income

$   4,278



$      3,987

















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$     0.81



$        0.76

 

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























Quarter Ended



March



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 13,043



$         13,463



$          15,671



$ 12,403



$   11,479

Taxable securities

1,195



1,062



1,106



1,189



1,204

Tax-exempt securities

444



447



419



242



234

Federal funds sold 

28



13



23



24



230

Interest bearing bank balances

11



15



16



16



16

Total interest income

14,721



15,000



17,235



13,874



13,163





















Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,454



1,542



1,883



1,942



2,302

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

82



81



81



82



81

Other borrowings

438



443



494



469



422

Total interest expense

1,974



2,066



2,458



2,493



2,805





















Net Interest Income

12,747



12,934



14,777



11,381



10,358





















Provision for Loan Losses

246



147



5,161



1,853



951





















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,501



12,787



9,616



9,528



9,407





















Noninterest Income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,547



1,622



1,520



1,148



1,516

Mortgage income

1,822



1,770



1,871



1,823



876

Interchange income

975



986



812



790



762

Net realized gain (loss)  on available-for-sale securities

13



(1)



2,845



522



226

Other

1,649



1,351



849



527



1,177

Total noninterest income

6,006



5,728



7,897



4,810



4,557





















Noninterest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,750



7,668



7,778



6,182



5,738

Net occupancy expenses

755



761



785



580



600

Equipment and data processing expenses

340



343



320



250



242

Other

4,382



5,007



4,661



3,606



3,663

Total noninterest expense

13,227



13,779



13,544



10,618



10,243





















Income Before Income Taxes

5,280



4,736



3,969



3,720



3,721





















Provision for Income Taxes

1,002



749



613



481



821





















Net Income

$   4,278



$           3,987



$            3,356



$   3,239



$     2,900









































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$     0.81



$             0.76



$              0.64



$     0.72



$       0.64

 

