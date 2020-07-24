COLUMBUS, Miss., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 10% over net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 were $0.72 and $0.65, respectively. Net income was $6.1 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of 16% over net income of $5.3 million for the first half of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2020 and 2019 were $1.37 and $1.25, respectively.
CEO Commentary
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are all familiar with the challenges and uncertainty brought upon us all by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are extremely proud of our response and our results during the second quarter of 2020. In addition to the pandemic, the second quarter also brought several significant challenges to the overall banking industry starting with the 150 basis point drop in interest rates, the creation of the PPP and the guidance released by the regulatory agencies allowing banks to work with loan customers to do what was necessary to help those customers through these unprecedented times. Each of these challenges required extraordinary effort from our team to implement solutions to help our customers and communities. As we often see, in times of great uncertainty and difficulty, people rise to the occasion to serve and help others; and the employees of BankFirst did just that. The overall response of our customers, employees and communities in the second quarter was extremely rewarding and is the very reason many of us chose to be community bankers."
Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Total assets were $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of 20%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. Net loans outstanding at June 30, 2020 totaled $1,044 million, as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of 17%, and $922 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 14%. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the Payment Protection Program, at June 30, 2020 totaled $917 million, as compared to $897 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of 2%, and $922 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.69% as of June 30, 2020, down from 0.77% as of June 30, 2019.
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $330.6 million as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $248.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 25% and $225.8 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 46%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 27% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. Total deposits as of June 30, 2020 were $1.23 billion, as compared to $1.15 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 8%, and $1.10 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 12%.
The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 84.9% at June 30, 2020, compared to 79.1% at March 31, 2020, and 83.4% at June 30, 2019.
We recorded a $1.85 million provision for credit losses during second quarter 2020 compared to $950,000 for the first quarter of 2020 and $212,000 for the comparable period of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.13% of gross loans and equal to 1.27% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the second quarter 2020 were $216,000, compared to $174,000, in the first quarter 2020, and $173,000, in the second quarter 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $22.64. According to OTCQX, there were 57 trades during the second quarter of 2020 for a total of 6,417 shares for a total price of $126,971. The closing share price on June 30, 2020 was $20.20. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $90.9 million as of June 30, 2020.
Merger & Acquisition Activity
BankFirst completed its acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. ("Traders & Farmers") and its subsidiary, Traders & Farmers Bank, headquartered in Haleyville, Alabama on July 1, 2020. Traders & Farmers had total assets of $378.1 million, loans of $158.7 million, and deposits of $348.2 million. Total assets were approximately $1.8 billion upon completion of this transaction.
COVID-19 Impacts
Operations
As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout first six months of 2020, BankFirst implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.
Capital and Liquidity
Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including our levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historical earnings performance and our dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain our capital reserves. At June 30, 2020, all BankFirst's regulatory capital ratios exceeded well-capitalized standards.
In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. The Company's bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At June 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalent balances were $129.1 million.
The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients' available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
BankFirst is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through June 30, 2020, BankFirst had approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.4 million. In order to provide additional liquidity to the bank while participating in the PPP Program, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") in which it borrowed $104.2 in order to be able to match fund the majority of the PPP loans that were made.
Lending
We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020.
Loan Balance
Loans Modified to
Loans Modified to
Total Loans
Percentage of
Secured by real estate
Construction
99,100
1,373
5,874
7,247
7.31%
Farmland
52,092
0
2,039
2,039
3.91%
Residential real estate
224,835
9,784
25,165
34,949
15.54%
Commercial real estate
415,989
16,047
73,651
89,698
21.56%
Consumer
11,942
0
279
279
2.34%
Commercial and other
243,787
5,938
3,881
9,819
4.03%
Total Loans
1,047,745
33,142
110,889
144,031
13.75%
Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of June 30, 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the third quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.
ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION
BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.8 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hickory, Jackson, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of T&F with and into BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.
BankFirst Capital Corporation
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 37,619
$ 44,311
$ 34,757
$ 38,943
$ 33,659
Interest bearing bank balances
86,631
19,106
27,281
7,456
19,931
Federal funds sold
4,900
4,900
-
4,391
7,569
Available-for-sale securities
258,005
248,510
217,647
200,061
199,927
Loans
1,044,164
907,458
904,440
927,875
922,409
Allowance for loan losses
(11,832)
(10,153)
(9,418)
(9,158)
(9,399)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,032,332
897,305
895,022
918,717
913,010
Premises and equipment
33,340
33,526
31,900
31,822
31,659
Interest receivable
5,902
4,549
4,881
4,772
4,702
Goodwill
19,526
19,526
19,408
19,525
19,525
Other intangible assets
4,189
4,333
4,476
4,620
4,763
Other
47,079
45,591
45,241
43,048
44,899
Total assets
$ 1,529,523
$ 1,321,657
$ 1,280,613
$ 1,273,355
$ 1,279,644
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 330,562
$ 248,142
$ 246,630
$ 238,953
$ 225,874
Interest bearing deposits
903,850
898,427
863,161
866,361
880,304
Notes payable
129,995
16,155
15,750
16,000
21,250
Subordinated debt
28,841
29,186
28,564
28,841
31,341
Interest payable
972
1,128
1,392
1,515
1,343
Other
9,683
8,938
10,101
7,612
8,880
Total liabilities
1,403,903
1,201,976
1,165,598
1,159,282
1,168,992
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1,351
1,350
1,347
1,346
1,346
Additional paid-in capital
42,843
42,807
42,729
42,624
42,532
Retained earnings
75,814
72,575
69,676
68,529
65,383
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,612
2,949
1,263
1,574
1,391
Total stockholders' equity
125,620
119,681
115,015
114,073
110,652
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,529,523
$ 1,321,657
$ 1,280,613
$ 1,273,355
$ 1,279,644
Common shares outstanding
4,500,784
4,501,054
4,489,414
4,485,585
4,486,184
Book value per share
$ 27.91
$ 26.59
$ 25.62
$ 25.43
$ 24.67
Tangible book value per share
$ 22.64
$ 21.29
$ 20.30
$ 20.05
$ 19.25
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 12,403
$ 11,857
$ 23,882
$ 21,143
Taxable securities
1,189
1,179
2,393
1,810
Tax-exempt securities
242
197
476
393
Federal funds sold
24
319
254
562
Interest bearing bank balances
16
29
33
44
Total interest income
13,874
13,581
27,038
23,952
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,942
2,350
4,244
4,072
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
82
197
163
411
Other borrowings
469
491
891
673
Total interest expense
2,493
3,038
5,298
5,156
Net Interest Income
11,381
10,543
21,740
18,796
Provision for Loan Losses
1,853
212
2,804
677
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
9,528
10,331
18,936
18,119
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,148
1,373
2,665
2,383
Mortgage income
1,823
773
2,700
1,049
Interchange income
790
639
1,552
1,208
Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities
522
153
748
221
Other
527
799
1,704
1,407
Total noninterest income
4,810
3,737
9,369
6,268
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,182
5,566
11,921
9,636
Net occupancy expenses
580
559
1,181
972
Equipment and data processing expenses
250
925
491
1,628
Other
3,606
3,113
7,271
5,225
Total noninterest expense
10,618
10,163
20,864
17,461
Income Before Income Taxes
3,720
3,905
7,441
6,926
Provision for Income Taxes
481
972
1,302
1,647
Net Income
$ 3,239
$ 2,933
$ 6,139
$ 5,279
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.72
$ 0.65
$ 1.37
$ 1.25
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.72
$ 0.65
$ 1.37
$ 1.25
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 12,403
$ 11,479
$ 11,732
$ 11,981
$ 11,857
Taxable securities
1,189
1,204
1,199
1,164
1,179
Tax-exempt securities
242
234
206
166
197
Federal funds sold
24
230
98
120
319
Interest bearing bank balances
16
16
22
14
29
Total interest income
13,874
13,163
13,257
13,445
13,581
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,942
2,302
2,148
2,321
2,350
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
82
81
81
190
197
Other borrowings
469
422
431
443
491
Total interest expense
2,493
2,805
2,660
2,954
3,038
Net Interest Income
11,381
10,358
10,597
10,491
10,543
Provision for Loan Losses
1,853
951
656
233
212
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
9,528
9,407
9,941
10,258
10,331
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,148
1,516
1,586
1,463
1,373
Mortgage income
1,823
876
726
942
773
Interchange income
790
762
707
701
639
Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities
522
226
150
59
153
Other
527
1,177
1,725
596
799
Total noninterest income
4,810
4,557
4,894
3,761
3,737
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,182
5,738
5,514
5,633
5,566
Net occupancy expenses
580
600
588
591
559
Equipment and data processing expenses
250
242
242
229
925
Other
3,606
3,663
4,051
3,609
3,113
Total noninterest expense
10,618
10,243
10,395
10,062
10,163
Income Before Income Taxes
3,720
3,721
4,440
3,957
3,905
Provision for Income Taxes
481
821
1,052
810
972
Net Income
$ 3,239
$ 2,900
$ 3,388
$ 3,147
$ 2,933
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.72
$ 0.64
$ 0.77
$ 0.70
$ 0.65
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.72
$ 0.64
$ 0.77
$ 0.70
$ 0.65