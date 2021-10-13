WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banyan Cay Resort & Golf, a 250-acre new-build property in southeast Florida's West Palm Beach, announces the appointment of Scott Ward as director of sales and marketing.
Operated by BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, Banyan Cay is set to become the first Destination by Hyatt hotel in Florida; the Destination by Hyatt brand features distinct properties for passionately independent guests seeking a sense of belonging through connections to unique cultures and places. Banyan Cay also becomes the first full-service Hyatt property in Palm Beach County, a world-class destination recognized for its beaches, water activities, shopping, golf, and international polo scene.
Ward returns to Benchmark as Banyan Cay's director of sales and marketing after supporting the pre-opening efforts of Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa in Singer Island, Florida. Formally the director of sales and marketing at Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort in Curaçao while it was under Benchmark management, Ward will build the sales and marketing practice for Banyan Cay, establishing a team to execute revenue-driving strategies pertinent to guest rooms, resort membership sales, golf membership sales, plus corporate groups and social events.
Ward's experience includes exposure in both the independent and branded spaces, such as Westin, Marriott's Autograph Collection, Vail Resorts, Rock Resorts, and Benchmark resort properties in South Florida. He is a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina and serves on the advisory board for the University of South Florida in Tampa. Ward is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Market Share Success Award from Marriott International and sales-team-of-the-year awards from Vail Resorts, Rock Resorts, and Benchmark.
"Scott is an authentic leader who has a record of building and managing high-preforming teams," said Eric Gavin, chief sales officer for Benchmark. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Benchmark family and are confident he will drive successful sales and marketing campaigns for this standout resort property."
The footprint of the resort will boast 150 expansive guest rooms and suites and 22 three-bedroom villas, as well as a robust menu of amenities that includes a lush spa, two on-site restaurants, resort-style swimming pools, a poolside tiki bar, six tennis courts, and four pickleball courts. Resort guests will enjoy access to Banyan Cay's already-open private golf club with 18 holes on what is Jack Nicklaus' 300th Signature course.
