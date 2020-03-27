WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced the appointment of Bob Highland as Head of US Cards and Partnerships. In his new role, Highland will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the bank's consumer credit card programs and Barclays' strategic partnerships with many of America's best-known brands.
Highland, a seasoned financial services leader with more than 20 years' experience in credit cards and payments, previously oversaw Business Development, Corporate Development and Network Management for Barclays' US operations. Since joining the company in 2008, Highland has been instrumental in the signing and renewal of more than a dozen of Barclays' key co-branded partnerships.
"Barclays partnership business continues to be a key focus, and Bob will play an important role in leading our partner-first strategy in the United States," said Denny Nealon, President, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Bob's broad and deep experience across co-branded credit card program management makes him the ideal candidate for this position."
"I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to lead a business with such a strong growth story, a world class team, and a partner-focused business model that is truly differentiated in the market," Highland said. "I look forward to working with Denny and the US Consumer Bank leadership team to build upon the success of Barclays' partnership business."
Highland is based at Barclays US Consumer Bank's headquarters located in Wilmington, Del. He will report to Denny Nealon.
About Barclays US Consumer Bank
Barclays US Consumer Bank is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States. The bank creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions, and offers online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.
Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.