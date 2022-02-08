COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- battleface, a full stack global travel insurance company, today announced its partnership with insurtech leader, Pattern Insurance. The new partnership introduces modern and consumer-centric enhancements.
Launched in the U.S. market in March 2021, battleface is rapidly evolving the traditional travel insurance space using an unbundled approach to benefits, its innovative modular tech platform, and skilled underwriting. This modular focus gives partners like Pattern greater flexibility and choice to customize products and programs, while maximizing opportunities for higher conversion rates and customer cost savings.
Pattern is the embedded insurance company providing an industry platform for fast implementation of tailored insurance products. This platform enables every type of business with online bookings to sell insurance that covers their customers' risks and concerns. A leading global insurtech MGA, Pattern empowers online travel, recreation, and event companies to design, build and launch innovative insurance offerings into their customer journey.
"We're excited to collaborate with Pattern on the delivery of customizable protection for today's travelers worldwide," said Sasha Gainullin, CEO at battleface. "Through this new partnership, we are perfectly suited to embed our products and services with Pattern's tech platform with access to new distribution channels."
"The ability to integrate any insurance offering and underwrite risk in real time is invaluable," said Meitav Harpaz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pattern Insurance. "battleface's customization abilities paired with our tech platform's rate monitoring and adjusting capabilities speaks to the shared interest in developing innovative solutions to further advance the industry."
The modular approach to travel insurance provides battleface distribution partners with the ability to create custom-built embedded product offerings, tailored to specific customer needs. The company famously beats the flaw of averages with embedded insurance, custom builds, segment benefits, and A/B testing, keeping products and services relevant for today's digital travelers.
For more information on battleface travel insurance and partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.battleface.com or email partner@battleface.com.
About battleface
battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.
About Pattern Insurance
Pattern is a global InsurTech MGA that empowers online travel, recreation, and events companies to design, build and distribute innovative insurance offerings seamlessly in their customer journey. Pattern protections address risks associated with change of plans, travel disruption, inclement weather, and medical assistance amongst others, to build consumer confidence and boost revenues. To Learn more, visit http://www.patterninsurance.com or email info@patterninsurance.com.
Media Contact
Brea M Burkholz, battleface, 1 (380) 234-2001 Ext: 326, breamarieburkholz@gmail.com
SOURCE battleface